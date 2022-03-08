The global Mass Notification System market size to grow from USD 10.8 billion in 2021 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4 %

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the MNS market are the rising demand for public safety and security, the increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices, and the high adoption of MNS across hospitals and medical facilities.

The surging demand among energy and utilities firms to effectively manage mass communication during emergencies and the growing demand for cloud-based systems for better scalability are expected to provide opportunities for enterprises operating in various verticals in the mass notification system market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on facility safety once again.Organizations cannot afford further disruptions but need to put the well-being of the people that use their facilities at the forefront of their plans.



New guidelines and recommendations are being announced on a daily basis, which requires flexibility so that facilities can reopen safely.Doing so requires strong communication that helps keep everyone on the same page about new expectations, processes, and procedures.



Every facility has distinct needs, but without the right tools in place, organizations’ leaders may be putting This is the reason that various facilities are turning to MNS during this pandemic to help send messages that reach all stakeholders with timely updates.As facilities reopen, it is important to be able to send health and safety alerts and reminders to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.



MNS can connect to the technology that various organizations already have in place to add value to the existing investments. IP phones, IP speakers, desktop computers, and digital signage are among the devices that can be used to communicate with people within a facility. MNS can be used to connect to these devices and activate them simultaneously to share messages that reach everyone with text and audio alerts. The more channels that an organization uses, the more likely it is that everyone within a facility receives the message.



The MNS market is expected to gain growth opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic era.As several organizations face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to offer quick and mass communication with updates and guidelines has gained momentum.



Governments across the world realize the importance of broadcasting health and safety information messages that reach people on-premises or mobile devices.Several enterprises are adopting MNS solutions to share critical information to resources in a timely manner.



As some organizations are still operating remotely, they often utilize MNS to connect with remote workers through SMSs, push notifications, emails, as well as recorded audio messages helping the organizations to keep a check on the health of their employees.There has been a mandate in Ontario, Canada wherein MNS help companies collect information related to COVID-19 symptoms before returning to the workplace.



In the state of California, US, employers are utilizing MNS to alert potentially COVID-19 exposed employees and others who have been working in the same shift. These are some important factors that are expected to drive the growth of the MNS market post-COVID-19 era. Subway was able to test millions of customers using their digital channels, identifying opportunities to grow their remote ordering revenue at a pace to exceed a half-million dollars in the first year.



The services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global Mass Notification System market, by component, has been segmented into solutions and services the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the need for determining the time and cost required to install the solution that requires fully managed mass notification services.



Enterprises are becoming more aware of the benefits of a robust emergency and disaster management plan. Most organizations are inclined to adopt the services of MNS as they are not prone to hardware failures, and are reliable, robust, and scalable.



The in-building type segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The in-building type segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2021.The in-building emergency communications system can function as a voice evacuation, mass notification, paging, and background music system.



In-building mass notification system provides full control of building notification appliances such as loudspeakers and strobes.The distributed recipient segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth is attributed to the increasing need to send alert messages to end-users (recipients) via multiple delivery methods.



The business continuity and disaster recovery application segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The mass notification system market is categorized based on the applications such as emergency response management, business continuity and disaster recovery, public alert and warning, reporting and analytics, and other applications (geofencing, workflow management, and critical event management).The business continuity and disaster recovery application segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the demand for MNS solutions by business continuity and management teams of SMEs or large enterprises to help conduct business as usual.



Mass notification systems offer business continuity management workflows that automatically send targeted notifications and engage the right teams when an incident occurs.



The Cloud segment is estimated to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Mass Notification System market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode which include on-premises and cloud. the cloud segment is expected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud technology benefits of easy deployment and minimal capital requirement facilitates the adoption of the cloud deployment model. The increasing demand for scalable, easy to use, and cost-effective mass notification system solutions is expected to accelerate the growth of the cloud segment in the mass notification system market. Moreover, cloud-based mass notification solutions enable business operations to improve employee productivity and save OPEX. Hence, the cloud-based deployment mode will gain traction in coming years.



The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a larger market share

On the basis of organization size the Mass Notification System market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2021.



The growth of the segment is due to the increased competition in large enterprises from budding SMEs.Large enterprises need complex and highly scalable security systems and services as compared to SMEs.



These customers operate across multiple locations in different geographies; hence, they require a solution, which offers elevated integration capabilities and is capable of large-scale seamless integration of security operations. The SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand to automate voice broadcasts, text messaging, and email communications to allow the authorities to communicate with people during emergencies.



The transportation and logistics segment vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The MNS market is divided into the following verticals: IT and telecom, education, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, government and defense, and other verticals (retail and consumer goods, and manufacturing).The transportation and logistics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



As this sector is prone to threats such as terror activities, plane hijacks, smuggling, weather-related situations, and accidents, it is very crucial to have reliable and integrated MNS solutions for the transportation sector.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Mass Notification System market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.APAC is expected to hold the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth in APAC is attributed to the acceptance of mass notification technologies by end users present in the region, due to dynamic environmental conditions. The demand for cloud-based mass notification solutions by business enterprises is expected to enhance their product offerings in APAC.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Mass Notification System market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and others: 40%

• By Region: APAC:30 %, Europe: 20%, North America: 45%, Others (MEA and Latin America): 5%



The report includes the study of key players offering Mass Notification System market. The major vendors covered are Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Honeywell (US), Eaton (Irelands), Motorola Solutions (US), Blackboard (US), IBM (US), Google (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Johnson Controls (US), Singlewire Software (US), Rave Mobile Safety (US), American Signal Corporation (ASC) (US), ATI Systems (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), AlertMedia (US), KONEXUS (US), CrisisGo (US), Netpresenter (Netherlands), Omnilert (US), Ruvna (US), F24 (Germany), Alertus (US), Mircom (Canada), Iluminar (US), Omingo (US), Klaxon Technologies (UK), OnSolve(US), Crises Control(UK), Voyent Alert! (Canada), and Squadcast (US).



Research Coverage

The research study for the Mass Notification System market involved extensive secondary sources, directories, and several journals, including the Journal of Intelligent Learning Systems and Applications, International Journal of Advanced Science and Technology, and International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET). Primary sources were mainly industry experts from the core and related industries, preferred Mass Notification System providers, third-party service providers, consulting service providers, end users, and other commercial enterprises. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants and subject matter experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess the market’s prospects



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Mass Notification System market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

