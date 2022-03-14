U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.12
    -0.89 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.20
    -6.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0955
    +0.0041 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2100
    +0.9300 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,755.91
    -41.27 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.83
    +5.65 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Global Market for Nanocellulose 2022: Focus on Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC), Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF) and Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Nanocellulose 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global nanocellulose (NC) market has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent, North America and Europe bring products to market. The development of these remarkable materials has compelled major paper and pulp producers to gravitate their traditional business towards advanced biorefineries, which have met with initial success and resulted in production capacity increases.

Three types of NC are commercially available: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). In addition to being produced in different ways, these three types also vary in their physicochemical properties, from size to crystallinity. The most commercially produced NC is CNF, which is produced on a large scale in Japan and on the pilot-scale

These bio-based materials are abundant, renewable and inexpensive but are extremely strong, durable, lightweight, non-toxic and are lower cost than other advanced materials and nanomaterials. Used as a materials additive and in composites, nanocellulose will help to drive the global move away from oil-based plastics and products to sustainable, bio-based alternatives.

Nanocellulose (NC) can be derived from a multitude of abundant cellulosic biomass sources such as wood pulp, agricultural crops, organic waste, as well as from bacteria. Properties including high tensile strength, biocompatibility, and high aspect ratio make it attractive to a wide range of markets, from medical to construction to aerospace. As nanocellulose originates from renewable matter, its potential to replace petroleum-derived materials in films, coatings, composites, and packaging are particularly interesting in the wake of current political and societal movements towards the reduction of plastic consumption.

Most of the NC being developed for commercial purposes is in the form of CNF. Currently, many NC-based applications are at an early stage, with some applications already commercially available, mainly in Japan.

The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2022 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on nanocellulose currently available. Profiling over 120 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by nanocellulose.

A must-have for anyone interested in the business and investment opportunities in nanocellulose, The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2022 contains:

  • Tabular data on current nanocellulose products

  • Market assessment by nanocellulose type: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC)

  • Assessment of nanocellulose by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for use of nanocellulose, technology drawbacks, competing materials, estimated consumption of nanocellulose to 2030 and main OEMs in each market with potential interest in nanocellulose for product integration

  • Graphical depictions of nanocellulose applications by market

  • In depth-assessment of nanocellulose producer and distributor pricing in 2022

  • Global market for nanocellulose in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2032

  • In-depth profiles of nanocellulose producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Granbio, Asahi Kasei, Cellucomp, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daio Paper, DKS, Fiberlean, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. Innventia AB, KRI, Inc., Melodea, Nippon Paper, Oji and many more

  • 94 cellulose nanofiber company profiles

  • 18 cellulose nanocrystal company profiles

  • 13 bacterial nanocellulose company profiles

  • Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand

Companies Mentioned

  • Granbio

  • Asahi Kasei

  • Cellucomp

  • Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

  • Daio Paper

  • DKS

  • Fiberlean

  • Fuji Pigment

  • Innventia AB

  • KRI Inc.

  • Melodea

  • Nippon Paper

  • OJI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qheuxw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-market-for-nanocellulose-2022-focus-on-cellulose-nanocrystals-cnc-cellulose-nanofibers-cnf-and-bacterial-nanocellulose-bnc-301502147.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Why Nielsen Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 47.1%. The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher was a rumor that the company could be taken private. Reports emerged today that a syndicate of private-equity companies are in "advanced talks" to acquire Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Plug, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Monday opened lower for Nasdaq stocks once again, with the index down more than 1% -- and today it appears that the fuel cell stocks are leading this market lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are sliding 6.1%, followed by fuel-cell-powered semitruck company Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a 7.1% loss, and stationary fuel cell power specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) with a loss of 9.3%. As the company reported, despite selling more fuel cells than planned in Q4, Ballard suffered much steeper losses than anticipated -- $0.15 per share, instead of the $0.06 per share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Coupa Stock Plunges On Weak Guidance Amid Acquisition Spree

    Coupa stock plunged after guidance for the current fiscal year fell way short of expectations. January-quarter results topped estimates.