Global Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Market Size To Exceed USD 138.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.7%

New York, United States , April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Services Market size is To Grow from USD 50.26 Billion in 2022 to USD 138.90 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period.

MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) services refer to the systems and components that are essential for the operation, comfort, and safety of a building. Mechanical services involve heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as fire protection and elevators. Electrical services encompass power distribution, lighting, and communication systems. Plumbing services include water supply, drainage, and sewage systems. MEP services are critical for the efficient functioning of buildings, ensuring proper environmental conditions, energy conservation, and compliance with building codes and regulations. They require careful design, installation, operation, and maintenance to optimize performance and enhance occupant comfort and safety.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for MEP services market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the MEP services market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the MEP services market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Services Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Plumbing Services), By End-User (Commercial and Residential), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032".

The electrical service is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 11.9% during the forecast period

Based on type, the global MEP services market is divided into mechanical services, electrical services, and plumbing services. Electrical services are considered to be the fastest growing in the global MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) services market. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for smart and intelligent building systems, including advanced lighting, power distribution, and energy management solutions. The growing adoption of renewable energy sources and the integration of renewable energy systems into buildings, such as solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations, also contribute to the growth of electrical services. Additionally, the rising demand for data centers, telecommunications infrastructure, and other electrical-intensive facilities further drives the demand for electrical services in the MEP services market, making it the fastest-growing segment.

The commercial segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.1% over the forecast period

Based on the end-user, the global MEP services market is divided into commercial and residential. The commercial sector is typically considered to be the fastest-growing end-user segment in the global MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) services market. This is primarily due to the rapid growth of commercial infrastructure, including office buildings, retail spaces, hotels, and healthcare facilities, driven by urbanization, industrialization, and globalization. The increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable MEP services in commercial buildings, to meet environmental regulations and reduce operating costs, is also a significant driver. Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as building automation and smart systems, in commercial buildings further boosts the demand for MEP services.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.4% during the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR over the coming years. This growth is ascribed to various factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries like China and India, which further led to increased demand for MEP services in the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Additionally, the rising awareness of energy efficiency and sustainability has driven the adoption of green MEP services in the region. The availability of skilled labor at competitive costs and favorable government policies supporting infrastructure development have further fueled the growth of the MEP services market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global MEP services market include AEMS ENGINEERS, ATOM MEP ENGINEERS PVT. LTD., Blue Star Ltd, BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., ELCON INFRASTRUCTURE, KK TECHNOCRATS PVT. LTD., Mani Engineers, MECELP Project Pvt. Ltd., Meinhardt Group, MEP Engineering Inc., PillarPlus Pvt. Ltd., Sense Projects Pvt. Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., Vaya MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd., VK Building Services Pvt. Ltd., Voltas Ltd., WSP Global Inc., and INI Infrastructure and Engineering.

