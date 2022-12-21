U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.36
    +59.74 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,381.48
    +531.74 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,724.63
    +177.52 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,781.08
    +33.06 (+1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.10
    +1.87 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6680
    -0.0160 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    -0.0092 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1170
    +0.3870 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,853.14
    -8.11 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.80
    +1.57 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.67
    +118.05 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

The Global Marketing Automation Software Market is expected to grow by $2,707.36 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Marketing Automation Software Market 2023-2027
The analyst has been monitoring the marketing automation software market and is poised to grow by $2,707.36 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period. Our report on the marketing automation software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02015360/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for lead nurturing, an increased need for improved customer digital experience, and the rising adoption of social, mobile, analytical, and cloud (SMAC) technologies.

The marketing automation software market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premises

By End-user
- Small
- Medium enterprises
- Large enterprises

By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the use of AI with marketing automation software as one of the prime reasons driving the marketing automation software market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of location-based marketing and the growing need for improved marketing asset visibility will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the marketing automation software market covers the following areas:
- Marketing automation software market sizing
- Marketing automation software market forecast
- Marketing automation software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading marketing automation software market vendors that include Acoustic LP, Act On Software Inc., ActiveCampaign LLC, Adobe Inc., ClickDimensions LLC, EngageBay Inc., GetResponse Sp zoo, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Lead Liaison LLC, Madgicx Ltd, MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd., Net results, Ontraport, Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Sendinblue SAS, SharpSpring Inc., SimplyCast, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the marketing automation software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02015360/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-marketing-automation-software-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-2-707-36-mn-from-2023-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-11-98-during-the-forecast-period-301707104.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirm

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Jamie Dimon Is More Crucial Than Ever to the Bank He's Run for 17 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The cocktails flowed as guests arrived that evening at what was once the lavish library of J. Pierpont Morgan, the greatest banker of his time.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteIt

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors

    It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Inves

  • Ivanhoe Mines Confirms Link to Congo Aide in Copper Corruption Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. confirmed a business relationship with a presidential aide who was arrested in a corruption case in Democratic Republic of Congo, where the firm controls one of the world’s biggest copper deposits.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US Says

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • Oil prices lifted by drop in U.S. crude inventories

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures rose Wednesday, maintaining solid gains after government data confirmed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week.Price action West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery (CL)   (CL00)   (CLG23) rose $1.

  • Oil higher after EIA reports drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures held gains Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 5.9 million barrel drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended Dec. 16. The EIA said gasoline stocks rose 2.5 million barrels, while distillate supplies fell by around 200,000 barrels. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights, on average, had looked for crude inventories to rise by 600,000 barrels, while gasoline supplies were seen up 1.6 million barrels and distillates down 400,000 barrels. Th

  • Will Buffett Bet Big On Oil Again In 2023?

    Buffett has been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his banking holdings this year, and for 2023, his love for the energy sector may not wane

  • REIT Preferred is Overlooked and Offers 6% to 8% Yields

    Higher rates are attracting more individual investors to the preferred stock market, and REITS are a relatively small subset.

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks To Buy Aggressively Before the End of 2022

    These growth stocks have fallen sharply on widespread recession fears, meaning now is the time for patient investors to be greedy.

  • Credit Suisse clients are returning, CEO of bank's Swiss business says

    Credit Suisse's client withdrawals have stabilised and reversed in some cases, Andre Helfenstein, the head of Credit Suisse's Swiss business said in an interview with local newspaper NZZ. Last month, Switzerland's second-largest bank said it expected to make a pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.62 billion) during Q4 and revealed that wealthy clients had made hefty withdrawals. Credit Suisse is battling to recover from a string of scandals by focusing more on its flagship wealth management franchise and pruning back investment banking.

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A