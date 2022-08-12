U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

The Global Market for Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles) 2022-2032: Significant Opportunities in Aquaculture, Water Treatment, Hydrophonics & Agriculture

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanobubbles (Ultrafine bubbles) 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Nanobubbles are a potential multi-billion dollar market, with important implications for aquaculture, water treatment, hydrophonics and agriculture sectors. Nanobubbles or ultrafine bubbles are sub-micron gas-containing cavities in aqueous solution with unique physical characteristics that differ from other types of bubbles, and have the ability to change the normal characteristics of water. Nanobubbles can exist on surfaces (surface or interfacial NBs) and as dispersed in a liquid phase (bulk NBs). Their use can contribute greatly to sustainability challenges as environmentally friendly alternative and solutions.

Properties include:

  • Sterilization capability through bactericidal action.

  • Removal of contamination without the need for cleaning agents.

  • Bio-activation in cells.

  • Growth promotion for fish, crustacea and plants.

  • Cell protection.

  • Heat transfer capabilities to raise or lower the temperature of a liquid rapidly and effectively.

  • Vaporization promotion capability for water-cooled cooling towers and evaporation based desalination systems.

  • Halt concrete and metal decay.

  • Environmental purification and remediation.

There are numerous commercial nanobubble generators on the market for both laboratory and pilot-scales. Their use is transformative for environmental, food and wastewater treatment industries and they find application in:

  • Water purification/sterilization (various industries).

  • Cooling tower de-scaling.

  • Medical cleaning applications (sanitization and bacteria control).

  • Drug delivery.

  • Animal farming-drinking water enrichment (reduces bacterial growth).

  • Agriculture and food production (reduction in use of chemicals).

  • Surface cleaning treatments.

  • Aquaculture-oxygenation of fish and aquaculture dams.

  • Mining-acid water treatment.

  • Oil and gas Industry - oil spill clean-up and storage tanks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.1 Nanobubbles market assessment system

2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Definition
2.2 Surface nanobubbles
2.3 Bulk nanobubbles
2.4 Properties
2.5 Nanobubble preparation and generation
2.6 Technology limitations
2.7 Applications

3 MARKETS FOR NANOBUBBLES
3.1 Addressable market size
3.2 Global revenues 2021-2031
3.3 Agriculture
3.4 Aquaculture
3.5 Biomedical and biopharma
3.6 Coolants and cooling towers
3.7 Food and beverage production
3.8 Oil and gas
3.9 Remediation
3.10 Surface cleaning and disinfection
3.11 Water and wastewater purification

4 NANOBUBBLE/ULTRAFINE BUBBLE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS (45 company profiles)

5 REFERENCES

 Companies Mentioned

  • Anzai Kantetsu Co. Ltd.

  • AquaB Nanobubble Innovations Ltd.

  • Aquamar B.V.

  • En Solucion

  • EnH Co. Ltd.

  • HACK UFB Co. Ltd.

  • Fawoo Nanotech Co. Ltd.

  • Moleaer Inc.

  • Nangatech Sp. z o.o.

  • Rapid Water Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewzmgb

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-market-for-nanobubbles-ultrafine-bubbles-2022-2032-significant-opportunities-in-aquaculture-water-treatment-hydrophonics--agriculture-301604922.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

