U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,152.24
    -8.44 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,124.30
    -55.84 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,198.05
    +22.82 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.31
    -7.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.58
    +2.17 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.50
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0070
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0600
    +1.4440 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,456.73
    +572.55 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.16
    +8.53 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Global Master Data Management Market (2022 to 2027) - Trend Towards Multi-Domain Master Data Management Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Master Data Management Market by Component, Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-premises), Vertical (BFSI & Healthcare), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The master data management market size to grow from USD 16.7 billion in 2022 to USD 34.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as rising need for compliance, increase in the use of data quality tools for data management, and rising trend towards multi-domain master data management are expected to drive the adoption of master data management technologies and services.

According to IBM, Master Data Management (MDM) is a comprehensive method to define and manage an organization's critical data. It provides a single, trusted view of data across enterprises, agile self-service access, analytical graph-based exploration, governance, and a user-friendly dashboard. Moreover, MDM provides a 360-degree view of data and enables users to deliver better business insights through self-service analytics.

The master data management market is expected to grow owing to several factors, such as rising need for compliance and rising trend towards multi-domain master data management. The increasing availability and accessibility to view master data records within and beyond organizations are leading to the need for authorized processes to maintain the authenticity and accuracy of this data. Therefore, organizations are implementing integrated data governance models with their MDM solutions. Presently, users prefer integrated multi-domain MDM solutions assist them in the observance of various kinds of information policies and help them resolve technical data management issues. Hence, data governance is widely being standardized to increase the adoption of MDM solutions in the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the master data management market. However, companies are still leveraging MDM software to analyze real-time demand, manage network traffic, and ensure a balanced approach in upstream, midstream, and downstream processes across verticals. Companies would look out for real-time MDM solutions with data visualization, simulation and scenario developments, capabilities to analyze data in different business processes, regression analysis, historical trend analysis and forecasting, clustering and segmentation, and standardized reporting. Most solution providers have realized this and started implementing their solutions with these features to help their clients.

The Services segment to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on component, the MDM market is segmented into solutions and services. The CAGR of the Services segment is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. Services play a very important part in the MDM market, and are considered as the core components for the effective functioning of any software. The growing demand for cloud-based services and the rising adoption of MDM solutions are driving the growth of the services segment. The efficient delivery of services helps in improving system reliability, operational efficiency, and cost management.

The On-Premises segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on deployment type, the MDM market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. In on-premises deployment, software is installed on the customers' server, whereas in cloud deployment, the software is hosted on dedicated equipment situated off-premises. On-premises deployment runs on customer data centers and allows them to control and manage all aspects of the MDM. On-premises deployment of MDM is a traditional deployment model and is presently the preferred method.

Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific MDM market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.0% from 2018 to 2023, due to growing industrialization in this region. This market is also expected to account for the significant adoption of MDM solutions. Initially, data management in this region followed an immature discipline. However, with the rising awareness about the increase in business productivity, supplemented with competently designed MDM solutions offered by vendors present in this region, is leading to Asia Pacific becoming a highly potential market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Master Data Management Market
4.2 Market, by Vertical
4.3 Market, by Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Use of Data Quality Tools for Data Management
5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Compliance
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Security Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Incorporation of New Technologies with Master Data Management
5.2.3.2 Trend Towards Multi-Domain Master Data Management
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Diversified Data Regulations and Legislation Across Different Verticals and Regions
5.2.4.2 Network Slowdown Due to COVID-19 Pandemic to Impact the Master Data Management Market Significantly
5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.3 Master Data Management: Evolution
5.4 Case Studies
5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
5.4.1.1 Use Case 1: Raiffeisen Bank Used Ataccama One to Power Its Operations, Prevent Fraud, and Facilitate Regulatory Compliance
5.4.2 Information Technology and Telecommunication
5.4.2.1 Use Case 2: Avast Used Ataccama One to Improve Its Customer Experience and Ensure Compliance with Data Privacy
5.4.3 Retail and Consumer Goods
5.4.3.1 Use Case 3: 1-800-Flowers.Com Used IBM Infosphere Master Data Management to Assist Customers Find Right Gifts
5.4.4 Government and Defense
5.4.4.1 Use Case 4: Cak Used Tibco Mdm to Better Interact with Citizens of Holland and Other Governmental Agencies
5.4.5 Manufacturing
5.4.5.1 Use Case 5: Goya Foods Used Tibco Mdm to Enhance Quality of Data on Its Products
5.4.6 Healthcare
5.4.6.1 Use Case 6: Hackensack Meridian Used Informatica Mdm to Manage Complex Soils of Data
5.4.7 Energy and Utilities
5.4.7.1 Use Case 7: Fjordkraft Used Informatica Master Data Management to Consolidate, Deduplicate, and Master Customer Data
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.5.1 Ai, Ml, and Master Data Management
5.5.2 Cloud Computing and Master Data Management
5.5.3 Big Data & Analytics and Master Data Management
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Mdm Ecosystem
5.10 Pricing Model Analysis
5.11 Regulatory Implications
5.12 Mdm Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Master Data Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solution
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting Services
6.3.2 Integration Services
6.3.3 Training and Support Services

