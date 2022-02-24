U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,122.50
    -99.50 (-2.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,305.00
    -761.00 (-2.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,117.25
    -390.25 (-2.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.40
    -41.70 (-2.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.46
    +7.36 (+7.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.60
    +50.20 (+2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.83 (+3.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1168
    -0.0140 (-1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    -0.1120 (-5.67%)
     

  • Vix

    36.56
    +7.75 (+26.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    -0.0183 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9650
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,554.40
    -3,299.29 (-8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    801.25
    -69.13 (-7.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.25
    -214.93 (-2.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 232,000 Americans filed new claims last week

The results were in line with expectations

Global Masking Tapes Market to Reach US$ 8,007.0 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·5 min read
Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global masking tapes market was valued at US$ 4,300 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Masking Tapes Market:

Masking tape, also known as painter's tape, is a type of pressure-sensitive tape made of a thin and easy-to-tear paper. The expansion of the shipping and logistics sector across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities for masking tape manufacturers. The rising demand for logistics services is generated by the e-commerce boom. Many countries such as China, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and India are the most prominent e-commerce markets across the globe. According to the Office of National Statistics (UK), the e-commerce revenue in the country amounted to US$ 82.4 Bn in 2019, which exhibited a 7.7% increase compared to revenue generated in 2018. Masking tapes are majorly used in the packaging of e-commerce products. These tapes are more commonly used for fixing boxes and bundles while shipping goods. Thus, surging e-commerce activities across the globe are pushing the demand for logistics and shipping services, which in turn, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the masking tapes market players.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4928

Key Market Takeaways:

The global masking tapes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Masking tapes are majorly used in the construction industry due to their excellent adhesion and heat resistance properties. They are used for various purposes such as to protect surfaces and for heat resistance. The application of masking tapes in the automotive industry goes beyond heat resistance. Masking tapes are often used in the automotive industry as they hold better than other materials and showcase resistance to critical temperature.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players include PPI Adhesive Products, PPM Industries SpA., Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, tesa SE, Ubis, 3M, CCT Tapes, K.L. & Ling, Avery Dennison Corporation, CMS Group of Companies, Nitto Denko Corporation, and TOYOCHEM Co. Ltd. Key players are focusing on implementing strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the global market. For instance, in April 2021, tesa SE opened a new manufacturing facility in China. The company also invested US$ 62 million to build a new plant in Vietnam. With the expansion in China, tesa SE has increased their footprint in Asia and strengthened its market position in Greater China and the surrounding countries such as South Korea and Vietnam.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4928

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Masking tapes Market, By Product Type :

    • Single Side

    • Double Side

  • Global Masking tapes Market, By Material Type

    • Foam

    • Foil

    • Paper-based

    • Plastics

    • Others (Glass Fiber, etc.)

  • Global Masking tapes Market, By Adhesive Type

    • Acrylic-based Adhesives

    • Rubber-based Adhesives

    • Others (Silicone-based Adhesives, etc.)

  • Global Masking tapes Market, By Application

    • Painting

    • Plating

    • Abrasive Blasting

    • High-Temperature Applications

    • Thermal Spraying

    • General Use

    • Others

  • Global Masking tapes Market, By End-use

    • Automotive

    • Building & Construction

    • Aerospace

    • General Industry

    • Residential

    • Others (Electronics, etc.)

  • Global Masking tapes Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country:

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country:

        • Brazil

        • Argentina

        • Mexico

        • Rest of Argentina

    • Europe

      • By Country:

        • U.K.

        • Germany

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country:

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Australia

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa

      • By Sub-region:

        • Middle East

        • Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Filament Tapes Market, by Filament Type (Single Sided Tapes, and Double Sided Tapes), by Backing Adhesive Type (Plastic Film, Paper, Fabric, and Foam), by Adhesive Type (Rubber Based, Acrylic Based, and Hot Melt Adhesive), by Width (12mm, 18mm, 24mm, 36mm, 48mm, 72mm, and Others), By Application (Bundling, Strapping, Carton Sealing, Sealing, and Others), By End-use (Building & Construction, Food & Beverages, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare & Hygiene, Printing, Metalworking, Oil & Gas, General Industrial and Consumer Goods) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Medical Tapes Market, By Product Type (Adhesive Tape, Elastic Tapes, Silicone Tapes, Paper Tape, Silk Cloth Tape), By Application (Wounds and Injuries, Surgeries and Securement), By End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Clinics, Home Care Setting), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Moderna Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Down.

    The reported earnings were above FactSet consensus estimates of $6.8 billion of quarterly revenue, and earnings of $9.96 per share. Moderna (ticker: MRNA) also announced a $3 billion share repurchase plan. Moderna shares were down 1.3% in premarket trading on Thursday, as S&P 500 futures fell 2.1%.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • Bitcoin Crashes 9% as Missiles Strike Kyiv, Airport Captured

    The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading about $35,360 at time of writing after passing $39,000 on Tuesday.

  • Alibaba shares drop after mixed earnings report

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were headed lower in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company posted a mixed quarterly report, with revenue falling short of expectations but earnings exceeding the consensus view. Alibaba posted fiscal third-quarter net income of RMB20.4 billion ($3.2 billion), or RMB7.51 per American depositary share, down from RMB79.4 billion, or RMB28.85 per ADS, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Alibaba earned RMB16.87 per ADS, down

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow futures plunge nearly 800 points after Russia attacks Ukraine

    U.S. stock futures plunged in pre-market trading Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russian troops would enter Ukraine. The drop follows a tumultuous day on Wall Street that saw all three major benchmarks log their lowest levels this year so far as Russia-Ukraine tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Rolls-Royce shares tank wiping $2bn off its value

    Shares in the jet engine manufacturer plummeted 18.2% in afternoon trade in London to 96.2p.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Russian Stock Market Rout Wipes Out $250 Billion in Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian assets nosedived as military attacks across Ukraine prompted emergency central bank action and investors braced for the toughest round of Western sanctions yet, wiping out as much as $259 billion in stock-market value.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’

  • It’s time to get rid of Social Security’s not-so-hidden tax

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.

  • Norwegian Cruise's stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that came up well short of forecasts

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, ad

  • How Is the Nasdaq Only Down 16.5% While So Many Stocks Are Crashing?

    Many investors may feel like the Nasdaq should be down a lot more than it actually is.

  • Bitcoin crashes as claims of safe haven blown to bits by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Bitcoin's fall has wiped 8% off its market value to $665bn in the last 24 hours.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.