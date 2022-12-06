U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.50
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,028.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,827.00
    +21.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.00
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    +0.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.64
    +1.58 (+8.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7600
    +0.0750 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,997.43
    -319.89 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.20
    -10.02 (-2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.95
    -5.59 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Global Massage Equipment Market Report to 2031 - Featuring RoboTouch, HoMedics, OSIM International and JSB Wellness Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Massage Equipment Market

Global Massage Equipment Market
Global Massage Equipment Market

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massage Equipment Market By Type, By Product, By End User, By Distribution channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global massage equipment market size was valued at $6,535.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $15,083.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Increased consumer awareness of the wellness benefits of massagers, their user-friendliness, and rise in disposable income, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, are projected to support the expansion of the massage equipment market throughout the course of the forecast period.

In addition, massage equipment aids in the relaxation of muscles during the healing process after accidents or surgeries where a hand is not used for an extended length of time. As a result, the market for massage equipment is anticipated to develop as a result of rise in accidents and a surge in number of patients who are not allowed to walk around.

The high cost of electrical massagers and lack of electricity in most of the remote areas are likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Owing to expensive nature of the electrical and advanced massager, people choose to buy non-electrical or handled massagers, which are cost effective as compared to electrical massagers. Thus, high cost of electrical massagers and lack of electricity in remote areas is likely to contribute to the growth of the market through non-electrical segment during the forecast period.

According to the massage equipment market analysis, the massage equipment market is segmented into type, product, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is segregated into electric and non-electric. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into back & body massagers, leg & foot massagers, neck & shoulder massagers, head massagers, and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

Type wise, non-electrical massagers have gained considerable share in massage equipment market and is expected grow at a high CAGR. Non-electrical massagers have been gaining considerable popularity among the people and is expected grow at significant growth rate during the forecast period. Portability, cost effectiveness, instant pain relief without waiting for electricity, and high durability especially as compared to the electrical massagers are some of the attributing factors, which are likely to supplement the growth of the massage equipment market through non-electric segment during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the market are RoboTouch, HoMedics, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., JSB Wellness, Beurer, Dr. Physio, LG Electronics Inc., Luraco Technologies Corporation, Medisana gmbh, Medmassager, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Relcare Electronics, and Zyllion.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the massage equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing massage equipment market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the massage equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global massage equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

324

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$6535.4 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$15083.6 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: MASSAGE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Electric
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Non Electric
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: MASSAGE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Back and Body Massagers
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Leg and Foot Massagers
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Neck and Shoulder Massagers
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Head Massagers
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Others
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: MASSAGE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Residential
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Commercial
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: MASSAGE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Hypermarket and Supermarket
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Specialty Store
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Online Sales Channel
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: MASSAGE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 RoboTouch
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 HoMedics
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 OSIM International Pte. Ltd.
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 Beurer
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 JSB WELLNESS
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Dr. Physio
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 LG Electronics Inc.
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 LURACO Technologies Corporation
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 Medisana GmbH
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 MedMassager
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 Omron Corporation
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 Panasonic Corporation
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 Shenzhen Relcare Electronics
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 Zyllion
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkzccg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • ‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]

  • GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    GitLab Inc. (GTLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 37.50% and 6.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar

    Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind. For companies, a lot of the time, larger is preferable; smaller businesses can take advantage of cost-savings that larger organizations have, while bigger enti

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Good News for Procrastinators: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$4.4m on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...

  • Start Building A Basket of REITs With These 5 Stocks

    As investors begin to see light at the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hike tunnel, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are bouncing back off their lows of six weeks ago. Now could be an ideal time to start building a basket of REIT stocks. But with 208 REITs to choose from, how does an investor know which ones make the best purchases? Take a look at five well-established REITs from diversified subsectors that have high-quality, long-term total returns (appreciation plus nonreinvested dividend

  • Oil falls over 3% after data raises Fed interest rate worries

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 3% on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures settled down $2.89, or 3.4%%, at $82.68 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $3.05, or 3.8%, to $76.93 a barrel.

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.