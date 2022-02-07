U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Mayonnaise Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mayonnaise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global mayonnaise market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Mayonnaise is a thick and creamy sauce prepared using egg yolks, oil, vinegar or lemon juice, and various seasonings. It is an emulsion which is produced by slowly adding one ingredient to another, and simultaneously stirring the mixture. Nowadays, mayonnaise has emerged as a popular condiment, which is used as a spread for sandwiches or burgers, dips for snacks, and base for tacos or rolls. Apart from this, it is utilized as a base for making other sauces, such as tartar sauce and thousand-island salad dressing. Mayonnaise also offers several health benefits when consumed in moderation, such as lowering cholesterol levels, assisting in nutrient absorption, and improving heart health

With a significant change in the lifestyles and eating habits, consumers now prefer affordable, convenient and quick meals which require minimal cooking. Owing to this shift in eating habits, along with the versatility and taste of mayonnaise, it is used as a spread for bread, sandwiches and burgers, a dip for snacks and a base for rolls and tacos. It also enhances the taste of raw vegetables due to which it is used in salads as a dressing.

However, a significant shift toward vegan diets and increase in health-consciousness among consumers has prompted manufacturers to produce egg-less, vegan, low-fat and organic mayonnaise variants. They have also introduced multiple flavors, including cheese, mint, tangy pickle, chipotle and tandoori, to cater to the diversified tastes and preferences of an extensive consumer base. Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include growing westernization and acceptance of world cuisines and the proliferation of online retail stores aiding in smooth product distribution across the globe

Competitive Landscape:

The market is concentrated in nature with only a few players sharing the majority of the global market. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

  • Nestle SA

  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc

  • McCormick & Company, Inc

  • Kraft Heinz Company

  • Unilever PLC

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What is the market size for the global mayonnaise market?
2. What are the global mayonnaise market drivers?
3. What are the key industry trends in the global mayonnaise market?
4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global mayonnaise market?
5. What is the global mayonnaise market breakup by product type?
6. What is the global mayonnaise market breakup by end use?
7. What is the global mayonnaise market breakup by distribution channel?
8. What are the major regions in the global mayonnaise market?
9. Who are the key companies/players in the global mayonnaise market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Mayonnaise Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End Use
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Unflavoured Mayonnaise
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Flavoured Mayonnaise
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End Use
7.1 Institutional
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Retail
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online Retailers
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Specialty Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 Mayonnaise Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Nestle SA
11.3.1.1 Company Overview
11.3.1.2 Description
11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.1.4 Financials
11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.2 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
11.3.2.1 Company Overview
11.3.2.2 Description
11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.2.4 Financials
11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.3 McCormick & Company, Inc.
11.3.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.3.2 Description
11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.3.4 Financials
11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.4 Kraft Heinz Company
11.3.4.1 Company Overview
11.3.4.2 Description
11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.4.4 Financials
11.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.5 Unilever PLC
11.3.5.1 Company Overview
11.3.5.2 Description
11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.5.4 Financials
11.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trpztt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mayonnaise-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301476640.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

