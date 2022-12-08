Global Markets for Catheters 2022: Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures Increases Demand and Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Catheters" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global catheter market is a diverse industry with both multinational companies and smaller regional companies participating in a very competitive market. Segments of the market covered in this report include cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular, and intravenous catheters, as well as specialty products such as suction, thermodilution, oximetry catheters, anesthesia, and reproductive catheters. In some areas, particularly neurovascular, some procedures would not be possible without the use of catheters.

The number of catheterization procedures performed worldwide is affected by:

A globally aging population and its healthcare needs.

Higher incidences of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and obesity.

The effects of weak economies on overall healthcare utilization rates.

Efforts by third-party payers to lower costs associated with medical procedures.

Investigations by governmental agencies into potential overutilization of procedures.

The implementation by hospitals of policies designed to reduce the incidence of unnecessary procedures.

Growing concerns over infection rates with catheter use, which is improving technologies.

New diagnostic imaging and functional assessment modalities that more effectively screen patients to determine the need for treatment.

The market for catheters in medically advanced regions such as the U.S. and Western Europe is more mature, particularly for products in the urological and intravenous areas. Growth in developed regions will be mainly due to:

Introduction of advanced catheters during the forecast period.

An increase in the over-65 segment of the population.

The continued rise in chronic diseases such as heart disease.

The U.S. remains the most significant source of revenue for catheter manufacturers, but decreasing market share in the U.S., Europe and Japan will be absorbed by nations such as China, Russia, Eastern European countries, and Brazil.



Market growth will be driven by such factors as the growing incidence of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, all of which will contribute to the long-term growth in the number of interventional procedures.

Report Includes

35 data tables and 34 additional tables

A detailed review and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for catheters

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for catheters, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global catheters market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by product, application/disease type, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, technology updates, industry overviews, and competitive environment of the leading market participants

Review of the international regulatory landscape and the U.S. premarket notifications and approvals for catheters with emphasis on recently approved products as well as products under development or in different stages of clinical trials

Assessment of the recent U.S. patents and patent applications on the catheters market

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive environment, ongoing research (R&D) activities, new product launches, strategic alliances, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures Increases Demand for Catheters

Increased Demand for Disposable Catheters

New Technologies in Catheter Design Increase Catheter Use

Advances in Imaging Technology Leads to New Applications Requiring the Use of Catheters

Restraints

Price Erosion Due to Fierce Competition Decreases Revenue Potential

Longer Approval Times Delay New Product Launches

Reimbursement Issues Affect the Use of Technology

Experienced Physicians are Often Reluctant to Accept New Device Technologies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $42.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Chapter 6 Global Market for Catheters by Application

Chapter 7 Global Market for Catheters by Region

Chapter 8 U.S. Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 U.S. Premarket Notifications and Approvals

Chapter 10 Market Opportunities

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned





Abbott Laboratories

Angiodynamics

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)

Boston Scientific Corp.

C.R. Bard

Cardinal Health

Cardiomed Supplies Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Cook Medical Inc.

Depuy Synthes

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Flexicath Ltd.

Goodman Co. Ltd.

Hollister Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Manfred Sauer Gmbh

Maquet Getinge Group

Medical Components Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Microport Scientific Corp.

Pulsion Medical Systems Se

Sanovas Inc.

Siemens Medical Solutions Usa, Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

Spectranetics

St. Jude Medical

Straub Medical Ag

Stryker

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Vascular Solutions Inc.

Volcano Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kl2bo

