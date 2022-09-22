Global Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market 2026, 47% of growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market is expected to grow by USD 7.99 billion, at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period. The rise of professional gaming, the popularity of online gaming as a concept, and the availability of several payment services in the online gaming industry are one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market 2022-2026

However, factors such as lack of distributed network connections, lack of creativity in online gaming content, and delivering gaming content online will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market: Geographical Landscape

APAC will account for 47% of market growth. The largest markets for massively multiplayer online role-playing games in APAC are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market growth in APAC over the forecast period would be facilitated by the popularity of online video games in Southeast Asia and the expansion of broadband access.

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market Segmentation

The mobile segment's market share rise in massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) would be strong. If it is still within the subscription period, mobile games can be upgraded without incurring additional fees. Console gaming necessitates frequent hardware changes in order to be compatible with newer titles, which significantly raises the price of gaming.

Additionally, without having to worry about hardware limitations, mobile game makers can easily update new versions of their games on mobile devices. During the anticipated time, the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market would increase as a result of these mobile sector features. Buy Sample Report.

Companies Covered:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Aeria Games GmbH

Amazon.com Inc.

Ankama Games

Bright Star Studios ApS

CCP EHF.

CipSoft GmbH

Cryptic Studios Inc.

Daybreak Game Co. LLC

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Jagex Ltd.

Kevuru Games

NCSoft Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Ankama Games, Bright Star Studios ApS, CCP EHF., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., Kevuru Games, NCSoft Corp., NEXON America Inc., Perfect World Co. Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, WebZen Inc., NetEase Inc., and ChangYou.com Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Device

5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Device

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Bright Star Studios ApS

10.6 CCP ehf.

10.7 Daybreak Game Co. LLC

10.8 Electronic Arts Inc.

10.9 Jagex Ltd.

10.10 NCSoft Corp.

10.11 NEXON America Inc.

10.12 Ubisoft Entertainment

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Global Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market 2022-2026

