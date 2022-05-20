Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach US$156 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach US$156 Billion by the Year 2026
Material Handling Equipment (MHE) represents an integral part of the supply chain of diverse industries. The rising need for global production companies to automate operations, and foster flow of goods in an efficient manner is the key force driving the market, at present. Growth in the market is also driven by improving investment in the construction and industrial sector, growing consumer spending on non-durable as well as durable products, improvement in fixed investment spending, and rise in mining activities worldwide. Growth in the MHE industry is further underpinned by the replacement of antiquated machinery with new automated systems and robotics amid the increasing production shift towards artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0. A notable trend in the industry is increasing switch to cleaner battery-powered electric materials handling systems. Demand for automated guided vehicles, and automated conveyors are expected to particularly register strong gains through the forthcoming years. Mature industrialized countries in Europe and the US contribute to the bulk of revenues, fueled by healthy replacement demand and the move towards automation and modernization of production processes in key end-use sectors.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$118.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$156 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$68.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Forklifts segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Material Handling Equipment market. Conveyors represent the most common MHE available as well as an imperative component of the material transition process in manufacturing facilities globally. The forklifts segment is anticipated to benefit from technological advances and availability of automated platforms like monitoring and tracking solutions. The broader adoption of forklifts and industrial trucks is attributed to their ability to efficiently lift and move materials over different paths without any restrictions.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.3 Billion by 2026
The Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.39% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$29.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents a key market and growth is anticipated to gain from rising awareness regarding worker safety, the need to efficiently manage bulk materials and emergence of Industry 4.0 with increasing penetration of IoT. In addition, the requirement to minimize downtime along with strong focus on making the supply chain more efficient is expected to further drive the adoption of MHE like electric lift trucks. Growth in Europe market is attributed to increasing use of automation solutions and significant investments by governments to foster adoption of advanced platforms. The region is also witnessing increasing launch of sophisticated solutions to ensure seamless and efficient operations. Factors such as promising outlook of the manufacturing sector, ongoing transition towards automation and increasing labor costs are anticipated to compel manufacturers in Asia-Pacific region to embrace material handling equipment to increase process throughput.
Hoists & Cranes Segment to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2026
Hoists and Cranes operate in a fixed location and a single work place. The equipment is used primarily to handle heavy loads and find application in areas of construction, shipbuilding and shipping industries. Electric drives are gaining traction in the material handling equipment sector, particularly in the crane and hoists segment. One of the major driving forces for this growing affinity for electric drives is the increased focus on operator safety and productivity, as well as realizing efficiencies in manufacturing and warehousing operations. In the global Hoists & Cranes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 463 Featured) -
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
Columbus McKinnon Corp.
Crown Equipment Corporation
Daifuku Co., Ltd.
Jervis B. Webb Company
FlexLink AB
Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.
Interroll Group
Jungheinrich AG
KION Group AG
Dematic Group
Liebherr Group
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.
Murata Machinery, Ltd.
SSI SCHÄFER - Fritz Schäfer GmbH
Swisslog Holding AG
Toyota Industries Corporation
Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V.
Viastore Systems GmbH
WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Material Handling Equipment Market
Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling
Space in 2021 & Beyond
Material Handling Equipment: A Review
Classification of Material Handling Equipment
Conveyor Systems
Industrial Trucks and Forklifts
Hoists and Cranes
Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
Other Segments
Major Application Segments
Third-party Logistics
E-Commerce & General Merchandise
F&B Manufacturing & Retail
Consumer Durables
Other Applications
End-Use Markets: Brief Overview
Aerospace, Automobile and Shipping
Agriculture
Building and Construction
Electrical & Electronic Equipment
Industrial Machinery
Postal/Express Delivery
Warehousing
Industry Overview
Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain
Growth Drivers in Nutshell
Technology Trends to Watch-for in Material Handling Industry
Conveyor Systems and Forklifts: Key Segments
3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail: Three Major
Application Markets Driving Growth
Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market
Increasing Industrial & Infrastructural Activities
North America and Asia Command the Material Handling Equipment
Market
Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace
China Remains an Important Market
Demand for Automated MHE on Rise
Strong Focus on Worker Safety
Product innovations Hold Key to Success
Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems
Competitive Landscape
Top 10 Global Material Handling Systems Providers by Total
Revenues (2018)
Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials
Handling Solutions
Recent Market Activity
Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model
Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations
Investment in Start-ups: Another Strategic Move
Lift Trucks Market: Leading Players
Global Industrial Lift Trucks Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Share by Company
Conveyers Market
Conveyor System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Cranes
Select Players in the Global Crane Market
Select Global Brands
Material Handling Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID-19 Journey of Material Handling
Equipment Industry
Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards
Substantial Gains
Recent Developments in Material Handling Automation
Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling
Equipment Market
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
The Internet of Things Gains Prominence
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
IIoT Applications in Material Handling Equipment
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce
Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making
Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices
Mobility Devices Take Center Stage
Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway
3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain
Companies Improving Traceability and Enhancing Material
Handling Efficiency
Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems
Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial
Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2020)
Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain
Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2020E)
e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver
Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
e-commerce Bringing Changes in Supply Chain Management
Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading
Application Markets
Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B
Industry
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,
2016, 2018 and 2020E
Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability
Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems
Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions
Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from
Omnichannel Commerce
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021E)
Technological Advances to Propel the Industry
Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality
Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention
Voice Recognition Systems Find Way
Select Product and Application Trends
Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment
Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility
Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption
Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks
Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication
Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries
Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks
Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise
Lithium Batteries Emerge as Hottest Trend
Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply
Chain Excellence
Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut
Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role
Consumption Trends in Key End Use Industries
Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market
Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs
Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries
Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries
Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In
Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries
Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions
Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics
Production Units
Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in
Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)
Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global
Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market
Key Factors for Selecting a Material Handling System in
Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Material Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Overview
Market Driven by Logistical Evolution
Consumers Upgrade to Smarter, Compact MHE
Expanding E-Commerce Industry: Positive Prospects for Automated
Systems
E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021)
Impact of COVID-19 on Material Handling Equipment Market
Autonomous Control & Robotics Find Favor in Material Handling
Operations
Industry Witnesses Greater Adoption of AGVs
Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions
Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts
Competitive Landscape
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems,
Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Segment - Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Application - Third-Party
Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing &
Retail, Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Application - Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce & General
Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B
Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems,
Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists &
Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Application - Third-Party
Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing &
Retail, Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B
Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Material Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems,
Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Segment - Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Application - Third-Party
Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing &
Retail, Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Application - Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce & General
Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B
Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Material Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
China Remains at Forefront of Material Handling Equipment Market
Infrastructure Investments Nurture Growth in Domestic MHE Market
Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets
China: A Fast Emerging Market for Hoists
Market Analytics
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems,
Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Segment - Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Application - Third-Party
Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing &
Retail, Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Application - Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce & General
Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B
Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Material Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
European MHE Market Holds Promising Outlook
Increasing Investments in Automating Processes Benefits
Automated MHE Market
Market Analytics
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems,
Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists &
Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Application - Third-Party
Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing &
Retail, Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B
Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Material Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems,
Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists &
Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Application - Third-Party
Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing &
Retail, Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B
Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Material Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems,
Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists &
Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Application - Third-Party
Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing &
Retail, Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-Party Logistics, eCommerce & General Merchandise, F&B
Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Brief Market Overview
Italian MHE Manufacturers: Global Leaders in Quality and
Customization
Market Analytics
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveyor Systems,
Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Segment - Conveyor Systems, Forklifts, Hoists & Cranes,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
