U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.00
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,883.00
    +162.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,978.50
    +25.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.70
    +16.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.36
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -9.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.68
    +0.44 (+2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3929
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1340
    -0.1750 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,909.03
    -1,709.53 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.62
    -38.28 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.85
    +28.13 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Global Market for V2X (vehicle-to-everything) Communication and Technologies: Historic Data from 2020, Market estimation for 2021, 2023 and 2025, and CAGR Projections through 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global V2X Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The intelligent transport system (ITS) has become one of the critical systems used to manage traffic and control pollution and environmental impacts. Owing to its expected impact on the economic growth of the transport sector, currently, V2X technologies is largely creating opportunities for ITS, backed up by the key players of various automotive manufacturers, telecommunication and transport industries. Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), respectively based on IEEE 802.11p and 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) long-term evolution/5G new radio (LTE/5G NR), are being used. While DSRC already has deployments, C-V2X is expected to see larger scale trials and deployments during the forecast period.

Leading players in the market for V2X include Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Autotalks Ltd. and Delphi Technologies. All these companies are investing in V2X technology as a response to increasing demand for fully autonomous driving and safe vehicles. Increasing collaborations and mergers and acquisitions, along with product development and launches, are expected to optimize the environmental and economic advantages by enhancing and utilizing new and innovative ideas and technologies.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the V2X market specifically. Declining car sales and a shutdown of manufacturing plants has hampered market growth. The lockdown and social distancing regulations have led to a fall in the sales of vehicles, impacting the growth of V2X market. The strategies adopted by key manufacturers to overcome the huge loss can help recover damages resulting from the pandemic to strengthen the supply chain and encourage the global V2X market. Most companies have offered the option of work from home, so the increase in remote working options has declined the need for passenger cars as well as the market demand for modern connected vehicle technologies. Furthermore, the semiconductor industry is experiencing a shortage in finished goods, components and materials that is affecting suppliers.

There is a rapid growth of urbanization and industrialization due to the development of economies and a raise in disposable income in various developed countries across the globe.

V2X communication technology is being customized to offer ITS solutions improve road safety, traffic efficiency and driving experience. Furthermore, the increase in disposable income, rise in employment rates and surge in overall GDP is encouraging advancements including smart cities with smart infrastructures facilities. These factors are playing a crucial role in the growth of the V2X market.

The global market for V2X is segmented based on communication, connectivity, offering, unit, propulsion and geography. In terms of communication, the market is categorized into V2V, V2I, V2G, V2C, V2D and V2P. The market by connectivity is segmented into DSRC and C-V2X. The market for offering is segmented into hardware and software. The market by unit is segmented into onboard units and roadside units. Regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes South America and the Middle East and Africa.

The global market for V2X should grow from $1.0 billion in 2021 to $6.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Report Includes

  • A brief general outlook of the global market for V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication and related technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020, market estimation for 2021, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for V2X vehicular communication system, and corresponding market share analysis by type of communication, connectivity/navigation technology, propulsion, offering technology, vehicle unit, and geographic region

  • Discussion of market trends and industry structure with relate to connected vehicles technology, applications and business considerations of the global V2X market and descriptions of market forces relevant to V2X and its related segments

  • Outlining details of key market dynamics (DROs) for V2X technology, regulatory scenario, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

  • Highlights of the growth strategies adopted by leading automotive players in the ecosystem, their competitive benchmarking and company share analysis

  • Descriptive company profiles of the major manufacturers of V2X metrology including, Autotalks ltd., HARMAN International, Huawei, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, and Robert Bosch


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k12a41

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-market-for-v2x-vehicle-to-everything-communication-and-technologies-historic-data-from-2020-market-estimation-for-2021-2023-and-2025-and-cagr-projections-through-2026-301346923.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • Alibaba tops profit expectations, boosts buyback program

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. beat earnings estimates Tuesday but fell slightly short of revenue expectations, while also announcing a boost to its buyback program.

  • BP delivers dividend hike after rebounding to profit

    The oil giant has pledged more dividend rises and share buybacks of around £720 million a quarter until 2025 as oil prices bounce back.

  • Alibaba Profits Trimmed in First Quarter Following Regulatory Crackdown

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba should be well positioned to take advantage of the early recovery of China’s economy. But its results for the three months to June, published on Tuesday, did not show the full extent of that potential. Net income attributable to shareholders was down by 5% at $6.99 billion using U.S. accounting metrics. […]

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • Alibaba Sales Miss in Sign Spending Has Yet to Pay Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported revenue that missed estimates, suggesting plans to hike spending in pursuit of growth have yet to gain traction.Revenue for the three months ended June climbed from a year earlier to 205.7 billion yuan ($31.8 billion), compared with the 209.4 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. Net income was 45.1 billion yuan, rebounding from a loss in the previous quarter following the firm’s record antitrust penalty. The company announced it was boosti

  • BP Closes Big Oil Earnings Season With Surprise Dividend Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan. Overall, revenue rose about 34% to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter ended June 30, below estimates for 209.39 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Square acquires Afterpay: why Visa and Mastercard should be 'scared'

    Jay Jacobs, SVP and Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Square’s acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) posted its second-quarter earnings on July 29. The social media company's revenue jumped 125% year-over-year to $613.2 million, reflecting an easy comparison to the pandemic's initial impact on its ad business a year ago, and beat analysts' estimates by $51.

  • Clorox shares slide 7% premarket as earnings hurt by inflation and lower demand for cleaning products

    Clorox Co. shares tumbled 7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the consumer goods company missed estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter and said it expects earnings and margins to shrink again in fiscal 2022. The company posted net income of $97 million, or 78 cents a share, for the quarter to June 30, after income of $310 million, or $2.41 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 95 cents, well below the $1.32 FactSet consensus. Sales fell to s$1.802 billion f

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite index has nearly tripled in value over the last five years and continues to hover close to new highs. For some investors, this suggests the stock market might be a little frothy at the moment. If I had $5,000 available to invest, two stocks I would buy today are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU).

  • Stellantis Pumps Up Profitability Forecast in Earnings Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV raised its full-year profitability outlook substantially as strong demand and pricing carried the carmaker to much better-than-expected results for the first half.Adjusted operating income margin will be about 10% for the year, the automaker formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said Tuesday. Stellantis notched an 11.4% return in the first six months, more than double the low end of the range forecast in March.Stellantis and its biggest carmaking

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Rally, SolarEdge Shines; Tesla, Square Lead New Buys

    The market rally ended mixed as economic fears hit oil prices and Treasury yields but Tesla and Square flashed buy signals. SolarEdge flared late.