Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach US$156 Billion by the Year 2026



Material Handling Equipment (MHE) represents an integral part of the supply chain of diverse industries. The rising need for global production companies to automate operations, and foster flow of goods in an efficient manner is the key force driving the market, at present. Growth in the market is also driven by improving investment in the construction and industrial sector, growing consumer spending on non-durable as well as durable products, improvement in fixed investment spending, and rise in mining activities worldwide. Growth in the MHE industry is further underpinned by the replacement of antiquated machinery with new automated systems and robotics amid the increasing production shift towards artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0. A notable trend in the industry is increasing switch to cleaner battery-powered electric materials handling systems. Demand for automated guided vehicles, and automated conveyors are expected to particularly register strong gains through the forthcoming years. Mature industrialized countries in Europe and the US contribute to the bulk of revenues, fueled by healthy replacement demand and the move towards automation and modernization of production processes in key end-use sectors.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$118.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$156 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$68.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Forklifts segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Material Handling Equipment market. Conveyors represent the most common MHE available as well as an imperative component of the material transition process in manufacturing facilities globally. The forklifts segment is anticipated to benefit from technological advances and availability of automated platforms like monitoring and tracking solutions. The broader adoption of forklifts and industrial trucks is attributed to their ability to efficiently lift and move materials over different paths without any restrictions.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.3 Billion by 2026



The Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.39% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$29.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents a key market and growth is anticipated to gain from rising awareness regarding worker safety, the need to efficiently manage bulk materials and emergence of Industry 4.0 with increasing penetration of IoT. In addition, the requirement to minimize downtime along with strong focus on making the supply chain more efficient is expected to further drive the adoption of MHE like electric lift trucks. Growth in Europe market is attributed to increasing use of automation solutions and significant investments by governments to foster adoption of advanced platforms. The region is also witnessing increasing launch of sophisticated solutions to ensure seamless and efficient operations. Factors such as promising outlook of the manufacturing sector, ongoing transition towards automation and increasing labor costs are anticipated to compel manufacturers in Asia-Pacific region to embrace material handling equipment to increase process throughput.



Hoists & Cranes Segment to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2026



Hoists and Cranes operate in a fixed location and a single work place. The equipment is used primarily to handle heavy loads and find application in areas of construction, shipbuilding and shipping industries. Electric drives are gaining traction in the material handling equipment sector, particularly in the crane and hoists segment. One of the major driving forces for this growing affinity for electric drives is the increased focus on operator safety and productivity, as well as realizing efficiencies in manufacturing and warehousing operations. In the global Hoists & Cranes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Material Handling Equipment Market

Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling

Space in 2021 & Beyond

Material Handling Equipment: A Review

Classification of Material Handling Equipment

Conveyor Systems

Industrial Trucks and Forklifts

Hoists and Cranes

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)

Other Segments

Major Application Segments

Third-party Logistics

E-Commerce & General Merchandise

F&B Manufacturing & Retail

Consumer Durables

Other Applications

End-Use Markets: Brief Overview

Aerospace, Automobile and Shipping

Agriculture

Building and Construction

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Postal/Express Delivery

Warehousing

Industry Overview

Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain

Growth Drivers in Nutshell

Technology Trends to Watch-for in Material Handling Industry

Conveyor Systems and Forklifts: Key Segments

3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail: Three Major

Application Markets Driving Growth

Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market

Increasing Industrial & Infrastructural Activities

North America and Asia Command the Material Handling Equipment

Market

Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace

China Remains an Important Market

Demand for Automated MHE on Rise

Strong Focus on Worker Safety

Product innovations Hold Key to Success

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems

Competitive Landscape

Top 10 Global Material Handling Systems Providers by Total

Revenues (2018)

Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials

Handling Solutions

Recent Market Activity

Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model

Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations

Investment in Start-ups: Another Strategic Move

Lift Trucks Market: Leading Players

Global Industrial Lift Trucks Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Share by Company

Conveyers Market

Conveyor System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Cranes

Select Players in the Global Crane Market

Select Global Brands

Material Handling Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID-19 Journey of Material Handling

Equipment Industry

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards

Substantial Gains

Recent Developments in Material Handling Automation

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling

Equipment Market

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

IIoT Applications in Material Handling Equipment

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce

Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making

Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices

Mobility Devices Take Center Stage

Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway

3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain

Companies Improving Traceability and Enhancing Material

Handling Efficiency

Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial

Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2020)

Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2020E)

e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver

Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

e-commerce Bringing Changes in Supply Chain Management

Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading

Application Markets

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B

Industry

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,

2016, 2018 and 2020E

Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability

Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions

Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from

Omnichannel Commerce

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:

(2015-2021E)

Technological Advances to Propel the Industry

Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality

Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention

Voice Recognition Systems Find Way

Select Product and Application Trends

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption

Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks

Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication

Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries

Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks

Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise

Lithium Batteries Emerge as Hottest Trend

Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply

Chain Excellence

Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut

Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role

Consumption Trends in Key End Use Industries

Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries

Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In

Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries

Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions

Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics

Production Units

Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in

Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)

Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global

Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market

Key Factors for Selecting a Material Handling System in

Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing



