Global Markets Today While US was Sleeping

On Monday, July 10, Wall Street ended the session in the green, while the Federal Reserve officials’ comments bolstered the view that it is nearing the end of its current monetary policy tightening cycle.

“We’re likely to need a couple more rate hikes over the course of this year to really bring inflation” back to the U.S. central bank’s 2% goal, said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday’s session 0.62% higher at 33,944.40; the S&P 500 rose 0.24% to 4,409.53, and the Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 0.18% at 13,685.48.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed today’s session at 32,203.57, up 0.04%. Chip-Related Stocks paced higher, gainers were led by farm and fishery, metal product, and precision instrument issues, while decliners were transportation equipment, electric power and gas, and pharmaceutical.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.50%, ending today’s session at 7,108.90, reflecting a surge in commodity stocks on hopes of Chinese economic stimulus.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,221.37, up 0.55%; Shenzhen CSI 300 closed 0.65% higher at 3,869.49; And the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong ended at 18,607.50, up 0.69%. The mainland authorities signaled fresh moves to support the economy after unveiling measures to help the property sector.

Eurozone at 05:00 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.05%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.08% lower, and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.41%.

The UK’s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.40%, reflecting disappointing U.K. unemployment data.

Commodities at 05:10 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.12% at $73.08/bbl, and Brent Oil was down by 0.03% at $77.69/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading lower by 0.37% at $2.659.

Gold was trading higher by 0.57% at $1,941.8 5, Silver rose 0.35% to $23.427, and Copper was up 0.19% at $3.792.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Global Markets Today While US was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.