Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping
Friday, July 28, the U.S. markets ended higher following big tech earnings, economic data, and central bank comments that lifted investor confidence.
The PCE price index rose 0.2% MoM in June versus a 0.1% increase in May. Core PCE prices rose by 0.2% MoM in June, easing from a 0.3% increase in the earlier month.
The annual rate, which is the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation, increased by 4.1%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.50% at 35,459.29 on Friday; the S&P 500 rose 0.99% to close at 4,582.23; and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.90%, ending the session at 14,316.66.
Asian Markets Today
Japan's Nikkei 225 ended Monday's session up 1.34% at 33,205.00. Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 191 rose, and 34 fell. Japan's Industrial Production (MoM) for June was +2% vs. +2.4% Est. and -2.2% prior. Retail Sales (YoY) was +5.9% matching the forecast vs. 5.8% Prior. USD/JPY was up 0.87% to 142.36 at 05.15 AM ET.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.09%, ending at 7,410.40. Eight of ASX's 11 sectors finished higher on Monday, although the gains for all of them were mostly modest. AUD/USD was up 0.68% to 0.6694 at 05:15 AM ET.
Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,291.04, up 0.46%. Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.55% to 4,014.63, and shares in the automobile, hotel, and retail sectors led the gains.
Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.72%, closing at 20,067.00, led by gains in the tech sector.
Eurozone at 05:15 AM ET
The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is up 0.13%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.34% higher, and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.51%.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.06%.
Commodities at 05:15 AM ET
Crude Oil WTI traded higher by 0.07% at $80.63/bbl, and Brent was down 0.06% to $84.36/bbl.
Natural Gas was trading higher by 0.91% at $2.662.
Gold was trading down 0.40% at $1,991.80, Silver was down 0.52% to $24.367, and Copper was up 0.22% to $3.934.
U.S. Futures at 05.15 AM ET
Dow futures were up 0.05%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.06%.
U.S. Dollar Index at 05.15 AM ET
The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.08% to 101.70.
