Global Market Size for Pyrogen Testing Estimated to Grow USD 1,824.5 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pyrogen Testing Market size & share expected to reach to USD 1,824.5 Million by 2026 from USD 800 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Overview

Pyrogens are a thermostable bacterial toxin that prompts an immunologic reaction in humans or test animals when offered parenterally. This testing is used majorly in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical devices organizations to confirm the absence of these toxic in any molecular products or medical devices and ensure the product safety, competence, and use of sanitized resources.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Pyrogen Testing industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Pyrogen Testing industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the global Pyrogen Testing market during the upcoming years.

Industry Major Market Players

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Associates of Cape Cod Inc.

Hyglos GmbH

Lonza Group

Wako Chemicals USA Inc.

Merck KGaA

Ellab A/S

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript

Wuxi PharmaTech Inc.

Sanquin

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Pyrogen Testing Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Pyrogen Testing Market?

What are the top companies operative in Pyrogen Testing Market?

What segments are covered in Pyrogen Testing Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Pyrogen Testing Market?

Market Drivers:

The global Pyrogen Testing market is witnessing major growth owing to the rapid developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries coupled with the increasing trend of R&D investments in life sciences research and industry. Furthermore, the manufacturing of new drugs owing to the increasing occurrences of chronic diseases, and strong government support for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries will aid the expansion of the market. The high expenditure on the new product development in the life science industries and the increasing awareness regarding Pyrogen Testing is likely to trigger significant growth in the global Pyrogen Testing market. However, the restriction on the use of the rabbit pyrogen test (RPT) owing to its intrinsic hindrances and stringent government policies is anticipated to hamper the Pyrogen Testing market growth.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 800 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 1,824.5 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 12.5% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Hyglos GmbH, Lonza Group, Wako Chemicals USA Inc., and Others Segments Covered Product, Test Segmentation, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Segment Dominance:

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast timeframe

The pyrogens are measured to help check the safety of the pharmaceutical products that are administered parenterally and in medical devices. The Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) is used to detect the substances that stimulate human monocytes or monocytic cells, which later lead to fever response. Thus, the rising attention of the Monocyte Activation Test in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to contribute to its growth in the global Pyrogen Testing market.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global Pyrogen Testing market

The rapid industrialization and presence of well-built healthcare infrastructure are the primary factors propelling the Pyrogen Testing market in North America. Additionally, the stringent rules and regulations for the pharmaceutical manufacturing process followed in North America help the market gain momentum in this region. North America Pyrogen Testing market is expected to dominate owing to the new drugs and biologics development offered by companies with the help of government support.

Browse the full “Pyrogen Testing Market By Product (Instruments, Services, and Kits and Reagents), By Test (In Vitro Pyrogen Test, LAL Test, Recombinant Factor C Assay (rFC), Monocyte Activation Test (MAT), and Rabbit Pyrogen Test), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Medical Devices, Other), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-pyrogen-testing-market-by-product-instruments-services-869

This report segments the global Pyrogen Testing market as follows:

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Kits and Reagents

Services

Instruments

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Test Segmentation Analysis

LAL Test Chromogenic Test Turbidimetric Test Gel Clot Test

In Vitro Pyrogen Test

Rabbit PyrogenTest

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

Recombinant Factor C Assay (rFC)

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing

Medicals Devices Manufacturing

Others

