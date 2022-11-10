U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Global Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: In this report, the market has been segmented based on locomotion type, guidance, size, energy source, applications and region. The report provides an overview of the global UGV market and analyzes market trends.

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362201/?utm_source=GNW


Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on locomotion type, guidance, size, energy source, applications and region.

Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of UGV providers.

The report covers the market for UGVs with regard to the user base, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The scope of the study includes UGVs for the military, agriculture, construction and mining, and civilian applications. However, other commercial and logistic automated guided vehicles (AGVs) have been excluded from the study.

Report Includes:
- 127 data tables and 93 additional tables
- An updated overview of the global market for unmanned ground vehicle (UGV)
- Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for unmanned ground vehicle, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the UGV market, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, locomotion, guidance, energy source, vehicle size, end-use application, and geographic region
- Information on the key market dynamics (DROs), industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic and regional factors that will influence the market demand over the coming years (2022-2027)
- Analysis of the company competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Patent review and new developments, R&D activities, recent industry structure, and current state of the market for unmanned ground vehicle
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Thales Group

Summary:
UGVs have the capability to provide safety to operators in various military, agriculture, mining and construction and civilian operations.UGVs are used to replace humans in hazardous and difficult situations including explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition, agriculture, mining and construction.

UGVs are also manufactured for use in urban areas, such as for surveillance in checkpoints, law enforcement, street operations and increasing the police force in the military raids.

The global market for UGVs was estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2021.It is projected the UGV market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027.

Increasing demand for detecting and defeating roadside bombs, gaining situational awareness, detecting chemical and radiological agents, increasing the standoff distance between soldiers, and potentially dangerous situations are the key factors driving the current UGV market growth.However, restricted battery life is hindering market growth.

Apart from drivers and restraints, opportunity in humanitarian relief operation (HRO) and growing demand from civilian applications will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.

In this report, the global UGV market has been segmented based on locomotion type, guidance, size, energy source, applications and region.Based on locomotion type, the UGV market has been categorized into wheeled, tracked and legged.

Tracked UGVs currently dominate the market and were valued at nearly $REDACTED billion in 2021. It is estimated that the tracked UGV market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, and it is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027.

Based on guidance, the UGV market has been segmented into remotely operated and autonomous.Based on size, the UGVs market has been segmented into small, medium and large.

Based on energy source, UGVs market has been segmented into battery and hybrid. Based on applications, the UGV market has been segmented into military, agriculture, construction and mining, and civilian.

By region, the UGV market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and RoW.The North American region currently is the most dominant and fast-growing market for UGVs globally.

In 2021, total revenue from the North American UGVs market reached $REDACTED billion, which is around REDACTED% of the global market.The North American UGV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027.

Some of the key factors driving the market include the presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, increasing homeland security, and high adoption of advanced technologies in military services such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362201/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


