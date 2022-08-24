U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,875.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,887.00
    -9.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.20
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.25
    +0.51 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.90
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9933
    -0.0040 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.12
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5910
    -0.1310 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,358.08
    -23.71 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.06
    +4.16 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.01
    -24.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Global Mechanical Ventilator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% By 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·6 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Mechanical Ventilator Market Report 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Mechanical Ventilator and Forecasts Market Segment by Market Segment by Mobility (Intensive Care Ventilators, High-end ICU Ventilators, Mid-end ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators, Portable/Transportable Ventilators) Market Segment by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Service, Other End-User) Market Segment by Mode (Combined Mode Ventilation, Volume Mode Ventilation, Pressure Mode Ventilation, Biphasic Ventilation Mode, Adaptive Ventilation Modes, Other Modes) Market Segment by Type (Adult Ventilators, Pediatric Ventilators, Neonatal/ Infant Ventilators, Other Type) Market Segment by Interface (Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/mechanical-ventilators-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

The global mechanical ventilator market was valued at US$6787 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The multidisciplinary team has been able to improve the care of critically ill ventilator patients by combining technological breakthroughs in microprocessor-controlled breathing with the complexity of novel ventilator modes. Advanced ventilators are also prepared for a variety of situations and have numerous safeguards in place. Sensors and monitors are installed in patient-specific parameters such as air pressure, volume, and flow speed, as well as general parameters such as air leakage, mechanical failure, power failure, battery backups, oxygen tanks, and a remote control. This is to ensure that the patient does not lose those crucial few breaths, which could result in death.

COVID-19 Has Reshaped the Global Ventilator Market

Patients who are unable to breathe on their own benefit from the use of ventilators. COVID-19, a newly discovered novel coronavirus strain, has caused a worldwide outbreak of respiratory diseases and deaths. As a result of the severe respiratory illness induced by the disease, there is currently a substantial increase in the need for ventilators. According to a report published in the third week of February 2020 by the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease, 5-10 percent of patients critically infected with the virus are predicted to require the use of a ventilator or rely on one for survival throughout treatment. In the current situation, the demand created justifies the requirement for this equipment.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s514+ page report provides 341 tables and 339 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global mechanical ventilator market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Mechanical Ventilator. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, mode, mobility, end-user and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing mechanical ventilator market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximize the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Rising Geriatric Population

Geriatric patients on mechanical ventilators have High mortality rates comparable to non-geriatric patients (less than 60 years), and geriatric patients who were functionally independent for activities of daily living prior to the onset of illness should receive the best medical care possible, including ICU care. As a result, this study was designed to investigate the outcomes of geriatric patients who needed mechanical ventilation in the ICU. As a result, the goal was to look at the profile and outcomes of geriatric patients over the age of 60 who needed mechanical ventilation in the ICU.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/mechanical-ventilators-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Government and Organizational Initiatives to Boost Ventilator Production

Although other organizations offer lower estimates, the Society of Critical Care Medicine believes that the United States has over 200,000 ventilators. The federal government's emergency stockpile has roughly 12,700 ventilators, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Medical ventilator manufacturers are quickly ramping up production since it looks that present inventories of ventilators will not be enough to serve an influx of coronavirus patients. GE Healthcare, for example, is recruiting more employees and expanding the number of shifts it runs to be able to create ventilators around the clock, and Medtronic said it has already increased ventilator production by 40% and is on course to more than quadruple its ventilator manufacturing capacity.

Where are the market opportunities?

Future with big data and artificial intelligence:

New approaches to data analysis, including as deep machine learning and artificial neural ICU data integration, are beginning to emerge alongside big data techniques. Other areas, such as marketing, banking, and logistics, use big data analysis. In healthcare, however, it is dependent, at least in part, on data entered by specialists.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the mechanical ventilator market are Getinge AB, Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic), Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Cardinal Health, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Hamilton Medical AG, Vyaire Medical Inc, Airon Corporation, Ventec Life System, Zoll Medical Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., United Hayek Medical, Bunnell Incorporated, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

Information found nowhere else.

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the mechanical ventilator market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Medical Devices; click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • Minerva (NERV) Submits NDA for Schizophrenia Candidate, Stock Up

    Minerva's (NERV) stock surges after the company files an NDA-seeking FDA approval for its schizophrenia therapy.

  • Researchers Behind COVID-19 RECOVERY Trial Launch New Monkeypox Treatment Trial

    The U.K.-based Oxford University researchers behind the COVID-19 treatment trial RECOVERY are back again, this time for a randomized controlled trial assessing SIGA Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: SIGA) smallpox treatment Tpoxx (tecovirimat) for monkeypox. The National Institute For Health and Care Research (NIHR) has commissioned and funded the study with a £3.7 million award. The first patients have now been recruited. The FDA approved tecovirimat in 2018 for smallpox in adults and children. The C

  • What legacy does Fauci leave behind?

