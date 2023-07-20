Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Wednesday, July 19, U.S. Markets ended higher, with tech and banking sectors leading the gainers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.31% at 35,061.21 on Wednesday; the S&P 500 rose 0.24% to 4,565.72; and the Nasdaq Composite was up by 0.03% at 14,358.02.

The Dow Jones recorded gains for the eighth straight session on Wednesday, its longest winning streak since Sept. 2019.

Tesla reported second-quarter revenue of $24.93 billion, an increase of 47% year-over-year, beating a Street consensus estimate of $24.48 billion.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.23%, ending the session at 32,490.52. Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with Adjusted Trade Balance -0.55T Vs. -0.90T Est.; Exports (YoY) June +1.5% Vs. +2.2% Est.; and Trade Balance June 43.03B Vs. -46.7B Est.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 closed Thursday’s session 0.02% higher at 7,325.00. The financials sector was the best performer, and Healthcare the worst. Australia reported strong employment data, with Employment Change at 32.6K, better than expected 15.0K, and Unemployment Rate at 3.5% Vs. 3.6% Expected.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,169.52, down 0.92%; Shenzhen CSI 300 closed 0.71% lower at 3,823.69.

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong closed lower by 0.24% at 18,906.50, with heavyweight technology firms leading losers.

Eurozone at 04:45 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is up 0.34%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.36% higher, and the CAC 40 in France was up 0.47%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.72%.

Commodities at 04:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.24% at $75.48/bbl, and Brent Oil was up by 0.20% at $79.66/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading higher by 1.96% at $2.654.

Gold was trading higher by 0.23% at $1,985.25, Silver was up 0.26% to $25.453, and Copper was down 1.47% at $3.871.

U.S. Futures Today at 04:45 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.14%, S&P 500 futures were down 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.84%.

U.S. Dollar Index at 04:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.09% to 100.19.

