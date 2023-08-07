Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Friday, August 4, the U.S. markets ended lower as investors assessed the latest batch of jobs data.

The U.S. economy added 187K jobs in July, compared to market estimates of 200K and compared to a revised 185K gain in June. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in July from 3.6% in June, versus market estimates of 3.6%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares fell on Friday after the company reported results for its third quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 0.43% at 35,065.62 on Friday; the S&P 500 fell 0.53%, closing at 4,478.03; and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.36%, ending the session at 13,909.24.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended Monday's session higher by 0.29% at 32,265.00, reflecting Shares gaining in the Shipbuilding, Insurance, and Mining sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.22%, ending the session at 7,309.20, led by losses in the Healthcare, Financials, and Metals & Mining sectors.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,268.83, down 0.59%; Shenzhen CSI 300 slid 0.76% to close at 3,990.15; shares in the sectors of agriculture, media, and securities firms led the gains, while those related to pharmaceuticals, real estate, and insurance suffered losses.

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 0.12%, closing at 19,515.00.

Eurozone at 04:45 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is down 0.29%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.39% lower, and the CAC 40 in France fell 0.36%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.51%. Halifax reported that U.K. house prices fell by 2.4% in the year to July versus -2.6% in June.

Commodities at 04:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.82% at $82.13/bbl, and Brent was down 0.77% to $85.59/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading higher by 1.24% at $2.609.

Gold was trading down 0.26% at $1,971.05, Silver was lower by 0.71% to $23.547, and Copper was down 0.20% to $3.859.

U.S. Futures at 04:45 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.24%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.47%.

Forex at 04:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.25% to 102.27. USD/JPY was up 0.38% to 142.29, while USD/AUD was up 0.20% to 1.5243.

