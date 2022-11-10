Global Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

ReportLinker

Report Scope: In this report, the market has been segmented based on locomotion type, guidance, size, energy source, applications and region. The report provides an overview of the global UGV market and analyzes market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on locomotion type, guidance, size, energy source, applications and region.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of UGV providers.



The report covers the market for UGVs with regard to the user base, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The scope of the study includes UGVs for the military, agriculture, construction and mining, and civilian applications. However, other commercial and logistic automated guided vehicles (AGVs) have been excluded from the study.



Summary:

UGVs have the capability to provide safety to operators in various military, agriculture, mining and construction and civilian operations.UGVs are used to replace humans in hazardous and difficult situations including explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition, agriculture, mining and construction.



UGVs are also manufactured for use in urban areas, such as for surveillance in checkpoints, law enforcement, street operations and increasing the police force in the military raids.



The global market for UGVs was estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2021.It is projected the UGV market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027.



Increasing demand for detecting and defeating roadside bombs, gaining situational awareness, detecting chemical and radiological agents, increasing the standoff distance between soldiers, and potentially dangerous situations are the key factors driving the current UGV market growth.However, restricted battery life is hindering market growth.



Apart from drivers and restraints, opportunity in humanitarian relief operation (HRO) and growing demand from civilian applications will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global UGV market has been segmented based on locomotion type, guidance, size, energy source, applications and region.Based on locomotion type, the UGV market has been categorized into wheeled, tracked and legged.



Tracked UGVs currently dominate the market and were valued at nearly $REDACTED billion in 2021. It is estimated that the tracked UGV market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, and it is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027.



Based on guidance, the UGV market has been segmented into remotely operated and autonomous.Based on size, the UGVs market has been segmented into small, medium and large.



Based on energy source, UGVs market has been segmented into battery and hybrid. Based on applications, the UGV market has been segmented into military, agriculture, construction and mining, and civilian.



By region, the UGV market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and RoW.The North American region currently is the most dominant and fast-growing market for UGVs globally.



In 2021, total revenue from the North American UGVs market reached $REDACTED billion, which is around REDACTED% of the global market.The North American UGV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027.



Some of the key factors driving the market include the presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, increasing homeland security, and high adoption of advanced technologies in military services such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud.