    After a long career, Anthony Fauci is retiring as the face of America's COVID response

  • Signify Health has the kind of data that appeals to companies like Amazon and UnitedHealth Group

    Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that the three companies, plus Option Care Health (OPCH) are allegedly pursuing an acquisition of the value-based care company in an auction that values it at about $8 billion. If the buyer ends up being Amazon, it would be the e-commerce giant’s second healthcare deal this summer following its $3.9 billion purchase in July of direct primary-care provider One Medical, which operates as 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) That said, CVS, which operates the health insurer Aetna, and UnitedHealth, another health insurance giant, for years have been building out their care businesses. “We view interest in SGFY as consistent with our thesis that the home remains a critical linchpin in the move towards value-based care,” Truist analyst David MacDonald told investors on Monday.

  • People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

    Around one in five vaccinated Britons with Omicron or Delta strain experienced diarrhoea as a symptom

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Preps $5.4 Billion Foray Into Sickle Cell Disease?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its $5.4 billion plan to buy Global Blood Therapeutics? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Whole Foods is sued over 'No Antibiotics, Ever' beef claim

    Whole Foods Market was sued on Tuesday by three consumers and an animal welfare nonprofit, in a lawsuit accusing the Amazon.com Inc unit of falsely marketing beef with the slogan "No Antibiotics, Ever." The proposed class action said recent independent laboratory testing found that Whole Foods' beef contained antibiotic and other pharmaceutical residue, meaning that cattle had been treated with antibiotics or other pharmaceuticals. Peymon Khaghani, Jason Rose, Sara Safari and the nonprofit Farm Forward said this creates "serious health risks" by contributing to antibiotic-resistant bacteria that consumers eventually ingest, and which may cause infections that cannot be treated with existing antibiotics.

  • Mark Cuban: 'No one should have to choose between food, rent, or medicine'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban took action on prescription drug costs long before the Inflation Reduction Act by investing in Cost Plus Drugs, an online pharmacy.

  • What is labiaplasty? Plastic surgeons explain.

    Here's what you need to know about labiaplasty — a surgical procedure that changes the shape of the labia — and why it's becoming more popular.

  • Health Canada Approves OPDIVO® (nivolumab) with Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Adult Patients with Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

    Today, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) announced Health Canada's approval of OPDIVO® (nivolumab) 360 mg (injection for intravenous use) in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy every three weeks for three cycles for adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the neoadjuvant setting.i

  • Vertex (VRTX) Stock Up 36% This Year So Far: What Lies Ahead?

    Vertex's (VRTX) CF sales rise 22% in the first half of 2022, primarily driven by higher sales of Trikafta. Programs in five disease areas are now entering or progressing through late-stage clinical development.

  • Novo (NVO) Posts Positive Data From Diabetes Study on CagriSema

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) completes the phase II study evaluating CagriSema, a combination of semaglutide and cagrilintide for treating type II diabetes.

  • U.S. CDC recommends use of Novavax's COVID shot for adolescents

    The protein-based vaccine received emergency use authorization in July for use among adults in the United States, with health officials hoping it would drive uptake among those skeptical of messenger RNA shots from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc. However, Novavax earlier this month halved its full-year revenue forecast, saying it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot in the United States this year.

  • TENX: The Pressure’s On: Awaiting Phase 3 Start

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TENX READ THE FULL TENX RESEARCH REPORT 2Q:22 Financial and Operational Review Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) reported second quarter 2022 results on August 11, 2022 via its filing of Form 10-Q with the SEC. Since our previous report, the company announced the completion of its pharmacokinetic study of TNX-201 and held a key opinion leader (KOL) event on

  • Walk or run? Consider advantages of each method for health, weight loss | Mark Ryan

    If weight loss was the primary goal, running certainly would burn off many more calories per minute than walking.

  • Doing This One Thing Every Day Will Strengthen Your Bones, Experts Say

    As we age, our bone health becomes increasingly important. The bones act as armor for our brains, hearts, and internal organs, as well as storing essential minerals such as calcium and phosphorus. Between the ages of 25 to 50, bone health tends to remain consistent. However, after age 50, the deterioration of bones accelerates significantly, and the risk of osteoporosis and brittle bones soars—especially for women. According to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF), an estimated 20

  • Health Care — Fauci era in government coming to a close

    We hate to discourage you from taking your next vacation, but scientists from Japan say their research suggests that dogs’ eyes well up with tears when they reunite with their owners following some time apart. Today in health care, Anthony Fauci made some big news on his plans to step down, and Republicans say that won’t stop…

  • FDA Plans to Authorize new Omicron-Targeted COVID-19 Boosters as Early as Labor Day

    The Food and Drug Administration is planning to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 boosters around Labor Day, according to

  • Thermo Fisher (TMO) to Offer Wheat & Sesame Allergy Testing

    Thermo Fisher's (TMO) ImmunoCAP blood tests receive FDA approval for wheat and sesame allergy diagnosis.

  • Aflac (AFL) Adds Mental Health Coverage to Up Insurance Product

    Aflac (AFL) launches an enhanced version of its Individual Short-Term Disability product and extends mental health coverage to offer peace of mind to employees.