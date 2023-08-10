Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Wednesday, August 9, the U.S. markets closed lower, ahead of the monthly update on inflation for July due Thursday.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with information technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services stocks recording the biggest losses on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 0.54% at 35,123.36 on Wednesday; the S&P 500 fell 0.70%, closing at 4,467.71; and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.17%, ending the session at 13,722.02.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended Thursday’s session higher by 0.87% at 32,507.00, led by gains in the Manufacturing, Transport, and Railway & Bus sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.26%, ending the session at 7,357.40, led by gains in the Energy, Resources, and Consumer Discretionary sectors.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,254.56, up 0.31%, and Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.21% to close at 3,975.72.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.16%, closing at 19,240.00.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing the Treasury to restrict certain U.S. investments in China, including semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.

Eurozone at 04:45 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is up 0.61%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.67% higher, and the CAC 40 in France rose 1.20%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.16%.

Markets are positive as Investors digest more corporate earnings ahead of the release of a key U.S. inflation reading.

Commodities at 04:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.15% at $84.5/bbl, and Brent was up 0.17% to $87.70/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading lower by 0.20% at $2.953.

Gold was trading up 0.08% at $1,952.25, Silver rose by 0.52% to $22.852, and Copper was up 0.49% to $3.802.

U.S. Futures at 04:45 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.52%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.55%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.65%.

Forex at 04:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.31% to 102.17. USD/JPY was up 0.04% to 143.79, while USD/AUD was down 0.36% to 1.5262.

