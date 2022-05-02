ReportLinker

Report Scope: The report provides an overview of the global markets for 5G technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution type, end use, application, industry and geography.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the value chain and current trends in the global markets for 5G technologies.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the market.



Summary:

5G, or the fifth generation of mobile technology standards, is a key driver for the financial model of the mobile industry. The technology behind 5G promises to greatly expand the amount of data that can be processed using mobile devices. Its applications will range from smart phones with augmented and virtual reality capability, to IoT devices capable of massive and mission-critical real-time transactions.



Nevertheless, the journey to full scale implementation of 5G, which is expected to take at least 10 years, is fraught with challenges for industry participants.Standards within each technology area within 5G are awaiting agreement as well as technical feasibility demonstrated by mobile operators, software and hardware suppliers.



Regulatory regimes, which need to address spectrum shortages and economic imbalances, will play a major role.



Moreover, the mobile industry is forging ahead with investments and marketing declarations.Industry participants, especially mobile network operators, are motivated by the declining opportunities for growth from 4G technology rollouts that are almost saturated in most developed regions.



While 4G has brought mobile technology into a new age of video streaming and data services, the saturation of the subscriber base and competition among mobile operators is limiting the revenue that can be obtained.



Enamored by the promises of 5G, enterprises are expressing a willingness to pay more for the faster speeds and higher bandwidth it offers.Most of the investment interest, however, is in IoT use cases that are specific to their industries.



These use cases are seen as a way to save costs or increase revenue.



5G expenditures by enterprises fits within the context of mobile computing to increase the productivity of employees and improve processes within an organization. With the advent of more advanced technology, adding mobility to enterprise use cases has already brought in significant investments.



Further, emerging applications and business models, coupled with falling device costs, have been instrumental in driving the adoption of IoT and, consequently, the number of connected devices, such as connected cars, machines, meters, wearables and consumer electronics.



According to Ericsson Mobility Report (IoT Connections Outlook), the number of IoT devices with cellular connections is estimated to grow from 1.9 billion such devices in 2021 to 5.5 billion by 2027. This robust growth is expected to be driven by an increased industry focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies.



This growth is associated with the integration of connectivity competence in a large number of devices and applications, along with the evolution of various networking protocols that have considerably advanced the growth of the 5G technology market across various end-user markets.

