Global Massage Chair Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027 - Inversion Massage Chairs / Zero Gravity Massage Chairs / Targeted Massage Products

Company Logo

Global Massage Chair Market

Global Massage Chair Market

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massage Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global massage chair market size reached US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.69% during 2021-2027

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The high prevalence of work-related stress and hectic consumer lifestyles has led to an increasing need for stress-relieving and relaxing solutions. The rising consumer awareness towards several therapeutic benefits of massage therapies in relieving pain and stress is catalyzing the product demand.

Furthermore, the growing inclination towards different massage therapies that offer specific complementary services, such as aromatherapy, acupressure and physiotherapy, also contributes to the market growth. In addition to this, growing health concerns among consumers have augmented the demand for massage chairs for stimulating blood circulation, pain-relief, muscle relaxation, and releasing hormones, such as endorphins and serotonin.

Additionally, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their rising disposable income levels have further boosted the sales of luxury and high-end products, such as massage chairs. Furthermore, the wide availability of massage chairs across several distribution channels coupled with the emergence of e-commerce platforms has further catalyzed product sales.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global massage chair performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global massage chair market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the conventional/robotic?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global massage chair market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Story continues

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Bodyfriend

Cozzia USA

Daito Denki Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Family Inada Co. Ltd

Fujiiryoki

Human Touch

Infinity

Kahuna Massage Chair

Luraco

Ogawa

OSIM International Ltd

Panasonic

Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Conventional/Robotic:

Conventional

Robotic

Breakup by Product Type:

Inversion Massage Chairs

Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

Targeted Massage Products

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Others

Breakup by Region



Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfa15d

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



