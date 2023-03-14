The Global Market for Thermal Interface Materials 2023-2033: Development of High-Power and Frequency Electronic Devices Drives Demand
Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Thermal Interface Materials 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The effective transfer/removal of heat from a semiconductor device is crucial to ensure reliable operation and to enhance the lifetime of these components.
The development of high-power and high-frequency electronic devices has greatly increased issues with excessive heat accumulation. There is therefore a significant requirement for effective thermal management materials to remove excess heat from electronic devices to ambient environment.
Thermal interface materials (TIMs) offer efficient heat dissipation to maintain proper functions and lifetime for these devices. TIMs are materials that are applied between the interfaces of two components (typically a heat generating device such as microprocessors, photonic integrated circuits, etc. and a heat dissipating device e.g. heat sink) to enhance the thermal coupling between these devices.
A range of Carbon-based, metal/solder and filler-based TIMs are available both commercially and in the research and development (R&D) phase.
Report contents include:
Analysis of recent commercial and R&D developments in thermal interface materials (TIMs).
Market trends and drivers.
Market map.
Analysis of thermal interface materials (TIMs) including:
Thermal Pads/Insulators.
Thermally Conductive Adhesives.
Thermal Compounds or Greases.
Thermally Conductive Epoxy/Adhesives.
Phase Change Materials.
Metal-based TIMs.
Carbon-based TIMs.
Market analysis. Markets covered include:
Consumer electronics.
Electric Vehicles (EV) batteries.
Data Center infrastructure.
ADAS sensors.
EMI shielding.
5G.
Global market revenues for thermal interface materials (TIMs), historical and forecast to 2033.
Profiles of 63 producers. Companies profiled include Arieca, Carbice Corporation, CondAlign, Fujipoly, Henkel, Indium Corporation, KULR Technology Group, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Samyang Corporation and SHT Smart High-Tech AB.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MATERIALS
2.1 Thermal Pads/Insulators
2.2 Thermally Conductive Adhesives
2.3 Thermal Compounds or Greases
2.4 Thermally Conductive Epoxy/Adhesives
2.5 Phase Change Materials
2.5.1 Properties of Phase Change Materials (PCMs)
2.5.2 Types
2.5.2.1 Organic/biobased phase change materials
2.5.2.1.1 Advantages and disadvantages
2.5.2.1.2 Paraffin wax
2.5.2.1.3 Non-Paraffins/Bio-based
2.5.2.2 Inorganic phase change materials
2.5.2.2.1 Salt hydrates
2.5.2.2.1.1 Advantages and disadvantages
2.5.2.2.2 Metal and metal alloy PCMs (High-temperature)
2.5.2.3 Eutectic mixtures
2.5.2.4 Encapsulation of PCMs
2.5.2.4.1 Macroencapsulation
2.5.2.4.2 Micro/nanoencapsulation
2.5.2.5 Nanomaterial phase change materials
2.5.3 Thermal energy storage (TES)
2.5.3.1 Sensible heat storage
2.5.3.2 Latent heat storage
2.5.4 Application in TIMs
2.6 Metal-based TIMs
2.6.1 Solders and low melting temperature alloy TIMs
2.6.2 Liquid metals
2.6.3 Solid liquid hybrid (SLH) metals
2.7 Carbon-based TIMs
2.7.1 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)
2.7.1.1 Properties
2.7.1.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)
2.7.2.1 Properties
2.7.2.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.3 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)
2.7.3.1 Properties
2.7.3.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.4 BN nanotubes (BNNT) and nanosheets (BNNS)
2.7.4.1 Properties
2.7.4.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.5 Graphene
2.7.5.1 Properties
2.7.5.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.6 Nanodiamonds
2.7.6.1 Properties
2.7.6.2 Application as thermal interface materials
2.7.7 Graphite flakes
2.7.7.1 Properties
2.7.7.2 Application as thermal interface materials
3 MARKETS FOR THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS (TIMs)
3.1 Consumer electronics
3.1.1 Overview
3.1.2 Applications
3.2 EV Batteries
3.2.1 Overview
3.2.2 Applications
3.3 Data Centers
3.3.1 Overview
3.3.2 Applications
3.4 ADAS Sensors
3.4.1 Overview
3.4.2 Applications
3.5 EMI shielding
3.5.1 Overview
3.5.2 Applications
3.6 5G
3.6.1 Overview
3.6.2 Applications
3.7 Global revenues for TIMs 2018-2033, by market
3.8 Future market prospects
4 COMPANY PROFILES (63 company profiles)
5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
6 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
3M
ADA Technologies
AI Technology Inc.
AluChem
AOS Thermal
Applied Nanotech, Inc.
Aismalibar
Arieca
AzTrong
Bando
Bdtronic
BNNano
BNNT
Bostik
Carbice Corp.
Carbon Waters
Carbodeon Ltd. Oy
CondAlign
Danish Graphene ApS
DEMAK
Dexerials
Deyang Carbonene
Dow Corning
Dupont
ELANTAS
Elkem
Enerdyne
Epoxies Etc.
First Graphene Ltd
Fujipoly America
Global Graphene Group
Goodfellow Corporation
Graphmatech
H.B. Fuller
Henkel
Hitek Electronic Materials
Hamamatsu Carbonics
Hongfucheng New Materials
HyMet Thermal Interfaces SIA
Indium Corporation
Inkron
KULR Technology Group, Inc.
HyMet Thermal Interfaces
Molecular Rebar
Momentive
Nano Tim
NeoGraf Solutions
Ntherma Corporation
OCSIAL
OYAK
Panasonic
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Polymatech
Ray-Techniques Ltd.
Samyang Corporation
Sekisui
Schlegel Electronic Materials
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
SHT Smart High Tech AB
Sixth Element
Versarien
Wacker Chemie
Zeon Nano Technology Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34rioh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900