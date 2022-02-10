U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.25
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,655.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,982.25
    -56.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.10
    -6.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.99
    +0.33 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1448
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -0.76 (-3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7550
    +0.2300 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,417.82
    +989.94 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.59
    +32.88 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.10
    -0.32 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Global Marketing Automation Market Report 2021: Focus on Growth Opportunities for Vendors - Powering Businesses Post COVID-19

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Marketing Automation Powers Businesses Post COVID-19 , 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to decode the benefits and role of MAS in sales enablement for organizations. The study will also focus on growth opportunities for vendors and offer commentary on some key players in the market.

The study also touches upon the correlation between MAS and customer experience. The key technologies (also covered in the report) transforming the MAS market globally include NLP, smart workflows, and robotic process automation.

The pandemic has been an essential influence for the increase in digital marketing among B-to-B and B-to-C companies. There has been an explosion in advertising on over-the-top (OTT) channels. Companies are embracing organic social media interactions and focusing on the omnichannel approach to the customer journey. With so many people on digital platforms all the time, marketers have an inherent understanding that digital is king. Even after the pandemic, most of their focus should be on online channels. Offline channels are now less important.

A marketing automation solution (MAS) comprises platforms that automate marketing and sales activities to drive revenue growth and empower organizations to make data-driven decisions on both online and offline channels.

MASs either integrate with third-party customer relationship management (CRM) systems or have native CRMs built-in. MASs create campaigns and workflows for social media, email marketing, and websites. MAS use is increasing globally, but companies still face some internal challenges. Organizations are still concerned with security, how effective a MAS will be, the investment decision versus hiring more labour, and the fit that a MAS will have in their IT infrastructure.

A MAS includes the following 4 functions:

  • Lead management

  • Sales enablement

  • Campaign management

  • Marketing analytics and measurement

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Marketing Automation Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Solution Overview

  • Introduction to Marketing Automation

  • Marketing Automation Pyramid - Different Parts that Come Together to Make Market Automation Work

  • Must Have Marketing Automation Software Features

  • Key Benefits of Marketing Automation Solutions

  • Stages Through Which A Marketing Automation Software Helps

  • Impact of Using Marketing Automation Tools

  • Insights About the Usage Of Marketing Automation Solutions

  • Key Business Goals

  • Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment

  • Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions

  • Key Reasons for Investing in AI

  • Focus Areas for Marketing Automation Vendors for Next 3 Years

Market Environment - Key Growth Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers for Marketing Automation

  • Growth Restraints for Marketing Automation

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Marketing Automation Solutions

  • Key Marketing Automation Players in Competition

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Revenue Attribution Solutions

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Marketing Automation for Manufacturing

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Chatbots and Machine Learning in Marketing Automation

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hrk2v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace L

  • Meta Is Now Calling Out Google Over Apple's App Privacy Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue is taking a multibillion-dollar hit this year because its social networks can’t gather as much data on iPhone users. The company spent last year attacking Apple Inc. for the change; now it’s publicly calling out Google, too.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for

  • MGM Resorts Overhauls Loyalty Program to Track Big Non-Gambling Spenders

    MGM Resorts can pinpoint more than 80 percent of its gaming revenue in Las Vegas to individual players, allowing it to direct offers to its most lucrative customers. But non-gamblers spend a lot of money in Las Vegas, too, and company executives said Wednesday they can match less than 40 percent of spending on shopping, […]

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California to sue Tesla for discrimination, harassment, auto maker says

    Tesla Inc. said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for 'systematic racial discrimination and harassment,' an action the company called 'misguided.'

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • ‘If You’re Playing the Audit Lottery as a Taxpayer, You’re Asking for Trouble.’ There’s a Price for What You Claim as ‘Business’ Expenses.

    This can put financial advisors and paid tax preparers in an uncomfortable position. “If it’s transparently unethical, I will fire the client,” said Don Grant, a certified financial planner in Wichita, Kan. “I will not go against IRS rules.” While Grant does not provide tax preparation services for clients, he might work with their accountant to address certain tax issues.

  • L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins

    Shares in the world's largest cosmetics company L'Oreal dropped on Thursday as higher marketing spending pressured profitability, overshadowing forecast-beating sales and market share gains. Fuelled by demand in North America, the beauty giant's sales rose 11.2% on a like-for-like basis over the fourth quarter to 9.09 billion euros ($10.40 billion), beating analysts' forecast of 8.74 billion euros in a Refinitiv poll. The company's spending on advertising and promotions, closely watched by investors, grew slightly over the second half of the year, resulting in an annual operating margin of 19.1%, a tad below the market consensus cited by Credit Suisse analysts ahead of the results.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • Laid-Off Peloton Staffers Take to Social Media in New Job Hunt

    Laid-off Peloton employees are posting testimonials on social media about their experiences at the company and sharing career details in efforts to find new employment after the fitness company slashed 2,800 jobs.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • Oil Steadies as U.S. Stockpiles Drop With Focus on Iran Progress

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories tightened the market further amid signs of strong demand in the world’s biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarFutures in New York tra

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Zillow discloses dozens of Atlanta layoffs as it shutters 'iBuyer' business

    Zillow is cutting dozens of Atlanta jobs as the company shutters its Zillow Offers "iBuyer" business. Seattle-based Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ZG) will eliminate 46 Atlanta-based jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment, Retraining and Notification (WARN) Act notice submitted to the Georgia Department of Labor. The layoffs began on Jan. 3 and will "wind down over the course of 2022," Zillow Manager of People Operations Emily Merritt said in a Jan. 27 letter addressed to DOL Rapid Response Supervisor Crystal Davis, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • EU rolls out a red carpet for TSMC and other semiconductor giants

    The European Union announced a blueprint on Tuesday to make one-fifth of the world's microchips, saying it was "open for business" to semiconductor giants from Taiwan and other industry leaders. The European Chips Act provides at least €42 billion (US$48 billion) by 2030 in public and private sector capital behind an ambitious plan to effectively double the bloc's chip production, to 20 per cent of the global supply of semiconductors, the tiny processing units that will power the industries of t

  • Amazon's headcount in Washington state swells past 85,000

    Last week, the company updated its companywide headcount to over 1.6 million. About one in 50 employed Washingtonians worked for Amazon at the end of 2021.