Abstract: - Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market to Reach $14. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marketing Cloud Platform estimated at US$9.

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

- The Marketing Cloud Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Adobe

AgilOne

Cheetah Digital

Emarsys

Episerver

FICO

Hatchbuck

HubSpot

IBM

Infusionsoft

Maropost

MediaMath

Nielsen

Optimove

Oracle

Pegasystems

RedPoint Global

Sailthru

Salesforce

SAP

SAS

Selligent

Sitecore

Zeta Global







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

