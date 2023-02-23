U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.33
    -9.72 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,892.93
    -152.16 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,469.81
    -37.26 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.89
    -6.79 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.36
    +1.41 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -13.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    -0.36 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9100
    -0.0130 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2005
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8090
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,825.22
    +10.39 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.85
    -13.29 (-2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Global Markets for Blood Plasma Products 2023: Featuring Adma Biologics, China Biologic Products, Intas Pharmaceuticals & More

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Blood Plasma Products" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma products market by product type, application, end user and geographic market. In addition, the report provides qualitative information related to the mode of delivery for blood plasma.

The report includes key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing. It also features an in-depth analysis of the key companies operating in the global blood plasma products market, and it surveys patents that highlight past, current and projected global technology trends.

The blood plasma products market is primarily segmented into five major categories: immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor concentrates, and other plasma fractionation products. Immunology, oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, transplant, neurology, hematology and other applications are explained in the report. Products based on these applications are explored in detail and their influence on R&D is examined. In the analysis based on end users, the blood plasma products market is segmented into the following: hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, academic institutions and blood transfusion centers.

In terms of geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). Key regions like the U.S., Canada, Europe (U.K., Italy, France, Germany), China, India, Australia and Japan are highlighted in the discussion due to a high concentration of blood plasma products manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these areas. This report includes estimates of market size using 2021 as the base year and forecasting forward to 2027. Recent products launched by blood plasma products companies are studied and listed in the report. The estimated values that are used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues.

A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. The market's supply and distribution chain is discussed in detail in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market. Top market players, along with details about their individual business operations and segment focus as well as analyses about their revenue and strategies, are included in the report. In addition, market share analysis of leading market players, product launches and pipeline products are provided.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for blood plasma products

  • Analyses of global market trends with data from 2020-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Characterization and quantification of the global blood plasma products markets by product, application, mode of delivery, end user and geographical region

  • Detailed information related to mode of delivery for blood plasma

  • Analysis of key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing

  • Coverage of segmentation of blood plasma products, including immunoglobulin, albumin, protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates and other plasma fractionation products

  • In-depth analysis of the key strategies adopted by industry players, such as acquisition and geographical expansion

  • A look at major factors driving the growth of the global blood plasma products markets, including an organized network of donor centres and rising disease awareness and education

  • Profiles of the major players in the industry, including ADMA Biologics Inc., China Biologic Products Inc., Kedrion SpA, Octapharma AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
3.1 Introduction to Blood Plasma Products
3.2 Components of Blood Plasma
3.3 Functions of Blood Plasma
3.4 Blood Donation
3.5 Government Regulations: Fda, International Regulatory Agencies and Medical Associations
3.6 Clinical Guidelines
3.7 Market Dynamics
3.7.1 Drivers
3.7.2 Restraints
3.7.3 Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
4.1 Overall Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Immunoglobulins
4.3 Albumin
4.4 Coagulation Factor Concentrates
4.5 Hyperimmune Globulins
4.6 Other Plasma Fractionation Products

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
5.1 Overall Market Size and Forecast
5.2 Neurology
5.3 Immunology
5.4 Oncology
5.5 Transplants
5.6 Hematology
5.7 Rheumatology
5.8 Pulmonology
5.9 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user
6.1 Overall Market Size and Forecast
6.2 Hospitals and Clinics
6.3 Research Laboratories
6.4 Academic Institutions
6.5 Blood Transfusion Centers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Mode of Delivery for Blood Plasma Products
8.1 Infusion Solutions
8.2 Gels
8.3 Sprays
8.4 Biomedical Sealants
8.5 Other Modes of Delivery
8.5.1 Inhalation
8.5.2 Ophthalmic Drops

Chapter 9 Patent Review and Clinical Trial Landscape

Chapter 10 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market for Blood Plasma Products

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Adma Biologics Inc.

  • Baxter International

  • Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (Bpl)

  • China Biologic Products Inc.

  • CSL Behring

  • Grifols International Sa

  • Innovative Research Inc.

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Kedrion Spa

  • Lfb Sa

  • Octapharma AG

  • Sanquin

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fttxu-markets?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-markets-for-blood-plasma-products-2023-featuring-adma-biologics-china-biologic-products-intas-pharmaceuticals--more-301754455.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Peers Over a Scary Profit Cliff

    When it comes to profits, the new Moderna is about to look a lot like the old Moderna. Moderna on Thursday reported financial results that showed that in the two main Covid-19 vaccination years—2021 and 2022—the company made in excess of $20 billion in profits on more than $37 billion in revenue. At worst, says analyst Michael Yee of Jefferies, 2023 guidance implies a “possible EPS net loss from huge prior profitability.”

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Supreme Court Sides With Employee in Overtime Case

    WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to narrow eligibility for overtime pay, ruling 6-3 that an oil-rig supervisor making $200,000 a year qualified because he was paid by the day rather than receiving a fixed salary. “Employees are not ‘deprived of the benefits of [overtime compensation] simply because they are well paid,’” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court, citing a 1945 precedent involving mine workers. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the opinion, along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

  • Southwest Airlines Has a Flight Attendant, Pilots Problem

    Southwest Airlines turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • German energy boss warns: Don't let guard down on gas supply

    The temperature outside Klaus Mueller's office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. Too much could go wrong — especially if consumers and companies grow weary of the conservation habits they learned during a winter fraught with fear of rolling blackouts and rationing, Mueller, head of the Federal Network Agency, said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. Other risks, such as a pipeline accident or a sudden cold snap, could set back plans to keep natural gas storage as full as possible as Europe learns to live without the cheap Russian gas that fueled its economy for decades.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • FedEx pilot resolution allows call for strike authorization vote

    The Master Executive Council of FedEx pilots have cleared the way for a strike authorization vote to be called for, "when the appropriate time is determined."

  • Raytheon says can support mid-50 Airbus A320 output, backs Boeing target

    Aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp can support a monthly production rate in the mid-50s range for Airbus SE's A320 aircraft this year, a target that appears slightly below the planemaker's planned output hike. Airbus' current output rate stands at 45 A320neo-family jets and the company plans to exit the year at a fraction below 60 a month - a rare one-third hike seen in aerospace, Reuters reported last week, citing industry sources. Speaking at a Barclays conference on Wednesday, Raytheon Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes backed Airbus rival Boeing Co's planned 737 MAX jet production hike.