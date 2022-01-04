Report Scope: This report covers the compounding of major thermoplastic resins. The base year of this study is 2020, while forecasts are provided from 2021 to 2026. The revenue is provided in terms of USD in millions, while volume is given in terms of billion pounds.

The global plastic compounding market is categorized on the basis of below given segments -

- Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

- Plastic type: The high-volume commodity resins include high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and others which comprise thermoplastic polyesters (primarily PET) and engineering thermoplastics (ETPs) (include polybutylene terephthalate [PBT], nylons [polyamides], polycarbonates, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene terpolymers [ABS] and some real specialties like polyacetals and polysulfones.)

- Application: Packaging, automotive, building and construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods.



This report also includes an introduction to thermoplastic elastomers and some biocompounds—plastics that are made from plants instead of hydrocarbons. It excludes thermosetting resins since they have different chemistries and are usually processed differently.



Report Includes:

- 97 data tables and 25 additional tables

- An updated reviewed of the global market for plastics compounding within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type of compounder, plastic resin type, application and region

- Highlights of the market potential for major thermoplastic resins, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Review of key plastics additives used in plastics compounding and advances in plastics compounding based equipment and machinery

- Insight into the regulatory and environmental developments shaping compounds, ranging from phthalate plasticizers to halogenated flame retardants

- Identification of major resin producers, key plastics processors, and independent compounders, along with activities, product lines, and estimated sales for the major independent compounders

- Descriptive company profiles of the key suppliers of plastics additives and fillers/reinforcements, including BASF SE, Clariant AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Toray Industries Inc. LyondellBasell, and SABIC



Summary:

Plastic compounding refers to a process of combining neat resins along with additives to achieve desirable properties as well as performance requirements.The additives play a vital role in augmenting the aesthetic, physical, electrical and thermal properties of a material.



The intricate process involved in compounding plastics entails determination of additive ratios, mixing through a twin-screw extruder and melt mixing.The material is then cooled down and shaped into pellets.



Popular resins utilized in the process include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and others.



It is primarily conducted by three types of companies: resin producers, plastics processors (such as injection and blow molders, thermoformers, extruders and film/sheet producers) and independent compounders, companies whose business is making plastic compounds and masterbatches, not resins or molded plastics products.



The role of each group varies by product segment, with large-volume processors such as extruders of sheet, film and pipe, and profiles assuming a more important compounding role than batch-focused processors like injection molders. Over the years, the compounding growth rate for resin producers has generally been slower than that of processors and compounders, as these latter companies take a bigger role in markets where significant proprietary technology is involved. Compounding trends are also highly dependent on different economic scenarios; for example, when polyethylene prices are high, PE bag makers and other large processors often compensate by increasing the addition of (that is,

compounding with) cheaper calcium carbonate filler.



Among the latest trends, utilization of bioplastics in the global market is increasingly becoming popular, which is anticipated to further expand the industry share.



The production of compounded plastics is a large business and a highly competitive one.Competition is based on many factors, including speed, delivery, service, performance, product innovation, product recognition, quality and price.



Mitsui Chemicals, LyondellBasell, SABIC and others are among the leading players in the global market.



The applications of plastic compounding market have boosted significantly due to their varied benefits.The automotive manufacturing industry is the leading end user of plastic compounds market globally.



The sector offers a continued opportunity for the plastic compounding market, as this market offers an ideal material that acts as a substitute for metal, allowing for desirable weight reduction. Polypropylene (PP) and glass-filled PET are among the major compounded plastics utilized in the sector.

