Global Meat Extract Market Report 2022: A Ready Source of Collagen in Cosmetic Preservation and Medical Use

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Meat Extract Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global meat extract market was evaluated at US$24.981 billion for the year 2020. growing at a CAGR of 12.27% reaching a market size of US$56.169 billion by the year 2027.

With the transition in market dynamics over a period of time, the demand for meat extracts is expected to surge due to rapid urbanization, fast-working people in metro cities across the globe, and a decline in food preparation and consumption time.

Moreover, the foods are now seen to be grown under artificial environments and techniques, which increase the volume of natural food items such as fruits and vegetables, but the cost of quality falls below the benchmark to provide adequate minerals and vitamins to people. Such issues with food products can be compensated for with the use of meat extract supplements. Meat extracts are not only limited to humans but are also included in cattle and various pet feeds such as dogs and fish.

Lack of immunity among the growing population increases the demand for meat extracts

The negative market externalities such as population, climate change, and reduction of forest cover, directly and indirectly, are affecting the health of the people. A sedentary lifestyle, on the other hand, drastically reduces the immunity of the population across the globe, which leads them to fall short of nutrients and vitamins to fight against infections. Such shifts in the health status quo of the population require supplements and food, which are abundant in nutrients given that even the daily routine diet is contaminated with unwanted substances. To increase the yield of products derived from animals, meat extracts are often used in their diets to keep cattle or pets healthy and free from contagious infections.

A ready source of collagen in cosmetic preservation and medical use

Collagen, which is the substance used to build cell tissues in humans and animals, is highly regarded in cosmetics and is termed the main ingredient in products such as face creams, body lotions, and many others. Collagen and thus meat extract are not only limited to cosmetics but also important to the medical field. However, its usage within various ethnicities remains controversial because of religious interference, which might affect its demand among a fraction of the market.

There is a need for proper regulations and compliance to stop the proliferation of fake meat extract products to provide true value utility for consumers. According to the FDA, there are meat extract supplemented products that are not recognized and do not contain the ingredients listed on the label or are in exact proportions, despite charging customers exorbitant amounts. The department has cautioned consumers to look for standardized and certified variants of any sort of meat extract as adulterated content might cause allergies if consumed. This exploitation of consumers and the rotation of fake products in the market needs to be halted by having proper checks in place. Moreover, regular monitoring and inspection must be undertaken at the premises of the manufacturers of meat extract products by the concerned government officials.

Market Segmentation:

By Source

  • Chicken

  • Beef

  • Pork

  • Fish

By Product Form

  • Powder

  • Paste

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

By Applications

  • Food Products

  • Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Thailand

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Meat Extract Market Analysis, By Source

6. Global Meat Extract Market Analysis, By Product Form

7. Global Meat Extract Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

8. Global Meat Extract Market Analysis, By Applications

9. Global Meat Extract Market Analysis, By Geography

10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • International Dehydrated Foods, Inc.

  • Titan Biotech

  • Bhagwati Chemicals

  • Carnad Natural Taste

  • Kanegrade Limited

  • Inthaco Co., Ltd.

  • A. Costantino & C. S.P.A.

  • Nikken Foods

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Thomas Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u564gt