7 Master Data Management Market, by Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Type: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises

8 Master Data Management Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9 Master Data Management Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
9.1.2 Vertical: Market Drivers
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance
9.3 Government
9.4 Retail
9.5 It & Telecom
9.6 Manufacturing
9.7 Energy & Utilities
9.8 Healthcare
9.9 Other Verticals

10 Master Data Management Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Player Strategies
11.3 Revenue Analysis
11.4 Market Share Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Responsive Companies
11.6.3 Dynamic Companies
11.6.4 Starting Blocks
11.7 Competitive Scenario
11.7.1 Product Launches
11.7.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Ibm
12.2.2 Oracle
12.2.3 Broadcom
12.2.4 Sap
12.2.5 Sas Institute
12.2.6 Teradata
12.2.7 Cloudera
12.2.8 Talend
12.2.9 Riversand
12.2.10 Informatica
12.2.11 Stibo Systems
12.2.12 Ataccama
12.2.13 Tibco Software
12.3 Other Key Players
12.3.1 Profisee Group
12.3.2 Actian
12.3.3 Mindtree
12.3.4 Aws
12.3.5 Contentserv
12.3.6 Winshuttle
12.3.7 Micro FocUS
12.3.8 Veeva
12.3.9 Salesforce
12.3.10 Hpe
12.4 Startup/ SMEs
12.4.1 Reltio
12.4.2 Semarchy
12.4.3 Magnitude Software
12.4.4 Syncforce
12.4.5 Qlik
12.4.6 Goldensource
12.4.7 Zaloni

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1nyjj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-master-data-management-market-2022-to-2027---trend-towards-multi-domain-master-data-management-presents-opportunities-301563948.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Former Chiefs WR Gehrig Dieter announces retirement from football

    Gehrig Dieter is calling it a career after five seasons in the NFL with the #Chiefs.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • 4 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A basket of these e-commerce companies could potentially -- and maybe literally -- pay dividends a decade down the road.

  • Altria Stock Gets a Downgrade. Why Gas Prices Are Partly to Blame.

    Morgan Stanley warns of consumer constraints due to increasing gas prices and competition from other major tobacco manufacturers.

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • Taiwan's TSMC says no plans for now to build factories in Europe

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Wednesday it has no concrete plans for factories in Europe - remarks that come amid efforts by the European Union to encourage Taiwanese firms to manufacture chips there. With many industries suffering from a global shortage of semiconductors, Taiwan and the EU held high level trade talks last week with chip cooperation at the top of the agenda. In February, the EU unveiled the European Chips Act, with the bloc mentioning Taiwan as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with.

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • Lawsuit claims Better.com misled investors, EV startup CEOs received pay bump, Goodyear recalls tires

    Notable business headlines include a lawsuit filed against Better.com alleging the company misled investors, Lucid and Rivian CEOs receiving pay packages of over $400 million, and Goodyear issuing a recall for out-of-production tires used on RVs and trucks.

  • ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Mo

  • ‘I’m very outspoken about my desire to never work in an office again’: CEOs and employees are locked in a battle of wills over when they return to the office

    ‘The quality of life is so much better when you can cut out that commute or spend your lunch break with your family,’ one such worker tells MarketWatch.

  • Oil trades above $120 a barrel as gasoline inventories fall, Norway faces potential strike

    Oil futures remain higher Wednesday as an unexpected fall in U.S. gasoline inventories offset a rise in crude stocks.

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Western Digital Says It Will Consider Splitting Main Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. has announced a review of “strategic alternatives” following discussions with activist investor Elliott Investment Management and other shareholders, the company said in a statement Tuesday, a plan that could result in the separation of its two businesses. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set

  • Oil Tops $120 as US Inventory Data Highlights Fuel Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil maintained its gains after US government data showed crude inventories in the largest storage hub and gasoline stockpiles dropped, offering little relief to concerns about a global supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensi