Global Mass Notification System Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report

·8 min read

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Notification System Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Component, by Enterprise Size, by Solution, by Application, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global mass notification system market size is expected to reach USD 46.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for real-time information and instructions to users during emergencies. These systems offer front-line communication technology which notifies people about possible safety measures in case of danger and guides them accordingly. Over the next decade, the market is expected to be ubiquitous across its ecosystem and is expected to witness traction in its adoption across all geographies.

The mass notification system provides several benefits such as faster incident resolution and recovery by allowing the initiator to send messages to thousands of people within a minute. These systems are extremely helpful in coordinating with masses during relief and rescue operations. Mass notification systems facilitate robust analytics, distributed contact data, flexible group management, language localization, various options for contact data management, and a globalized approach to optimize voice and SMS routing. It also helps in improving productivity and efficiency by reducing the time to notify users and automating manual activities and processes. These benefits are driving the growth of the market.

Several large and small enterprises have adopted mass notification systems to mitigate and manage risks. These systems help notify personnel beforehand, which helps avoid damages & related costs and increase Return of Investment (ROI). Furthermore, the integration of voice and digital communication and combination of reporting & analytics, and cross-promotion of content with the agencies to enhance engagement & outreach, are the key traction of the market. Thus they are gaining popularity across enterprises for their usage due to their distinctive features of business continuity management in case of emergency and calamity.

Mass Notification System Market Report Highlights

  • The hardware segment accounts for the largest market share of over 65% in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of managed notification systems across hospitals and medical facilities and the growing implementation of IP-based notification devices, which encourage market vendors to partner with notification hardware providers to offer a seamless experience of mass notification systems within end-users' existing infrastructure.

  • The large enterprises segment accounts for the largest market share of over 65% in 2021. Large enterprises have a more complex IT infrastructure and offer robust integration, training, and support services related to hardware and software. These capabilities will supplement the segment's growth during the forecast period.

  • The distributed recipient solutions segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth of a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. It is due to multiple benefits, such as it automatically distributes notifications when an emergency occurs at a facility and also provides comprehensible voice communications and visible signals at a greater range.

  • The Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) segment accounts for the largest market share of over 60% in 2021. BCDR policies allow a company to quickly recover from a disaster, lower the risk of data loss and reputational damage, and improve processes while reducing the likelihood of an emergency. Thus, BCDR is an essential application for the corporate sector and other official industries to mitigate risks daily, increasing demand. This will supplement the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • The education segment accounts for the largest market share of over 20% in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mass notification systems to handle any emergency on the campus and alert students, faculty, and staff in any scenario with speed and ease, and manage the situation with responses and reporting.

  • North America regional market is expected to reach USD 14,087.3 million by 2030. The regional growth can be attributed to the rising demand for systems capable of facilitating communication with the workforce more securely and effectively across several industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Mass Notification System Market: Industry Outlook
3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2 Mass Notification System Market Variable Analysis
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2 Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis
3.3 Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Mass Notification System Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2 Mass Notification System Industry Analysis - PEST
3.5 Impact of COVID on Mass Notification System Market

Chapter 4. Mass Notification System Market: Component Segment Analysis
4.1 Mass Notification System Market: by Component Segment Outlook & Market Share, 2021 and 2030
4.2 Hardware
4.2.1 Mass Notification System Hardware Market, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.3 Software
4.3.1 Mass Notification System Software Market, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.4 Service
4.4.1 Mass Notification System Software Market, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Mass Notification System Market: Enterprise-size Segment Analysis
5.1 Mass Notification System Market: by Enterprise-Size Segment Outlook & Market Share, 2021 and 2030
5.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
6.2.1 SMEs Mass Notification System Market, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3 Large Enterprises
6.3.1 Large Enterprises Mass Notification System Market, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Mass Notification System Market: Solution Segment Analysis
6.1 Mass Notification System Market: by Solution Segment Outlook & Market Share, 2021 and 2030
6.2 Wide-Area Solutions
6.2.1 Mass Notification System In Wide-Area Solutions Market, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.3 In-Building Solutions
6.3.1 Mass Notification System In In-Building Solutions Market, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.4 Distributed Recipient Solutions (DRS)
6.4.1 Mass Notification System In DRS Market, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Mass Notification System Market: Application Segment Analysis
7.1 Mass Notification System Market: by Application Segment Outlook & Market Share, 2021 and 2030
7.2 Integrated Public Alert & Warning (IPAW)
7.2.1 Mass Notification System Market In IPAW, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.3 Interoperable Emergency Communication (IEC)
7.3.1 Mass Notification System Market In IEC, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.4 BCDR
7.4.1 Mass Notification System Market In BCDR by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Mass Notification System Market: End-Use Segment Analysis
8.1 Mass Notification System Market: by End-Use Segment Outlook & Market Share, 2021 and 2030
8.2 Corporate
8.2.1 Mass Notification System Market In Corporate, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
8.3 Education
8.2.1 Mass Notification System Market In Education, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
8.4 Energy & Utilities
8.3.1 Mass Notification System Market In Energy & Utilities, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
8.5 Healthcare & Life Sciences
8.4.1 Mass Notification System Market In Healthcare & Life Sciences, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
8.6 Aerospace & Defense
8.6.1 Mass Notification System Market In Aerospace & Defense, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
8.7 Government
8.7.1 Mass Notification System Market In Government, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Mass Notification System Market In Other End Use, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Mass Notification System Market: Region Segment Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis
10.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
10.2 Company/Competition Categorization
10.3 Vendor Landscape
10.3.1 Mass Notification System Market: Key Company Market Ranking/Share Analysis, 2021

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 BlackBerry Limited
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Performance
11.1.3 Product Benchmarking
11.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.2 Blackboard Inc.,
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Financial Performance
11.2.3 Product Benchmarking
11.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.3 Desktop Alert, Inc.,
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financial Performance
11.3.3 Product Benchmarking
11.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.4 Eaton
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financial Performance
11.4.3 Product Benchmarking
11.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.5 Everbridge
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financial Performance
11.5.3 Product Benchmarking
11.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.6 Honeywell International Inc.,
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financial Performance
11.6.3 Product Benchmarking
11.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.7 Motorola Solutions, Inc.
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Financial Performance
11.7.3 Product Benchmarking
11.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.8 OnSolve
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Financial Performance
11.8.3 Product Benchmarking
11.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.9 Singlewire Software, LLC
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Financial Performance
11.9.3 Product Benchmarking
11.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.10 xMatters
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Financial Performance
11.10.3 Product Benchmarking
11.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcav1u

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mass-notification-system-market-2022-to-2030---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301580491.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

