Global Mass Transportation Security Market Opportunities Report 2023: Digitization is Leading to the Development of New Solutions to Improve Passenger Safety and Convenience
DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Transportation Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides insight into the different types of physical and digital security systems being deployed by governments and operators for the safety and security of public transportation infrastructures.
Cities across the world are becoming bigger and more congested, resulting in an increasing demand for efficient public transport. Governments are making heavy investments to reduce congestion in cities and provide citizens with environment-friendly mass transportation options. This increased spending on mass transit infrastructure has created a favorable environment for the security industry.
The digitization of the rail and metro industry is leading to the development of new solutions to improve passenger safety and convenience. In an endeavor to make public transport citizen-friendly, governments are deploying security equipment like onboard surveillance systems, variable message sign boards, speed violation cameras, and integrated traffic management systems across different infrastructures.
The study covers security systems associated with railways, metros, and roads, including those installed at entry and exit points of public transportation hubs, inside the vehicle, and inside and outside stations. It also includes systems meant for the protection of physical perimeters of stations, parking depots, maintenance hubs, etc. and other associated infrastructure.
This study also analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
The study is global in scope and provides a detailed regional analysis of the following segments: North America, Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the total addressable market for the security of mass transportation infrastructure, including railways, metros, and roadways?
What are the drivers and restraints affecting this market?
Which are the key technologies being deployed for the security of mass transportation infrastructure?
What are the current and future growth opportunities for market players and stakeholders?
What are the forecasts for each region?
Which are the key players working in this domain?
What are the emerging trends in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for the Mass Transportation Security Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Questions this Study Answers
Key Competitors across Various Security Technologies
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Vertical
Percent Revenue and Revenue by Vertical
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Region
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Market Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Railways
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Passenger Traffic in Railways
Goods/cargo Transported in Railways
Length of Rail Network by Country
Forecast Analysis
Key Technologies being Deployed for Protection of Railways Infrastructure
Notable Providers of Security Technologies for the Protection of Railways Infrastructure
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Metros
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Security Spend by Country: Metros, Top 25 Countries, 2021
Annual Ridership in Metros
Metro Penetration Across Regions
Number of Metro Stations in Major Countries
Forecast Analysis
Key Technologies being Deployed for the Protection of Metro Infrastructure
Notable Providers of Security Technologies for the Protection of Metro Infrastructure
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Roadways/Highways
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Security Spend by Country: Roadways, Top 25 Countries
Passenger Traffic on Roadways
Vehicle Traffic on Roadways
Forecast Analysis
Key Technologies being Deployed for the Protection of Roadways/Highways
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Facial Recognition
Growth Opportunity 2: ITMS
Growth Opportunity 3: 3D Surveillance
Growth Opportunity 4: Video Analytics
Growth Opportunity 5: Cyber Threat Intelligence and Vulnerability Assessment of Metro and Railways Digital Infrastructure
7. Next Steps
