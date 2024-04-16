GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide on US rate cut rethink, Middle East worries

Ankur Banerjee
4 min read
0
In this article:

(Updates at 0525 GMT)

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Asian stocks sank and the dollar climbed to more than five-month highs on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales for March further reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to be in a rush to cut interest rates this year.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept risk sentiment in check, lifting prices of gold and oil, while data showed China's economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter year-on-year, easily beating analysts' expectations.

While the GDP data from China was a welcome sign for policymakers, a raft of March indicators released, including property investment, retail sales and industrial output showed that demand remains weak, weighing on investor sentiment.

Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore, said markets could still have some reservations, given that areas of weakness persist. "This may inject some uncertainty as to whether the growth momentum can be followed through, as recovery is still very much uneven."

China stocks fell, tracking broader markets, with the blue-chip index down 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 2%.

Stock bourses across Asia fell sharply, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan plunging more than 2% to two-month low of 518.03.

The sombre mood is set to continue in Europe, with Eurostoxx 50 futures down 1.30%, German DAX futures down 1.15% and FTSE futures down 1.28%.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Monday as a jump in Treasury yields weighed on sentiment amid concerns about rising tensions between Iran and Israel. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.14%.

Israelis awaited word on how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would respond to Iran's first-ever direct attack on their country. Netanyahu on Monday summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh a response to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack, a government source said.

"The markets have come alive with the sound of derisking, deleveraging, hedging and broad managing of risk exposures," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"There is certainly not much in the news flow to inspire risk-taking and there is a growing list of factors to refrain from buying and to manage exposures."

U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Monday, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, would rise 0.3%.

The stronger-than-expected data comes after a report last week underscored inflation remains stickier than markets had expected, leading to a drastic scaling back of rate cuts this year.

Traders now anticipate 45 basis points of cuts this year, down from more than 160 bps in expected easing at the start of the year. Markets are now pricing in September, instead of June, to be the starting point for rate cuts, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

"There is "no urgency" to cut U.S. interest rates, Mary Daly, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday, with the economy and labour market strong, and inflation still above the Fed's target of 2%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was at 4.612% in Asian hours having surged to a five-month high of 4.663% on Monday.

The elevated yields boosted the dollar and kept the yen near 34-year lows it has been rooted at in the past few days.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency versus six rivals, touched a five and half month high of 106.39 earlier in the session and was last at 106.29. The yen weakened to 154.42, leading to fresh worries over intervention and comments from officials. Currencies in emerging markets also slumped.

Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said elevated oil prices and expectations of higher- for-longer U.S. interest rates are underpinning the dollar/yen exchange rate.

"The dollar/yen remains at risk of pulling back sharply should the Ministry of Finance decide to step into the FX markets and buy JPY. The weaker the JPY stays, the higher the risk that the Bank of Japan will deliver an earlier rate hike in our view."

In commodities, U.S. crude rose 0.64% to $85.96 per barrel and Brent was at $90.65, up 0.61% on the day on rising tensions in the Middle East.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $2,387.05 an ounce.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Sonali Paul and Lincoln Feast.)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Seen Hitting $3,000 at Citi as Investor Inflows Juice Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is set to reach $3,000 an ounce over the next six to 18 months on increasing investor inflows amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will eventually cut interest rates, Citigroup Inc. said, adding to a roll call of Wall Street banks that have raised forecasts.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off:

  • Bitcoin Halving May Lead to Some Sales, Crypto.com CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin selling may become evident as the date of the so-called halving nears but the event is set to bolster the price of the largest digital asset longer term, according to the head of the Crypto.com exchange.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert

  • Dow Jones Futures: Another Ugly Market Reversal; Nvidia Skids, Tesla Tumbles On 'Dark Day'

    Mideast fears and surging yields triggered another ugly market reversal. Nvidia and Microsoft fell while Tesla dived.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Donald Trump Stock Craters; Cathie Wood Buys This Stock Amid 51% Plunge

    The Dow Jones fell as Elon Musk made a Tesla move. The Donald Trump stock sank on the stock market today. Cathie Wood bought a diving stock.

  • Trump Media stock tanks 18% on move to issue millions of shares

    Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • Elon Musk Agrees With Jamie Dimon's Warning Of Political Polarization 'Creating Risks That Could Eclipse Anything Since World War II'

    JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon's annual shareholder letter is a moment investors await to understand the thinking of one of the world's most influential bankers. While there has been speculation of Dimon entering politics, with him even gaining the support of billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman to run for president, JP Morgan shared in a statement that "Jamie has no plans to run for office" and that "he is very happy in his current role." That has not stopped him from oc

  • Asian Stocks, Currencies Plunge in Broad Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and currencies tumbled as signs of fading momentum in China’s economy added to angst over elevated US interest rates and tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Si

  • Nvidia Reveals 8 'Secrets' For When To Sell Stocks. No. 2 Is Key.

    As top growth stocks like Nvidia test key moving averages, keep in mind these proven rules for when to sell stocks.

  • 4 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here are four stocks to buy now that could offer investors upside in the short and long term.