U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,228.48
    -55.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,706.74
    -292.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.21
    -260.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.35
    -43.38 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -0.59 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.50 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    -0.0048 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0109 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +1.0680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,280.91
    -2,115.34 (-9.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.88
    -36.72 (-6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.77 (-0.04%)
     

Global Meat Products Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2022: Companies Should Focus on Ready-to-Eat Meals, Offer Plant-based Meat Products, Invest in Robotics Technology

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Products Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report describes and evaluates the global meat products market. It covers three five-year periods: 2016-2021, termed the historic period, 2021-2026, the forecast period, and 2026-2031 the forecast period.

The global meat products market reached a value of nearly $1,091.4 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% since 2016. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to reach $1,546.0 billion in 2026. The global meat products market is expected to reach $2,094.5 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased demand for flavored meat products, low interest rates, a rise in disposable income, and emerging markets growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shortage of labor and geo-political tensions.

Going forward, a rise in global population and continued technology development are expected to be the major drivers of the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the meat products market in the future include carcinogenic effects of processed meat, climate change and global warming, increased preference of poultry and impact of COVID-19.

The meat products market is segmented by type into pork, mutton, beef and other meat products. The beef market was the largest segment of the meat products market segmented by type, accounting for 44.5% of the total in 2021. The pork market is expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

The meat products market is also segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets market was the largest segment of the meat products market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 50.2% of the total in 2021. The e-commerce market is expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2021-2026.

The meat products market is also segmented by product type into chilled, frozen and canned/preserved. The canned/preserved market was the largest segment of the meat products market segmented by product type, accounting for 52.7% of the total in 2021. The chilled market is expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

The meat products market is also segmented by nature into organic and conventional. The conventional market was the largest segment of the meat products market segmented by end-use, accounting for 95.3% of the total in 2021. The organic market is expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2026.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global meat products market, accounting for 50.8% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the meat products market will be Africa and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.2% and 9.0% respectively.

The meat products market is fairly fragmented with a large number of players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 12.69% of the total market in 2021. Major players in the market include JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., WH Group, Marfrig Global Foods S.A., Danish Crown and others.

The top opportunities in the meat products market segmented by type will arise in the pork segment, which will gain $248.6 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the meat products market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment, which will gain $216.4 billion of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the meat products market segmented by product type will arise in the canned/preserved segment, which will gain $254.9 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the meat products market by nature will arise in conventional market, which will gain $407.2 billion by 2026. The meat products market size will gain the most in China at $192.6 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the meat products market include investing in robotics technology, considering making new ready-to-eat variants, considering producing plant based alternatives to lessen environmental impact, considering integrating 3D imaging systems, investing in virtual reality to increase the efficiency, considering offering online delivery services, considering artificial intelligence technology to increase productivity of meat processing and quality and safety of the meat product, monitoring developments in cultured meat technology, and exploit transformational opportunities from the developments in nanotechnology in the food industry.

Player adopted strategies include strategic acquisition of emerging, strategic partnership, expanding its product portfolio, through establishment of new processing and facilities, enhancing its operational capabilities, and through investments in new automation technologies.

To take advantage of the opportunities, meat products companies should focus on ready-to-eat meals, offer plant-based meat products, invest in robotics technology, increase the use of 3D imaging systems, focus on nanotechnology in meat production, focus extensively on emerging economies, expand in developed markets, offer competitively priced products, target local retail stores and supermarkets, focus on prime shelf positions in stores, leverage social media, focus on offering meat products through online channels and target health-conscious population.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Meat Products Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type
6.3. Segmentation By Distribution Channel
6.4. Segmentation By Product Type
6.5. Segmentation By Nature

7. Meat Products Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type
7.2.1. Pork
7.2.2. Mutton
7.2.3. Beef
7.2.4. Other Meat Products
7.3. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
7.3.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
7.3.2. Convenience Stores
7.3.3. E-Commerce
7.3.4. Others
7.4. Market Segmentation By Product Type
7.4.1. Chilled
7.4.2. Frozen
7.4.3. Canned/Preserved
7.5. Market Segmentation By Nature
7.5.1. Organic
7.5.2. Conventional

8. Meat Products Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

9. Meat Products Market Supply Chain Analysis
9.1. Raw Material Suppliers
9.2. Manufacturers
9.3. Wholesalers/Distributors
9.4. Retailers
9.5. End-Users

