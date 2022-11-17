U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,928.50
    -40.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,295.00
    -296.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,615.75
    -123.75 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,835.40
    -22.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    -1.82 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -12.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.52 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0322
    -0.0074 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.68
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1795
    -0.0121 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4240
    +0.9160 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,536.66
    -31.07 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.13
    -11.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.46
    -42.73 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

The Global Market for Non-Carbon Two-Dimensional (2D) Materials 2022: Graphene Driving Research into Other Layered 2D Materials

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Non-Carbon Two-dimensional (2D) Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Graphene has brought to the world's attention the exceptional properties of two-dimensional (2D) nanosheet materials. Due to its exceptional transport, mechanical and thermal properties, graphene has been at the forefront of nanomaterials research over the past few years. Its development has enabled researchers to explore other 2D layered materials, such as the transition metal dichalcogenides, a wide variety of oxides and nitrides and clays.

Researchers have therefore looked beyond graphene in recent years to other layered 2D materials, such as borophene, molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) and phosphorene. These materials possess the intrinsic properties of graphene, such as high electrical conductivity, insulating and semi-conducting properties, high thermal conductivity, high mechanical strength, gas diffusion barriers, high chemical stability and radiation shielding, but crucially also possess a semiconductor band gap. Theoretical and experimental works on these materials have rapidly increased in the past couple of years and they are now commercially available from several advanced materials producers.

Non-carbon 2D materials covered in this report include:

  • borophene.

  • molybdenum disulfide (MoS2).

  • hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN).

  • phosphorene.

  • graphitic carbon nitride.

  • germanene.

  • graphane.

  • graphdiyne.

  • stanene/tinene.

  • tungsten diselenide.

  • rhenium disulfide.

  • diamene.

  • silicene.

  • antimonene.

  • indium selenide.

Markets these materials could significantly impact and are covered in this report include:

  • Electronics.

  • Batteries (Lithium-ion, sodium-ion, lithium-sulfur, lithium-oxygen).

  • Sensors.

  • Separation membranes.

  • Photocatalysts.

  • Thermoelectrics.

  • Photovoltaics.

Report contents include:

  • Properties of non-carbon 2D materials.

  • Applications of non-carbon 2D materials.

  • Addressable markets for non-carbon 2D materials.

  • Non-carbon 2D materials roadmap.

  • Production and pricing.

  • Profiles of 2D materials producers. 23 companies profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

1 GRAPHENE

2 2-D MATERIALS

3 COMPANY PROFILES (23 company profiles)

4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

5 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

  • 2D fab AB

  • 2D Fluidics Pty Ltd

  • 2D Layer

  • 2D Semiconductors

  • Advanced Material Development (AMD)

  • Applied Nanolayers BV

  • Bedimensional S.p.A

  • BioGraph Solutions

  • Cambridge Graphene Ltd.

  • Evercloak, Inc.

  • FlexeGRAPH

  • GoLeafe

  • HQ Graphene

  • LeaderNano Tech LLC

  • Merck

  • Ossila Limited

  • Paragraf Ltd.

  • Planartech LLC

  • Rusgraphene

  • Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

  • Smart Elements GmbH

  • SPI Supplies

  • XlynX Materials Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xr1zmi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Could Rise After Latest EU Sanctions on Russia. Why a Rally May Not Last.

    Following an adjustment period to find new sources of shipping, capital, and insurance for Russia’s oil, prices may give back the accrued premiums.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks to Gain Amid a Challenging Industry

    Conservative capital spending by upstream players and possibilities for soft fuel demand could hurt demand for partnerships' midstream assets. EPD, ET and MMP are surviving the industry challenges.

  • Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

    One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). ExxonMobil recently announced it would raise its dividend payout for the 40th consecutive year.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Tesla stock down 2% amid Elon Musk’s court hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the latest news from the court case over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 compensation.

  • FTX’s Collapse Leaves Employees Sick With Anger

    What started as a dream job turned into a nightmare for employees of the crypto exchange that imploded in spectacular fashion last week.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Knows His Potential Successor at Tesla

    The billionaire's face and name are attached to the premium electric vehicle maker, but things could change soon.

  • What Recession? This Semiconductor Stock Just Projected Explosive Upside

    This industry leader just raised its financial targets, despite a potential recession in the near-term.

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.

  • Tim Hortons teams up with Alibaba to woo Chinese coffee drinkers

    The operator of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in China said on Thursday it had forged a two-year partnership with Alibaba Group's grocery chain that will see the two launch co-branded products. E-commerce giant Alibaba's Freshippo will begin sales next month at its stores, of which it has more than 300, as well as through its official app, it said in a statement. Products will include drinks such as Velvet Cocoa Coffee.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC

    U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. SEC and Ripple.

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Exports as Kingdom Implements OPEC+ Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraSaudi Arabia has cut oil exports sharply this month as the kingdom delivers on an OPEC+ agreement to shore up global crude mark

  • This Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market

    This growth stock is brimming with potential, and investors have a rare opportunity to buy at a bargain price.