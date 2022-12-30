Global Massage Chair Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027 - Inversion Massage Chairs / Zero Gravity Massage Chairs / Targeted Massage Products
The global massage chair market size reached US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.69% during 2021-2027
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The high prevalence of work-related stress and hectic consumer lifestyles has led to an increasing need for stress-relieving and relaxing solutions. The rising consumer awareness towards several therapeutic benefits of massage therapies in relieving pain and stress is catalyzing the product demand.
Furthermore, the growing inclination towards different massage therapies that offer specific complementary services, such as aromatherapy, acupressure and physiotherapy, also contributes to the market growth. In addition to this, growing health concerns among consumers have augmented the demand for massage chairs for stimulating blood circulation, pain-relief, muscle relaxation, and releasing hormones, such as endorphins and serotonin.
Additionally, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their rising disposable income levels have further boosted the sales of luxury and high-end products, such as massage chairs. Furthermore, the wide availability of massage chairs across several distribution channels coupled with the emergence of e-commerce platforms has further catalyzed product sales.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being
Bodyfriend
Cozzia USA
Daito Denki Kogyo Co. Ltd.
Family Inada Co. Ltd
Fujiiryoki
Human Touch
Infinity
Kahuna Massage Chair
Luraco
Ogawa
OSIM International Ltd
Panasonic
Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Conventional/Robotic:
Conventional
Robotic
Breakup by Product Type:
Inversion Massage Chairs
Zero Gravity Massage Chairs
Targeted Massage Products
Others
Breakup by End-Use:
Commercial
Residential
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Specialty Stores
Online
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Others
Breakup by Region
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Middle East and Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Colombia
Chile
Peru
Others