10. Meat Products Market Customer Information
10.1. Reduction In Meat Consumption
10.2. Meat-Eating Drops By 17% Over A Decade In The UK
10.3. Canadians To Reduce Meat Consumption
10.4. Americans Reduce Consumption Of Meat
10.5. Consumer Perceptions of Plant-Based and Clean Meat
10.6. Survey On Plant Alternatives To Meat

11. Meat Products Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Robotics And Automation In Meat Processing
11.2. Ready-To-Eat Meals
11.3. Rise in Plant-Based Meat Products
11.4. Use of 3D Imaging Systems
11.5. Virtual reality (VR) In Production
11.6. Online Delivery Of Meat Products
11.7. Developing Artificial Intelligence Technology in Meat Processing
11.8. Cultured Meat
11.9. Nanotechnology in Meat Processing

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Meat Products Market
12.1. Demand Fluctuations In Different Countries
12.2. Impact on Pork, Beef And Lamb
12.3. Supply Chain Challenges
12.4. Technological Adoption
12.5. Future Outlook

13. Global Meat Products Market Size And Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Billion)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016 - 2021
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016-2021
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Billion)
13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021 - 2026
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026

14. Meat Products Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Meat Products Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
14.2. Global Meat Products Market, 2016 - 2026, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global Meat Products Market, 2021 - 2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Meat Products Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
15.2. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
15.3. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
15.4. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

16. Global Meat Products Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1. Meat Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2. Per Capita Average Meat Products Market Expenditure, Global

 Companies Mentioned

  • JBS S.A.

  • Tyson Foods Inc.

  • WH Group

  • Marfrig Global Foods

  • S.A. Danish Crown

  • NH Foods Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jtab5

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-meat-products-market-opportunities-and-strategies-report-2022-companies-should-focus-on-ready-to-eat-meals-offer-plant-based-meat-products-invest-in-robotics-technology-301609268.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto prices slide as FDIC issues cease and desist letters to crypto companies

    Markets correspondent Jared Blikre takes a look at the declining pricing for cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum as the FDIC issue letters to five crypto companies.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Why GigaCloud Stock Soared Higher on Friday

    The stock rose as much as 272% but is up about 175% as of 1:25 p.m. ET. The tech stock's gain came on the day of its initial public offering (IPO). Given the way the stock is soaring, the market apparently thinks the IPO was underpriced.

  • Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. StoneCo's revenue in the quarter was 2.3 billion reals (about $442 million), 5% higher than the company's guidance, and up 275% from the year-ago quarter.

  • Why I Bought the Stock of This Hated Company

    It's no wonder Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock has lost more than a fifth of its value in just a couple of months. Marketing partner Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is getting cold feet on working with Altria to sell its IQOS heated tobacco device while also just acquiring the leading competitor to Altria's own smokeless tobacco products. At the same time, the federal government all but obliterated Altria's $13 billion investment in Juul Labs, the one-time electronic-cigarette leader.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • 3 Layoff Stocks That You Might Not Want to Lay Off From Buying Right Now

    A lot of surprising companies are paring back their payrolls lately. Some of them should bounce back soon.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Seeks to Buy as Much as 50% of Occidental

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. won approval from US regulators to buy as much as 50% of Occidental Petroleum Corp. after spending months snapping up its shares. Occidental’s stock had its biggest gain in five months.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said in a filing published Friday that Berkshire’s proposed stock purchases are “consistent with the public interest.” Berkshire applied for the authorization on July 11, FERC said.Berkshire has spent this year wagerin

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy Now?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock rose 4% during after-hours trading on Wednesday, Aug. 17, following its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter and the full year 2022. Revenue for the networking hardware and software maker stayed nearly flat from a year ago at $13.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.The retail traders who poured millions of dollars into the struggling retailer’s stock, on the other hand, may be just starting to feel the pain -- especially if they were late to the trade.Bed Bath & Beyond shares, which were hammered on Thursday, plunged as much as 43% Friday after Cohen’s exit was discl

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $121.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Fans Lose Millions as Bed Bath & Beyond Bubble Pops

    (Bloomberg) -- Individual investors who flocked into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over the past week, trying to squeeze short sellers and make a killing backed in part by the belief a Ryan Cohen-led shakeup was well underway, are now sitting on $205 million in losses -- at the very least. An explosion of activity saw more than one billion shares of the struggling home-goods retailer trade this week, bringing back the type of cheering and excitement on popular forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets last s

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Ares Capital, Golub Capital and Hercules Capital

    Ares Capital, Golub Capital and Hercules Capital have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.