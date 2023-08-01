U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,595.00
    -19.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,592.00
    -103.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,770.00
    -87.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.20
    -11.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.23
    -0.57 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.90
    -25.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    -0.60 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0290
    +0.0700 (+1.77%)
     

  • Vix

    14.28
    +0.65 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2768
    -0.0071 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3180
    +1.0780 (+0.76%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,861.04
    -592.71 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    627.68
    -12.69 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.62
    -25.79 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,476.58
    +304.36 (+0.92%)
     

Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

Akanksha Bakshi
·2 min read

On Monday, July 31, the U.S. markets closed higher, ending July on a positive note, with second-quarter results stronger than anticipated.

The S&P 500 gained 3.1% to record its fifth straight positive month, while the blue-chip Dow Jones rose about 3.4%.

Eight of the top 11 S&P 500 sectors posted gains, led by a 2% rise in energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.28% at 35,559.53 on Monday; the S&P 500 rose 0.15% to close at 4,588.96; and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.21%, ending the session at 14,346.02.

 

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended Tuesday’s session up 0.79% at 33,466.50, reflecting impressive corporate results. USD/JPY was up 0.26% to 142.64 at 05.45 AM ET.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.54%, ending at 7,450.70. Reserve Bank left interest rates on hold for a second consecutive month. AUD/USD was down 1.28% to 0.6633 at 05:45 AM ET.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,290.95, down 0.02%; Shenzhen CSI 300 fell 0.41% to 3,998.00. Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.28%, closing at 20,010.00.

 

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is down 0.68%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.98% lower, and the CAC 40 in France fell 1.05%.

The Eurozone Unemployment Rate for June came in stable at 6.4% Vs. 6.5% estimate.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.53%. S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI came to 45.3 for July, versus 45 forecasted.

 

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.50% at $ 81.83 bbl, and Brent was down 0.43% to $85.06/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading higher by 1.06% at $2.662.

Gold was trading down 0.72% at $1,994.65, Silver was down 1.23% to $24.665, and Copper was down 0.77% to $3.977.

 

U.S. Futures at 05.45 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.32%, S&P 500 futures slid 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.40%.

 

Forex at 05.45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.29% to 102.16.

 

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.