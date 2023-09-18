GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drift lower, US yields rise but growth outlook dims

*

Fed rate decision Wednesday, BOE Thursday, BOJ Friday

Benchmark Treasury yield hits almost 16-year high

U.S. crude hits fresh 10-month highs, SocGen slumps

China Evergrande drops 25% before regaining ground

By Herbert Lash and Nell Mackenzie

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Global equities slid and the 10-year Treasury yield held just below an almost 16-year high on Monday amid rising concerns that the Federal Reserve's higher for longer message on interest rates will take a toll on a U.S. consumer facing a few headwinds.

Rising oil prices, a possible government shutdown in less than two weeks and the United Auto Workers strike against the Detroit Three automakers could all slow a U.S. economy that is still running ahead on inflation that's too high.

"There is concern about the economy and that's related directly to the increase in interest rates, the Fed funds rate. It's making it more difficult for people to buy houses, buy cars and borrow money in general," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

While the market has discounted a rate hike when the Fed concludes a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, the possibility remains of another hike in the future.

"The Fed is unlikely to raise at this meeting," Ghriskey said. But I think they're in an every-other meeting raise cycle, unless we really see significant improvement in inflation."

Global crude benchmark Brent came close to $95 a barrel in a further surge in oil prices. The market shrugged the surge off last week due to the resilience of the U.S. economy and key inflation data for August showing a decelerating trend.

But rising oil prices will crunch the consumer, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

"Higher oil prices are a tax on consumption," Chandler said. "Most of the economic downturns since the '70s have taken place after an oil shock, mostly a doubling of the price of oil."

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.3185%, just below the 4.366% level reached on Aug. 22, and the two-year yield rose further above 5%.

While futures show just a 1% chance that the U.S. central bank hikes interest rates on Wednesday, the market expects the Fed to keep its overnight lending rates above the 5% mark until late July 2024.

"With inflation still well above the Fed's 2% target, another rate increase is certainly more likely to occur before any rate cuts, despite the fondest wishes of the markets," said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen in a note.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.25%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.05%, hit by lowered growth outlooks as Societe Generale's shares slumped 12.05% after a keenly awaited strategic plan from its new chief executive disappointed investors.

France's third-biggest listed bank said it expected little if any growth in annual sales over the coming years in a keenly-awaited strategic plan from its new chief executive.

In London, the export-heavy FTSE 100 posted its worst day in over a month, falling 0.8% on a 6.1% drop in automobiles and parts.

Stocks meandered on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04%, the S&P 500 gained 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.05%.

China property woes, geopolitical tensions and ongoing strikes also stoked worries about global growth.

Shares of property developer China Evergrande Group plunged 25% on Monday after police detained some staff at its wealth management unit. Fellow developer Country Garden faced another liquidity test with a deadline to pay $15 million in interest linked to an offshore bond.

The disappearance of China's defence minister heightened uncertainty about President Xi Jinping's stance on international engagement.

CENTRAL BANKS

Global central banks take center stage, with five of those overseeing the 10 most-heavily traded currencies holding rate-setting meetings this week. A swathe of emerging market central banks including Turkey and South Africa will also meet.

On Thursday, the Bank of England is tipped to hike for the 15th time and take benchmark borrowing costs to 5.5%.

The Bank of Japan is the key risk event on Friday. Markets are looking for any signs that it could be moving away from its ultra-loose policy faster than previously thought, after recent comments by Governor Kazuo Ueda sent yields much higher.

In currency markets, the dollar slid 0.08% to 105.18 after recently trading within sight of six-month highs.

The Swedish crown sank to a record low against the euro on Monday, days before the Riksbank is expected to raise interest rates again.

The euro gained about 0.21% to $1.0680, after slumping to a 3-1/2 month low of $1.0632 last week as the European Central Bank signaled its rate hikes could be over.

Against the yen, the dollar was also a tad softer at 147.15.

U.S. crude rose 71 cents to settle at $91.48 a barrel, while Brent settled up 50 cents at $94.43, after earlier hitting $94.95.

Gold prices gained, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar as investors awaited key central bank policy decisions this week.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% higher at $1,953.40 an ounce.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Nell Mackenzie and Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Philippa Fletcher, Alexander Smith, Christina Fincher, William Maclean)