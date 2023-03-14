U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

The Global Market for Thermal Interface Materials 2023-2033: Development of High-Power and Frequency Electronic Devices Drives Demand

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Thermal Interface Materials 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The effective transfer/removal of heat from a semiconductor device is crucial to ensure reliable operation and to enhance the lifetime of these components.

The development of high-power and high-frequency electronic devices has greatly increased issues with excessive heat accumulation. There is therefore a significant requirement for effective thermal management materials to remove excess heat from electronic devices to ambient environment.

Thermal interface materials (TIMs) offer efficient heat dissipation to maintain proper functions and lifetime for these devices. TIMs are materials that are applied between the interfaces of two components (typically a heat generating device such as microprocessors, photonic integrated circuits, etc. and a heat dissipating device e.g. heat sink) to enhance the thermal coupling between these devices.

A range of Carbon-based, metal/solder and filler-based TIMs are available both commercially and in the research and development (R&D) phase.

Report contents include:

  • Analysis of recent commercial and R&D developments in thermal interface materials (TIMs).

  • Market trends and drivers.

  • Market map.

  • Analysis of thermal interface materials (TIMs) including:

    • Thermal Pads/Insulators.

    • Thermally Conductive Adhesives.

    • Thermal Compounds or Greases.

    • Thermally Conductive Epoxy/Adhesives.

    • Phase Change Materials.

    • Metal-based TIMs.

    • Carbon-based TIMs.

  • Market analysis. Markets covered include:

    • Consumer electronics.

    • Electric Vehicles (EV) batteries.

    • Data Center infrastructure.

    • ADAS sensors.

    • EMI shielding.

    • 5G.

  • Global market revenues for thermal interface materials (TIMs), historical and forecast to 2033.

  • Profiles of 63 producers. Companies profiled include Arieca, Carbice Corporation, CondAlign, Fujipoly, Henkel, Indium Corporation, KULR Technology Group, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Samyang Corporation and SHT Smart High-Tech AB.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MATERIALS
2.1 Thermal Pads/Insulators
2.2 Thermally Conductive Adhesives
2.3 Thermal Compounds or Greases
2.4 Thermally Conductive Epoxy/Adhesives
2.5 Phase Change Materials
2.5.1 Properties of Phase Change Materials (PCMs)
2.5.2 Types
2.5.2.1 Organic/biobased phase change materials
2.5.2.1.1 Advantages and disadvantages
2.5.2.1.2 Paraffin wax
2.5.2.1.3 Non-Paraffins/Bio-based
2.5.2.2 Inorganic phase change materials
2.5.2.2.1 Salt hydrates
2.5.2.2.1.1 Advantages and disadvantages
2.5.2.2.2 Metal and metal alloy PCMs (High-temperature)
2.5.2.3 Eutectic mixtures
2.5.2.4 Encapsulation of PCMs
2.5.2.4.1 Macroencapsulation
2.5.2.4.2 Micro/nanoencapsulation
2.5.2.5 Nanomaterial phase change materials
2.5.3 Thermal energy storage (TES)
2.5.3.1 Sensible heat storage
2.5.3.2 Latent heat storage
2.5.4 Application in TIMs
2.6 Metal-based TIMs
2.6.1 Solders and low melting temperature alloy TIMs
2.6.2 Liquid metals
2.6.3 Solid liquid hybrid (SLH) metals
2.7 Carbon-based TIMs
2.7.1 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)
2.7.1.1 Properties
2.7.1.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)
2.7.2.1 Properties
2.7.2.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.3 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)
2.7.3.1 Properties
2.7.3.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.4 BN nanotubes (BNNT) and nanosheets (BNNS)
2.7.4.1 Properties
2.7.4.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.5 Graphene
2.7.5.1 Properties
2.7.5.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.6 Nanodiamonds
2.7.6.1 Properties
2.7.6.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.7 Graphite flakes
2.7.7.1 Properties
2.7.7.2 Application as thermal interface materials

3 MARKETS FOR THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS (TIMs)
3.1 Consumer electronics
3.1.1 Overview
3.1.2 Applications
3.2 EV Batteries
3.2.1 Overview
3.2.2 Applications
3.3 Data Centers
3.3.1 Overview
3.3.2 Applications
3.4 ADAS Sensors
3.4.1 Overview
3.4.2 Applications
3.5 EMI shielding
3.5.1 Overview
3.5.2 Applications
3.6 5G
3.6.1 Overview
3.6.2 Applications
3.7 Global revenues for TIMs 2018-2033, by market
3.8 Future market prospects

4 COMPANY PROFILES (63 company profiles)

5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

6 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 3M

  • ADA Technologies

  • AI Technology Inc.

  • AluChem

  • AOS Thermal

  • Applied Nanotech, Inc.

  • Aismalibar

  • Arieca

  • AzTrong

  • Bando

  • Bdtronic

  • BNNano

  • BNNT

  • Bostik

  • Carbice Corp.

  • Carbon Waters

  • Carbodeon Ltd. Oy

  • CondAlign

  • Danish Graphene ApS

  • DEMAK

  • Dexerials

  • Deyang Carbonene

  • Dow Corning

  • Dupont

  • ELANTAS

  • Elkem

  • Enerdyne

  • Epoxies Etc.

  • First Graphene Ltd

  • Fujipoly America

  • Global Graphene Group

  • Goodfellow Corporation

  • Graphmatech

  • H.B. Fuller

  • Henkel

  • Hitek Electronic Materials

  • Hamamatsu Carbonics

  • Hongfucheng New Materials

  • HyMet Thermal Interfaces SIA

  • Indium Corporation

  • Inkron

  • KULR Technology Group, Inc.

  • HyMet Thermal Interfaces

  • Molecular Rebar

  • Momentive

  • Nano Tim

  • NeoGraf Solutions

  • Ntherma Corporation

  • OCSIAL

  • OYAK

  • Panasonic

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Polymatech

  • Ray-Techniques Ltd.

  • Samyang Corporation

  • Sekisui

  • Schlegel Electronic Materials

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • SHT Smart High Tech AB

  • Sixth Element

  • Versarien

  • Wacker Chemie

  • Zeon Nano Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34rioh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


