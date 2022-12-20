U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

Global Material Science in AR/VR Devices Research Report 2022: Growing Focus on Improving Device Performance in AR/VR Using Soft Material and Nanomaterial Technologies

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Materials Technologies for AR/VR Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies and analyzes research initiatives focused on the development of innovative material technologies that are driving growth opportunities for current and future AR/VR devices.

The primary focus is to find new material technologies that can address the limitations associated with AR/VR devices to make them mainstream across different industries. The findings and growth opportunities depicted in this research will help drive economic growth and technological revolution in the material science in AR/VR devices.

Rapid development in digitalization and technological achievements as propelled augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) beyond the experimental stage. In recent years, the field of AR/VR technology has experienced exponential growth due to its ability to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds. However, the technology faces significant challenges that have limited its adoption on a commercial scale.

The publisher has identified five material classes that technology developers are continuously working with to improve their capabilities: polymers, composites, nanomaterials, ceramics, and others (i.e., metals, alloys, and fluids).

Although most of these material classes are well known for fabricating AR/VR devices and have a technology readiness level (TRL) of 9, improvements remain a constant need.

Key Points Discussed in This Research

  • What material advances are needed for the widescale adoption of AR/VR technologies?

  • What are the existing and emerging materials needed to develop advanced AR/VR devices?

  • How is the comparative landscape composed among different materials for AR/VR devices?

  • What are the stakeholder activities in materials for AR/VR devices?

  • What are the growth opportunities for AR/VR technology developers?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Materials for Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) Devices

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • AR and VR Devices: Global Scenario and Application Outlook

  • Application Landscape for AR and VR Devices

  • Material Advances Necessary for Widescale Adoption of AR/VR Technologies

  • Consumer Demand for More Realistic and Practical Augmentation and AR/VR Industry Transformation

  • Haptic Technology and Feedback Modalities

  • Current and Emerging Haptic Technologies in AR/VR Devices

  • Scope Analysis, Segmentation, and Questions the Study Will Answer

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Technology Analysis

  • Performance Indicators in AR/VR

  • The Preference for Electroactive Polymers over Conventional Polymers

  • The Fabrication Process and the Adoption of Composites in AR/VR

  • The Impact of the High Sensitivity of Nanomaterials

  • Ceramic Elastic's Deformation and Its Adoption in AR/VR

  • Current and Future Use of Other Materials in AR/VR Devices

  • Comparative Assessment of Various Material Classes in AR/VR Devices

4. Innovation Indicators

  • Technology Developer Investment and Venture Capital Driving Growth in Material Development

  • Technology Developers Centering on Partnerships and Collaborations to Design New Material Technology For AR/VR

  • US-Led Patent Filing for Materials Technologies in AR/VR Devices from 2018 to 2022

  • Patent Filing Activity of AR/VR Device Materials

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Soft Materials to Advance AR/VR Capabilities

  • Growth Opportunity 2: New Fabrication Processes for Easy Scaling of AR/VR Components

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Haptic Technologies to Increase Application Potential of AR/VR Devices

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dx9l3i


