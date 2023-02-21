U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.00
    -34.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,588.00
    -278.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,268.50
    -121.50 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.80
    -19.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.94 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    -8.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0033 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.35
    +2.18 (+10.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6810
    +0.4210 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,691.73
    -189.40 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.32
    +17.99 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,996.35
    -17.96 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Global Markets for Blood Plasma Products

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope:. This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma products market by product type, application, end user and geographic market. In addition, the report provides qualitative information related to the mode of delivery for blood plasma.

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Blood Plasma Products" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05027994/?utm_source=GNW


The report includes key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing.It also features an in-depth analysis of the key companies operating in the global blood plasma products market, and it surveys patents that highlight past, current and projected global technology trends.

The blood plasma products market is primarily segmented into five major categories: immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor concentrates, and other plasma fractionation products.Immunology, oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, transplant, neurology, hematology and other applications are explained in the report.

Products based on these applications are explored in detail and their influence on R&D is examined. In the analysis based on end users, the blood plasma products market is segmented into the following: hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, academic institutions and blood transfusion centers.

In terms of geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). Key regions like the U.S., Canada, Europe (U.K., Italy, France, Germany), China, India, Australia and Japan are highlighted in the discussion due to a high concentration of blood plasma products manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these areas. This report includes estimates of market size using 2021 as the base year and forecasting forward to 2027. Recent products launched by blood plasma products companies are studied and listed in the report. The estimated values that are used are based on the manufacturers’ total revenues.

A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report.The market’s supply and distribution chain is discussed in detail in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market.

Top market players, along with details about their individual business operations and segment focus as well as analyses about their revenue and strategies, are included in the report. In addition, market share analysis of leading market players, product launches and pipeline products are provided.

Report Includes:
- 44 data tables and 30 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for blood plasma products
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2020-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Characterization and quantification of the global blood plasma products markets by product, application, mode of delivery, end user and geographical region
- Detailed information related to mode of delivery for blood plasma
- Analysis of key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing
- Coverage of segmentation of blood plasma products, including immunoglobulin, albumin, protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates and other plasma fractionation products
- In-depth analysis of the key strategies adopted by industry players, such as acquisition and geographical expansion
- A look at major factors driving the growth of the global blood plasma products markets, including an organized network of donor centres and rising disease awareness and education
- Profiles of the major players in the industry, including ADMA Biologics Inc., China Biologic Products Inc., Kedrion SpA, Octapharma AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Summary:
The global market for blood plasma productswas valued at REDACTED in 2021.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2027.

This report segments the global market by product type, application, end user and region.

Reasons for Doing This Study:
Plasma, the largest component of blood, accounts for 55% of total blood composition.Plasma consists of various components such as water, electrolytes, albumin and immunoglobulins, among others.

Each component of blood plasma performs a different function in the body and plays a vital role in ensuring the effective performance of other body organs.Additionally, plasma serves as a carrier for nutrients and hormones as well as the proteins that transport these components throughout the body.

Blood plasma is a major source of immunoglobulins and is used in the treatment of patients suffering from immunoglobulin deficiency.Exploring the potential of blood plasma in the large-scale treatment of immuno-compromised patients has become essential with the emerging incidences of primary as well as secondary immunodeficiencies.

An increase in the cases of bleeding disorders such as hemophilia A, hemophilia B and von Willebrand disease has resulted in a better understanding of blood plasma and its potential in the treatment of these diseases. Hence, the study of blood plasma products helps improve the understanding of blood plasma and the potential of using blood plasma therapies in chronic disease management. The report will highlight the latest developments in the application of recombinant products.

This report provides the latest, critical and complete information as well as a detailed analysis of market opportunities in the blood plasma products market for all members of the intended audience
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05027994/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under

  • Tencent in Talks to Sell Meta’s Quest 2 VR Headset in China

    China’s biggest videogame company is seeking to be the country’s exclusive seller of the Facebook parent company’s popular virtual-reality headset.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Ericsson to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Orders Slow

    The cuts are part of an effort the company announced late last year to reduce costs by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities and using fewer consultants.

  • A New Retirement Plan for Millions of Americans Ready for Something Different

    ¿ 92% of employees want their retirement plans to travel with them from job to job without a rollover or change in plan. "With over $100 billion cashed out every year, and another $1.3 trillion in lost accounts, it's not surprising that employees are unhappy with the current offerings or that the median retirement savings balance is $2,500," the report stated. Add to the mix that just 10% of small and medium plans offer a 401(k) plan and that high costs, regulatory complexity, and fiduciary requirements discourage companies from offering retirement plans to employees, and it's no surprise that 81 million U.S. workers don't have access to a retirement plan, according to Icon.

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Rally in Thin Volume

    The crude oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday as markets would have been very small in the futures pits due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

  • Rio Tinto enters agreement with BMW to provide hydro-produced aluminum

    Rio Tinto on Tuesday said it would supply BMW with aluminum it produces in Canada using hydroelectric power, lowering the auto manufacturer's carbon footprint with respect to its procurement of the automotive metal. The UK-based mining company and the German automaker announced in separate statements that they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Rio Tinto's hydro-powered operations in Canada to provide a BMW production plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with an unspecified amount of aluminum starting in 2024 -- a move that "could generate a reduction of up to 70 percent in CO2 emissions compared to the BMW Group's benchmark for aluminum," according to Rio Tinto.