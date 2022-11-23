U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,027.35
    +23.77 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.13
    +122.03 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.37
    +110.96 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.17
    +4.73 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.83
    -3.12 (-3.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    +12.40 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.55 (+2.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0399
    +0.0092 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    -0.0490 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0176 (+1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4580
    -1.7190 (-1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,472.43
    +305.74 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.87
    +0.29 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Global Masterbatch Market Trends and ForecastThe masterbatch market is expected to reach an estimated $13.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.0% 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in masterbatch market to 2027 by end use (packaging, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, transportation, fiber and textiles, building and construction, and others), product type (color, white, black, additive, and filler) resin carrier type (PE, PP, PS, PA, EVA, ABS, SAN, and PC), process (film extrusion, blow molding, injection molding, pipe, conduit and tubing, extrusion coating, sheet and thermoforming, wire and cable, rotational molding, and other extrusion), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & ROW).

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Masterbatch Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362838/?utm_source=GNW

Global Masterbatch Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the masterbatch market looks promising with opportunities in packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, transportation, electrical and electronics, and fiber & textiles end uses. The masterbatch market is expected to reach an estimated $13.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.0% 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for light weight plastic as substitutes for various materials like metal, concrete, and steel in various end use industries.

Emerging Trends in the Global Masterbatch Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the masterbatch industry, includes growing use of silicone masterbatch in automotive PP/TPO compounds and increasing demand for biodegradable masterbatch.

Global Masterbatch Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global masterbatch market by product type, end use, carrier resin, process and region as follows:

Global Masterbatch Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Packaging
• Building and Construction
• Consumer Goods
• Transportation
• Electrical and Electronics
• Fiber and Textiles
• Others

Global Masterbatch Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]
• Color Masterbatch
• White Masterbatch
• Additive Masterbatch
• Black Masterbatch
• Filler Masterbatch

Global Masterbatch Market by Carrier Resin [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Polyethylene (PE)
• Polypropylene (PP)
• Polystyrene (PS)
• Polyamide (PA)
• Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)
• Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)
• Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin (SAN)
• Polycarbonate (PC)
• Others

Global Masterbatch Market by Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Film Extrusion
• Blow Molding
• Injection Molding
• Pipe, Conduit, and Tubing
• Extrusion Coating
• Sheet and Thermo foaming
• Wire and Cable
• Rotational Molding
• Other Extrusion

Global Masterbatch Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o Italy
o France
o Benelux
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o South Korea
o India
• Rest of the World
List of Global Masterbatch Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies global masterbatch companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the global masterbatch companies profiled in this report include.
• Lyondell Basell
• Cabot Corporation
• Polyone
• Ampacet Corporation
• Plasti Blends
• Tosaf Group
• Polyplast
• Podder Pigments
• Gabriel Chemic GmbH
Global Masterbatch Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts packaging will remain the largest end use by value and volume due to increasing consumption of packaged consumer goods. Fibers/textile is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.
• Color masterbatch is expected to be the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period because it’s used for special effect and colors to distinguish products.
• Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end uses and increasing urbanization, rising construction and infrastructure activities, changing consumer lifestyles, economic development, and demand for plastic products especially in China and India.
Features of Global Masterbatch Market
• Market Size Estimates: Masterbatch market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Masterbatch market size by various segments, such as end use, product type, carrier resin, process, and regions in terms of value and volume.
• Regional Analysis: Masterbatch market breakdown by North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, product type, carrier resin, process, and regions for the global masterbatch market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global masterbatch market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the global masterbatch size?
Answer: The global masterbatch is expected to reach an estimated to $13.0 billion by 2027.
Q2. What is the growth forecast for global masterbatch market?
Answer: The masterbatch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the global masterbatch market?
Answer: The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for light weight plastic as substitutes for various materials like metal, concrete, and steel in various end use industries.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries global masterbatch?
Answer: Packaging and building & construction use are the major end uses for masterbatch.
Q5. What are the emerging trends of global masterbatch market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the masterbatch industry, include growing use of silicone masterbatch in automotive PP/TPO compounds and increasing demand for biodegradable masterbatch.
Q6. Who are the global masterbatch companies?

Answer: Some of the key global masterbatch companies are as follows:
• Lyondell Basell
• Cabot Corporation
• Polyone
• Ampacet Corporation
• Plasti Blends
• Tosaf Group
• Polyplast
• Podder Pigments
• Gabriel Chemic GmbH
Q7.
Which global masterbatch product segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that color product type global masterbatch will remain the largest segment.
Q8: In global masterbatch, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: APAC is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.
This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global masterbatch market by end use (packaging, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, transportation, fiber and textiles, building and construction, and others), product type (color, white, black, additive, and filler) resin carrier type (PE, PP, PS, PA, EVA, ABS, SAN, and PC), process (film extrusion, blow molding, injection molding, pipe, conduit and tubing, extrusion coating, sheet and thermoforming, wire and cable, rotational molding, and other extrusion), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & Rest of the World)?
Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For any questions related to masterbatch market or related to masterbatch market share, masterbatch market analysis, masterbatch market size, masterbatch manufacturers, and masterbatch applications, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362838/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

    During a volatile week, shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher Wednesday morning, recovering from the sell-off that occurred Monday after management announced another round of layoffs and the stock got downgraded by analysts. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday night showing that Carvana Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock for roughly $1 million on Monday seems to be giving the used car e-commerce stock a boost. It's no secret that Carvana is in the midst of a liquidity crisis that could force it into bankruptcy.

  • Why PagSeguro Plunged Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) were plummeting on Wednesday, declining about 18% as of 1:28 p.m. ET. The company, which is a payments processor for small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil, as well as a digital bank for Brazilian merchants and consumers alike, reported third-quarter earnings today. In the third quarter, PagSeguro's revenue rose 45% to just over 4 billion reals, which seems like a strong result, given all of the economic headwinds in Brazil and across the world.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Nokia (NOK)?

    Horos Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of the year, Horos Value Internacional fund fell -7.1% over the quarter (-7.7% YTD), compared to a -0.6% decline of its benchmark. Horos Value Iberia, on the other hand, […]

  • 12 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. One of the main aspects of investing in dividend stocks is the sheer focus […]

  • The FDA Just Approved Its Most Expensive Drug Ever — Sending UniQure Stock On A Warpath

    The FDA just approved its most expensive drug ever — a hemophilia gene therapy from Carlisle and UniQure — and QURE stock popped Wednesday.

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) insiders sold US$2.6m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

    Over the past year, many Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have...

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceuticals when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Reddit stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Reddit, an online platform, caught the attention of investors last year with the […]

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

    Some of the world's most successful investors can't get enough of The Trade Desk, Shockwave Medical, and SoFi Technologies.

  • Deere & Company stock pops on strong earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Deere & Company.

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Albemarle vs. SQM: Whose Lithium Business Results Were Best in Q3?

    Interested in lithium stocks? This face-off between two of the major producers of the EV battery metal should help you make investing decisions in this space.

  • Trade Alert: The President Of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX), Dennis Bristow, Has Just Spent US$4.0m Buying 3.3% More Shares

    Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President...