Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market Outlook To [2022-2027] | Business Strategies, Progression Status, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Leading Players Update | Expected to Reach US$ 4118.9 Mn with a CAGR of 6.2% By 2027

Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market.

Scope of the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market Report:

Meat, poultry & seafood packaging refers to surrounding or wrapping meat, poultry and seafood products with suitable protective material such as paper or synthetic films. The products can vary from fresh food, processed food and ready-to-eat products.
Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging key players include Amcor, Sealed Air, Cascades, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 25%.
North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 50 percent.
In terms of product, Modified Atmosphere Packaging is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Fresh & Frozen Products, followed by Processed Products.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market.
In 2020, the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market size was US$ 2666 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4118.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market include: The research covers the current Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • Amcor

  • Bemis(Amcor)

  • Berry Global

  • Sealed Air

  • Pactiv (Reynolds)

  • Cascades

  • Clondalkin Group

  • Constantia Flexibles (Wendel)

  • Coveris

  • DS Smith

  • Smurfit Kappa

  • Winpak

  • DuPont

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Modified Atmosphere Packaging

  • Vacuum Packaging

  • Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Fresh & Frozen Products

  • Processed Products

  • Ready-to–Eat Products

The Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging business, the date to enter into the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market, Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2020

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

