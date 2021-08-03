Global Market Outlook for Advanced Conductive Agents within the Fuel Cell and Batteries Industry: 2019 and 2020 Data with CAGR Forecasts to 2025
A conductive agent is used to improve the charge and discharge performance of electrodes or add conductivity or antistatic ability to polymers, coatings, and other materials. Mainly driven by the fast-growing EV, motive batteries, and fuel cell markets.
The market into two major segments: advanced conductive agents and conventional conductive agents:
Advanced conductive agents are CNTs and graphene.
Conventional conductive agents include carbon black, graphite, carbon fiber, petroleum coke, metals, and metal oxides.
CNTs and graphene will have strong growth in the next five years. They are considered to be advanced materials in this report.
Conventional materials will have steady but relatively slow growth in the next five years. Although carbon fibers, such as vapor grown carbon fibers (VGCF), are sometimes considered to be advanced materials, they are counted as conventional materials in this report to simplify analysis; as their market is small, this will not have a large effect on the results.
This report covers conductive agent materials used in batteries, fuel cells, supercapacitors, conductive or antistatic polymers, conductive or antistatic coatings, and electrical and electronic products.
The Report Includes:
165 data tables and 11 additional tables
An overview of the global market for advanced conductive agents within the fuel cell and batteries industry
Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Estimation of the actual market size (both value and volumetric based data) and revenue forecasts (in dollar millions), and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of material type, end-use, and geographical region
Highlights of the new technological developments and major industry strategies with an emphasis on the Chinese government subsidy policies to the EV industry, restructuring of the battery business, and a comparison between Chinese and the global markets
Patent review of conductive agents, and allotments of patents and corresponding shares by assignee country, application area, and year of grants
Detailed company profiles of the major market participants, including Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Hitachi Chemical Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., SGL Group, and Toray
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Global Market for Conductive Agents by Material
Chapter 4 Global Market for Conductive Agents by End-Use
Chapter 5 Global Market for Conductive Agents by Region
Chapter 6 Market Trends and Industry Strategies
Comparison of Chinese and Global Markets
Entrants to the Market
New Formulas
Move to Upstream
China's Subsidy Policy
Restructuring of the Battery Business
Chapter 7 Patent Review
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Akzo Nobel
Arkema
Asbury Carbons
Aoyu Graphite Group
BTR New Energy Materials Inc.
Cabot Corp.
Cnano Technology
Coorstek
Dazhan
Dynanonic
Engineered Fibers Technology Llc (Fibers Technology)
Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Chemical
Honjo Chemical Corp.
Imerys Graphite & Carbon
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
Nano-C Inc.
Nanocyl S.A.
Nanoxplore
Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology
Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.
NTP
Phillips 66
Porvair Fuel Cell Technology
Qingdao Haida Graphite
Raymor Industries Inc.
SGL Group-The Carbon Company
Shanshan Technology
Showa Denko K.K. (SDK)
Superior Graphite Co.
Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd.
Toray
Zoltek Commercial Carbon Fiber
Chapter 9 Appendix A: Battery Companies
Chapter 10 Appendix B: Fuel Cell Companies
Chapter 11 Appendix C: Abbreviations and Acronyms
