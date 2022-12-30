U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global Massage Chair Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027 - Inversion Massage Chairs / Zero Gravity Massage Chairs / Targeted Massage Products

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Massage Chair Market

Global Massage Chair Market
Global Massage Chair Market

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massage Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global massage chair market size reached US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.69% during 2021-2027

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The high prevalence of work-related stress and hectic consumer lifestyles has led to an increasing need for stress-relieving and relaxing solutions. The rising consumer awareness towards several therapeutic benefits of massage therapies in relieving pain and stress is catalyzing the product demand.

Furthermore, the growing inclination towards different massage therapies that offer specific complementary services, such as aromatherapy, acupressure and physiotherapy, also contributes to the market growth. In addition to this, growing health concerns among consumers have augmented the demand for massage chairs for stimulating blood circulation, pain-relief, muscle relaxation, and releasing hormones, such as endorphins and serotonin.

Additionally, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their rising disposable income levels have further boosted the sales of luxury and high-end products, such as massage chairs. Furthermore, the wide availability of massage chairs across several distribution channels coupled with the emergence of e-commerce platforms has further catalyzed product sales.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global massage chair performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global massage chair market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the conventional/robotic?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global massage chair market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$3.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$4.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

  • Bodyfriend

  • Cozzia USA

  • Daito Denki Kogyo Co. Ltd.

  • Family Inada Co. Ltd

  • Fujiiryoki

  • Human Touch

  • Infinity

  • Kahuna Massage Chair

  • Luraco

  • Ogawa

  • OSIM International Ltd

  • Panasonic

  • Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Conventional/Robotic:

  • Conventional

  • Robotic

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Inversion Massage Chairs

  • Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

  • Targeted Massage Products

  • Others

Breakup by End-Use:

  • Commercial

  • Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Others

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Iran

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Chile

  • Peru

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfa15d

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


