Global Mass Notification Systems Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Global Mass Notification Systems Market

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Notification Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mass notification systems market size reached US$ 10.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 32.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.41% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The mass notification system (MNS) is a solution for public and private organizations to broadcast one-way communications to the masses. The system includes a database of names, email addresses, phone numbers and delivery details through which the messages and notifications are conveyed. It is used for both emergency and non-emergency situations and offers services, such as extensive threat response, staff protection and regulatory compliance. MNS is commonly used by various commercial spaces and industrial setups, including shopping malls, restaurants, movie theatres, offices and service stations.



The growing adoption of Internet Protocol (IP) based notification devices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. IP-connected computers, smartphones and telephones are increasingly being integrated with on-premise MNS solutions, such as fire alarms and security sensors, thus driving the product demand.

Furthermore, the rising need for advanced security systems to ensure public safety and security is also catalyzing the market growth. The thriving education sector is further creating a positive impact on the market. The MNS is used to streamline institutional operations and communicate with students and teachers through announcements.

Moreover, the frequent occurrence of industrial hazards across both the developed and emerging nations is also enhancing the adoption of MNS to prevent loss to valuable resources and human lives. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, technological advancements and product innovations, are projected to create a positive impact on the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $10.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $32.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alertus, Airbus DS Communications, Blackboard, Desktop Alert, Eaton Corporation, Everbridge, Honeywell, IBM Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Omnilert LLC, OnSolve LLC, Rave Mobile Safety, Siemens, Singlewire Software, xMatters, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the expected growth rate of the global mass notification systems market 2022-2027

2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mass notification systems market?

3. What are the key factors driving the global mass notification systems market?

4. What is the breakup of the global mass notification systems market based on the deployment type?

5. What is the breakup of the global mass notification systems market based on the component?

6. What is the breakup of the global mass notification systems market based on the organization size?

7. What are the key regions in the global mass notification systems market?

8. Who are the key companies/players in the global mass notification systems market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mass Notification Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 In-Building Solutions

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wide-Area Solutions

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Distributed Recipient Solutions

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

8.1 On-Premise

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Organization Size

9.1 Large Enterprises

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 SMEs

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Integrated Public Alert & Warning

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Emergency Communication

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Disaster Recovery

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Vertical

11.1 Commercial and Industrial

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Energy and Utilities

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Education

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Transportation and Logistics

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

11.6 Defense and Military

11.6.1 Market Trends

11.6.2 Market Forecast

11.7 Government

11.7.1 Market Trends

11.7.2 Market Forecast

11.8 Others

11.8.1 Market Trends

11.8.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Alertus

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Airbus DS Communications

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Blackboard

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Desktop Alert

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Eaton Corporation

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Everbridge

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.7 Honeywell

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 IBM Corporation

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Motorola Solutions

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Omnilert LLC

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 OnSolve LLC

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12 Rave Mobile Safety

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13 Siemens

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13.3 Financials

16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.14 Singlewire Software

16.3.14.1 Company Overview

16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.15 xMatters

16.3.15.1 Company Overview

16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

