Global Market for Oxygenators (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Eurosets, Livanova and Medtronic Among Others
Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Oxygenators 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for oxygenators should grow from $207.4 million in 2021 to $294.6 million by 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
The North American market for oxygenators should grow from $74.5 million in 2021 to $102.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Asia-Pacific market for oxygenators should grow from $46.0 million in 2021 to $69.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report serves as an ideal guide for the subscribers wishing to understand the oxygenator market extensively in terms of the science behind oxygenators, revenues, technology innovations, key manufacturers and competitors. In this report, the market estimates are provided considering new sales of oxygenator machines for human use only.
This report provides an overview and the following information at a country level for various categories, as well as the distribution share and competitive landscape in the market -
Comprehensive data related to the market revenue, company share and distribution share.
Corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in the United States and other key countries' oxygenator markets, which include a brief overview of the company, its business activities, and its hold or presence in the respective market. The selection of the companies is based on their operational presence and sales performance.
A list of key products under development by key companies in which these products are being clinically investigated.
The market is segmented based on product type, type. surgical application, end user and geography. By product, the market is segmented as membrane oxygenators and bubble oxygenators. By type, the market is segmented by adult oxygenators and pediatric oxygenators. By surgical application, the market is segmented as respiratory, cardiac, extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) and others. By end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers. By geography, the market is segmented as North America, including the United States, Mexico and Canada; Europe, including Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific, including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific; South America, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and the Rest of South America; and the Middle East and Africa, including South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa.
The Report Includes
50 data tables and 7 additional tables
An overview of the global market for oxygenator medical devices used in the medical industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Discussion of major factors driving the growth of this market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies in cardiopulmonary surgeries
Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for oxygenators, and corresponding market share analysis by product, type, application, end-user, and geographic region
Impact of the COVID-19 on the market for oxygenators, R&D efforts and the need to reinvent medical ventilators, current status and impact on Medtech
Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for oxygenators in clinical diagnostics of cardiovascular diseases
Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
Competitive landscape of the major players operating in the global oxygenators market, their competitive environment and product portfolio analysis
Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Chalice Medical Ltd., Eurosets SRL, Livanova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Microsoft, Nipro Corp., Terumo Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Oxygenators
Definition of Oxygenator
History of Oxygenators
Types of Oxygenators Products
Membrane Oxygenators
Bubble Oxygenators
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure
Growing Geriatric Population: Increasing Need for Oxygenators
Increasing Prevalence of Cardiopulmonary Disorders
Market Restraints
Regulatory Constraints
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Overview
Membrane Oxygenators
Market Analysis
Bubble Oxygenators
Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
Overview
Market Analysis
Adult Oxygenators
Pediatric Oxygenators
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Surgical Application
Overview
Respiratory
Cardiac Surgery
Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)
Other Types of Oxygenator Applications
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
Overview
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Care Centers
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Medical Device Industry Scenario
Global Market for Oxygenators
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Industry Scenario
Market Opportunities
Scope for Product Innovations
Emerging Markets: A Ray of Hope for Struggling Manufacturers
Key Developments
Competitor Market Share
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Chalice Medical Ltd.
Eurosets Srl
Getinge Ab
Livanova Plc
Medtronic Plc
Microport Scientific Corp.
Nipro Corp.
Terumo Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fnw0y
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900