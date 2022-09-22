U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

Global Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market 2026, 47% of growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

0
·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market is expected to grow by USD 7.99 billion, at a CAGR of  9.87% during the forecast period. The rise of professional gaming, the popularity of online gaming as a concept, and the availability of several payment services in the online gaming industry are one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market 2022-2026
However, factors such as lack of distributed network connections, lack of creativity in online gaming content, and delivering gaming content online will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market: Geographical Landscape

APAC will account for 47% of market growth. The largest markets for massively multiplayer online role-playing games in APAC are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market growth in APAC over the forecast period would be facilitated by the popularity of online video games in Southeast Asia and the expansion of broadband access.

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market Segmentation

The mobile segment's market share rise in massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) would be strong. If it is still within the subscription period, mobile games can be upgraded without incurring additional fees. Console gaming necessitates frequent hardware changes in order to be compatible with newer titles, which significantly raises the price of gaming.

Additionally, without having to worry about hardware limitations, mobile game makers can easily update new versions of their games on mobile devices. During the anticipated time, the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market would increase as a result of these mobile sector features. Buy Sample Report.

Companies Covered:

  • Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • Aeria Games GmbH

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Ankama Games

  • Bright Star Studios ApS

  • CCP EHF.

  • CipSoft GmbH

  • Cryptic Studios Inc.

  • Daybreak Game Co. LLC

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

  • Jagex Ltd.

  • Kevuru Games

  • NCSoft Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Mobile Apps Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mobile apps market share is expected to increase by USD 957.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.95%.

Gaming Headset Market by Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gaming headset market share is expected to increase to USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52%.

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 7.99 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Ankama Games, Bright Star Studios ApS, CCP EHF., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., Kevuru Games, NCSoft Corp., NEXON America Inc., Perfect World Co. Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, WebZen Inc., NetEase Inc., and ChangYou.com Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Device

  • 5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Device

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Bright Star Studios ApS

  • 10.6 CCP ehf.

  • 10.7 Daybreak Game Co. LLC

  • 10.8 Electronic Arts Inc.

  • 10.9 Jagex Ltd.

  • 10.10 NCSoft Corp.

  • 10.11 NEXON America Inc.

  • 10.12 Ubisoft Entertainment

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-massive-multiplayer-online-role-playing-game-mmorpg-market-2026-47-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301629702.html

SOURCE Technavio

