Global Marketplaces Report 2022: The Landscape of Transactions, Artificial Intelligence, Trust and Safety, Authentication, and User Communities
The Global Marketplaces Annual is here and on the heels of skyrocketing e-commerce and transactions explosion, a recession may loom. Can marketplaces ride it out and thrive?
We interviewed dozens of experts across the globe, threw our mighty analysis machine into overdrive and came up with the unlikely conclusion: yes they can. But will they?
The report digs deep into the landscape of transactions, artificial intelligence, trust and safety, authentication, and user communities, with wide-ranging insights from major international operators to smaller companies in the classified space.
Inside the 126-page report, you'll find:
Strategies and tactics of some of the most interesting and largest general marketplaces in the world
Top 50 list identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide
Top 20 multi-vertical marketplaces by revenue
Companies to watch
The leading general marketplaces/classified companies in 67 countries
And much more
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Could a recession help horizontals more than it hurts them?
Marketplaces have to be cautious, but with the right framework they can keep growing in a recession
Industry trends
Horizontals and transactions: Is this the year?
Consumers are more ready than ever to pay and arrange delivery online, butmarketplaces still face logistical hurdles and cultural difficulties
Trust: Perhaps the biggest challenge facing marketplaces
Newer horizontals have been able to tackle trust issues from their very inception, learning from older examples
User communities: Generating content builds loyalty
Very few horizontals are developing or encouraging user communities on their marketplaces, but there are interesting opportunities in this space
Company spotlights
Multivertical marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top 20
Companies based in Asia and Europe dominate the rankings, with those from North America close behind
Adevinta: Incoming CEO has to sell sites, drive revenue
New CEO will need to implement Adevinta's "growing at scale" strategy, focused on transactions and building high-quality verticals
Frontier Digital Ventures: A growing force across the globe
With an expanding portfolio and growing revenue, the company has become an expert in running marketplaces in emerging markets
India: OLX-India defeated Quikr, but potential not reached
Cultural obstacles and limited demand for transactions in general goods make life for horizontals difficult in India
OLX-Brazil: Opportunities from addressing inefficiencies
OLX-Brazil has become a "growth engine" for both Adevinta and Prosus
Prosus: Two tasks ahead --- Avito sale, Tencent buyback
Prosus is currently in discussions to sell its prized classified asset, Avito, but is looking for a reasonable price
Schibsted: Blocket leaping into transactions
Blocket has joined Finn in ramping up its transaction capability, but horizontals in Finland and Denmark are lagging behind
South Africa: OLX shut down, Gumtree for sale
Rampant fraud and the growing strength of Facebook Marketplace is creating difficult conditions for local marketplaces
United States: The battle for third place, as Top 2 are set
With the top two horizontal spots seemingly locked in for the foreseeable future, the competition for third is harder to call
Companies to watch
Larixon Classifieds: Acquiring, building winning classifieds
Larixon built its network by locating and acquiring undervalued market leaders around the world
Tise: Fashion marketplace set to expand across Europe
Tise represents a new wave of resale marketplaces already enabled with transactions and chasing a younger audience
Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites
Top marketplaces/classified sites by country
Companies in this edition
Companies Mentioned
2DeHands/2EmeMain
58.com
88DB.com.hk
999.md
99Acres
Adevinta
Adverts.ie
Allegro
Alma Media
Anjuke
Auctions.Yahoo.co.jp
Aukro.cz
Auto Trader U.K.
Auto.ru
AutoMobile.it
Avito.ma
Avito.ru
Bakeca.it
Baraholka.Onliner.by
Bayut
Bazaraki.com
Bazos
BikeExchange
Bikroy
Bilbasen.dk
Blocket
Bunjang.co.kr
CarCheck
CarDekho
Carousell
Cars24
CarsGuide
Carvana
CashMyCar
Catcha Group
ChoTot.com
Classifieds.co.zw
ClickBD
Craigslist
CustoJusto.pt
Daangn.com
DBA.dk
DealerRefresh
Depop
Divar.ir
DPG Media
Drom.ru
Dubizzle
EBay
EBay-Kleinanzeigen.de
Emerging Markets Property
Encuentra24
Esam.ir
Etsy
Etuovi.com
Euromonitor International
European Internet Ventures
Finn
FJ Labs
Flipkart
FreeList.gr
Frontier Digital Ventures
Ganji.com
GOglasi.com
Group
Grupo Zap
Gulf
GulogGratis.dk
Gumtree
HaloOglasi.com
Haraj.com.sa
HasznaltAuto
Holding66
Huuto.net
Info Edge
InfoCasas
InfoJobs
IProperty Group
Irr.ru
JaCars.net
JD.com
Jiji
Jmty.jp
Jobs.cz
Jofogas.hu
Jogo Consulting
Junk Mail Marketplaces Group
Juwai IQI
Kaidee
Kaspi.kz
Kijiji
Kolesa Group
Kufar
KupujemProdajem.com
LaendleAnzeiger.at
Lajumate.ro
Lalafo
Larixon Classifieds
LeBonCoin
LesPac
LetGo
Lifull
Locanto
MagicBricks
Makler.md
Market.kz
Marketplacer
Markt.de
Marktplaats
MarocAnnonces.com
Mediahuis
MeineStadt.de
Meqasa
MercadoLibre
Mercari
Milanuncios.com
Mitula
Mobile.de
Monster.fi
Moteur
Motors.co.uk
Muaban.net
Mudah.my
Naspers
Naukri
Nextdoor
Njuskalo.hr
NullLeasing.com
OfferUp
Oikotie.fi
OList.ng
OLX
Opendoor
ParuVendu.fr
PetitesAnnonces.ch
Pin.tt
Poshmark
Preloved.co.uk
PropertyPro
PropTiger
Prosus
Q84Sale.com
QatarLiving.com
Quikr
QuintoAndar
REA Group
Realtor.com
Recruit Holdings
Red Arbor
Refash
Ria.com
Ricardo.ch
Ringier
Ruten.com.tw
SafeTradeSpots.com
SafeTradeStations.com
Sahibinden
SBazar.cz
Schibsted
SegundaMano
Sequoia Capital
Shafa.ua
Sheypoor.com
Shpock
Skelbiu.lt
Slando.com
Somon.tj
Spinny
Square Yards
Subito
Swiss Marketplace Group
Tencent
The Next Closet
Thoma Bravo
Tise.com
Tonaton.com
Tori.fi
Trade Me
Trader Corp.
Tradera.com
TradingPost.com.au
Trovit
Trulia
TweeDeHands.net
Unegui.mn
Vendora
Vinted
Vivanuncios
VivaReal
VivaStreet.be
VK Holding
VNV Global
Wallapop
WillHaben.at
XE.gr
Yandex
Yapo.cl
Yelp
Youla.ru
Z Holdings
Zameen
ZapImoveis
Zefo
Zhuan Zhuan
Zillow
Zozo
