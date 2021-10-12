U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,347.75
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,335.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,717.00
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.40
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.10
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.03
    +1.26 (+6.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2910
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,156.02
    +677.01 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.57
    -12.28 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.66
    -32.19 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Global Market for Oxygenators (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Eurosets, Livanova and Medtronic Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Oxygenators 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for oxygenators should grow from $207.4 million in 2021 to $294.6 million by 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for oxygenators should grow from $74.5 million in 2021 to $102.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for oxygenators should grow from $46.0 million in 2021 to $69.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report serves as an ideal guide for the subscribers wishing to understand the oxygenator market extensively in terms of the science behind oxygenators, revenues, technology innovations, key manufacturers and competitors. In this report, the market estimates are provided considering new sales of oxygenator machines for human use only.

This report provides an overview and the following information at a country level for various categories, as well as the distribution share and competitive landscape in the market -

  • Comprehensive data related to the market revenue, company share and distribution share.

  • Corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in the United States and other key countries' oxygenator markets, which include a brief overview of the company, its business activities, and its hold or presence in the respective market. The selection of the companies is based on their operational presence and sales performance.

  • A list of key products under development by key companies in which these products are being clinically investigated.

The market is segmented based on product type, type. surgical application, end user and geography. By product, the market is segmented as membrane oxygenators and bubble oxygenators. By type, the market is segmented by adult oxygenators and pediatric oxygenators. By surgical application, the market is segmented as respiratory, cardiac, extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) and others. By end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers. By geography, the market is segmented as North America, including the United States, Mexico and Canada; Europe, including Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific, including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific; South America, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and the Rest of South America; and the Middle East and Africa, including South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

The Report Includes

  • 50 data tables and 7 additional tables

  • An overview of the global market for oxygenator medical devices used in the medical industry

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Discussion of major factors driving the growth of this market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies in cardiopulmonary surgeries

  • Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for oxygenators, and corresponding market share analysis by product, type, application, end-user, and geographic region

  • Impact of the COVID-19 on the market for oxygenators, R&D efforts and the need to reinvent medical ventilators, current status and impact on Medtech

  • Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for oxygenators in clinical diagnostics of cardiovascular diseases

  • Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

  • Competitive landscape of the major players operating in the global oxygenators market, their competitive environment and product portfolio analysis

  • Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Chalice Medical Ltd., Eurosets SRL, Livanova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Microsoft, Nipro Corp., Terumo Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Oxygenators

  • Definition of Oxygenator

  • History of Oxygenators

  • Types of Oxygenators Products

  • Membrane Oxygenators

  • Bubble Oxygenators

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

  • Growing Geriatric Population: Increasing Need for Oxygenators

  • Increasing Prevalence of Cardiopulmonary Disorders

  • Market Restraints

  • Regulatory Constraints

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Overview

  • Membrane Oxygenators

  • Market Analysis

  • Bubble Oxygenators

  • Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Overview

  • Market Analysis

  • Adult Oxygenators

  • Pediatric Oxygenators

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Surgical Application

  • Overview

  • Respiratory

  • Cardiac Surgery

  • Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

  • Other Types of Oxygenator Applications

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Overview

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory Care Centers

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Medical Device Industry Scenario

  • Global Market for Oxygenators

  • North America

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Industry Scenario

  • Market Opportunities

  • Scope for Product Innovations

  • Emerging Markets: A Ray of Hope for Struggling Manufacturers

  • Key Developments

  • Competitor Market Share

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Chalice Medical Ltd.

  • Eurosets Srl

  • Getinge Ab

  • Livanova Plc

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Microport Scientific Corp.

  • Nipro Corp.

  • Terumo Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fnw0y

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Short-selling firm says it’s covered its bet against AMC

    A short-selling research firm says it's covered its bet against cinema chain AMC Entertainment at a profit.

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Bitcoin price – live: Mystery whale makes huge BTC purchase as crypto market value closes in on Apple

    Follow latest cryptocurrency news and updates

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • U.S. Futures Steady as Inflation Risks Eyed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures recovered from earlier losses Tuesday, as traders assessed inflationary pressures from rising energy prices and signs of widening regulatory scrutiny by China.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Moun