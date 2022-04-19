U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,462.21
    +70.52 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,911.20
    +499.51 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,619.66
    +287.30 (+2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.77
    +40.63 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.63
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.20
    -6.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0510 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3000
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9140
    +1.9140 (+1.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,292.90
    +459.71 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.12
    +13.56 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Global Markets Remain Vulnerable to Central Bank Tightening, IMF Says

Eric Martin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global stock and bond markets are at risk of a sell-off because central banks including the Federal Reserve may be forced to raise interest rates more than investors anticipate to tame inflation, a top International Monetary Fund official said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The odds of a major market sell-off would be increased if monetary policy tightening is combined with a recession, Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF’s monetary and capital markets department and a former senior vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

The Washington-based fund earlier in the day slashed its world growth forecast by the most since the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, and projected even faster inflation, after Russia invaded Ukraine and China renewed virus lockdowns.

“Central banks may have to tighten more than what is currently priced in, so there could be surprises down the road,” Adrian said. “I do think equities could see another sharp sell-off. Bonds could sell off further. Credit spreads have widened, but not dramatically so far. And yields could go up further. There could be further sell-off in rates of fixed-income, sovereign securities. So I think nothing is safe right now.”

Read: IMF Cuts Growth Outlook on Russia Invasion, China Lockdowns

The IMF sees inflation for this year at 5.7% in advanced economies and 8.7% in emerging and developing countries, significantly higher than just a few months ago. The pace of consumer-price increases is expected to slow to 2.5% and 6.5% respectively in each group of nations in 2023. The IMF cited a rising risk that inflation expectations become unanchored, prompting more aggressive central bank tightening.

In the U.S. and some parts of Europe, inflation is accelerating at the fastest pace in decades, spurring expectations for central banks to tighten monetary policy more quickly than previously foreseen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Junkiest Junk Bonds Flash a Warning Sign for the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The riskiest subset of U.S. junk bonds has lost its allure. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsThe extra compensation investors are demanding to hold America’s most-speculative debt has risen around 50 basis points this month on concern e

  • Tax Day is here for most Americans — but people in these states have extra time to file

    It’s coming down to the wire on taxes across the country, with Monday, April 18, marking the last day to file your income taxes — for most people, at least. Maine and Massachusetts have a federal and state deadline one day later, while five states have different deadlines for their state income taxes. Start with the basics: in most instances, Monday, April 18 is the last day to file federal income tax return and pay up any taxes owed.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • China’s economy facing ‘serious danger signs,’ this economist warns

    There are some 'serious danger signs' facing China' economy, said Mary Lovely, head of the Peterson Institute for International Economics' China program.

  • Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

    The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such as Beibei who test positive but have no symptoms.

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Climbing Again on Tuesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed on Tuesday, as investors were cautiously optimistic about improving conditions in the semiconductor industry, sending the stock up as much as 2.7%. A report suggested that the ongoing shortage of graphics processing units (GPUs) could finally be easing, helping fuel the stock's rise. The shortage of GPUs, which has plagued the market for months, may finally be coming to an end according to industry watcher Tom's Hardware.

  • Disney, Roku Drop as Netflix Stuns With Falling Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Streaming stocks were rocked late Tuesday after Netflix Inc. reported its first customer decline in more than a decade, stoking investors’ fears that a reopening economy will cripple these companies.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsRoku

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Lockheed Martin stock falls on mixed earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Lockheed Martin.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Russia Touts SWIFT Alternative, But Will Keep Its Members Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina touted the country’s alternative to the SWIFT financial-messaging service, the regulator said it will no longer publicly disclose who participates.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsU.

  • Despite shrinking by US$5.6b in the past week, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shareholders are still up 615% over 5 years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders, since the share price has...

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

    It can be tough to gauge the current stock market. Growth stocks have come down massively from their highs, energy stocks have sought a return to glory, and defensive stocks are again in vogue. The geopolitical situation adds another unpredictable stressor to investors' minds.

  • 10 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best SPACs to buy now according to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. If you want to see some more SPACs preferred by the hedge fund, click 5 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. Glenn Russell Dubin is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who founded […]