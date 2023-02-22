Global Meat Substitutes Strategic Business Report 2023: Technological Advancements in Processing and Extrusion Processes to Boost Market
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Substitutes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Meat Substitutes estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tofu, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tempeh segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $536.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Meat Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$536.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$497.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
