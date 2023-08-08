Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Monday, August 7, the U.S. markets ended higher, with Dow Jones adding more than 400 points, as investors assessed more corporate earnings reports.

Investors await consumer and producer price index data for July, due Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 1.16% at 35,473.13 on Monday; the S&P 500 gained 0.90%, closing at 4,518.44; and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.61%, ending the session at 13,994.40.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended Tuesday’s session higher by 0.27% at 32,353.50, led by gains in the Textile, Trading, and Fishery sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.03%, ending the session at 7,311.10, with gains in the Healthcare, IT, and Energy sectors.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,260.62, down 0.25%; Shenzhen CSI 300 slid 0.26% to close at 3,979.73 after customs data reported Chinese exports fell 14.5% from a year earlier in July.

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 1.78, closing at 19,168.00.

Eurozone at 04:45 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is down 0.24%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.35% lower, and the CAC 40 in France fell 0.26%.

The UK’s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.20%.

European stock markets edged lower as investors assessed the latest German inflation numbers and Italian banking weakness.

Commodities at 04:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 1.07% at $81.06/bbl, and Brent was down 1.11% to $84.39/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading higher by 0.04% at $2.726.

Gold was trading down 0.08% at $1,968.30, Silver was lower by 0.30% to $23.165, and Copper was down 1.89% to $3.763.

US Futures at 04:45 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.26%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.33%, and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.39%.

Forex at 04:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.29% to 102.34. USD/JPY was up 0.40% to 143.07, while USD/AUD was up 0.73% to 1.5322.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

Story continues

This article Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.