Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: - Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market to Reach $14. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marketing Cloud Platform estimated at US$9.

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marketing Cloud Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032125/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
- The Marketing Cloud Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • Adobe

  • AgilOne

  • Cheetah Digital

  • Emarsys

  • Episerver

  • FICO

  • Hatchbuck

  • HubSpot

  • IBM

  • Infusionsoft

  • Maropost

  • MediaMath

  • Nielsen

  • Optimove

  • Oracle

  • Pegasystems

  • RedPoint Global

  • Sailthru

  • Salesforce

  • SAP

  • SAS

  • Selligent

  • Sitecore

  • Zeta Global




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Platform by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Platform by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Platform by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Travel &
Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Travel & Hospitality by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Travel & Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Media,
Entertainment & Gaming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Media, Entertainment &
Gaming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Media, Entertainment &
Gaming by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &
Ecommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail & Ecommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & Ecommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Advertising by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Advertising by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Advertising by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Branding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Branding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Branding by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Designing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Designing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Designing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Sales Channel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Sales Channel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales Channel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Communications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer Support
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: World Historic Review for Customer Support by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Support by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Platform and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform by
Type - Platform and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform and
Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Other Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: USA Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform by
Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media,
Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other
Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Travel &
Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media, Entertainment & Gaming,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals and Retail &
Ecommerce for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales
Channel, Communications and Customer Support - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: USA Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform by
Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel,
Communications and Customer Support Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel, Communications
and Customer Support for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Platform and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Type - Platform and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Other Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media,
Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other
Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media, Entertainment &
Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals and
Retail & Ecommerce for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales
Channel, Communications and Customer Support - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel,
Communications and Customer Support Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel, Communications
and Customer Support for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Platform and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform by
Type - Platform and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Other Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform by
Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media,
Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other
Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media, Entertainment &
Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals and
Retail & Ecommerce for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales
Channel, Communications and Customer Support - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform by
Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel,
Communications and Customer Support Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel, Communications
and Customer Support for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Platform and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform by
Type - Platform and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Other Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: China Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform by
Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media,
Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other
Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media, Entertainment &
Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals and
Retail & Ecommerce for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales
Channel, Communications and Customer Support - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: China Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform by
Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel,
Communications and Customer Support Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel, Communications
and Customer Support for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Platform and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Type - Platform and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Other Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media,
Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other
Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media, Entertainment &
Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals and
Retail & Ecommerce for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales
Channel, Communications and Customer Support - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel,
Communications and Customer Support Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel, Communications
and Customer Support for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Platform and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Type - Platform and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Other Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: France Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media,
Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other
Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media, Entertainment &
Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals and
Retail & Ecommerce for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales
Channel, Communications and Customer Support - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: France Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel,
Communications and Customer Support Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel, Communications
and Customer Support for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marketing
Cloud Platform by Type - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Type - Platform and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marketing
Cloud Platform by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Other Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media,
Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other
Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media, Entertainment &
Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals and
Retail & Ecommerce for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marketing
Cloud Platform by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing,
Sales Channel, Communications and Customer Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel,
Communications and Customer Support Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel, Communications
and Customer Support for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Platform and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Type - Platform and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Other Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Vertical - Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media,
Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other
Verticals and Retail & Ecommerce Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media, Entertainment &
Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals and
Retail & Ecommerce for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales
Channel, Communications and Customer Support - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Marketing Cloud Platform
by Function - Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel,
Communications and Customer Support Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Cloud
Platform by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advertising, Branding, Designing, Sales Channel, Communications
and Customer Support for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032125/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


