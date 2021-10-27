U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

Global Mechanical Ventilator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% By 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·6 min read

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Mechanical Ventilator Market Report 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Mechanical Ventilator and Forecasts Market Segment by Market Segment by Mobility (Intensive Care Ventilators, High-end ICU Ventilators, Mid-end ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators, Portable/Transportable Ventilators) Market Segment by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Service, Other End-User) Market Segment by Mode (Combined Mode Ventilation, Volume Mode Ventilation, Pressure Mode Ventilation, Biphasic Ventilation Mode, Adaptive Ventilation Modes, Other Modes) Market Segment by Type (Adult Ventilators, Pediatric Ventilators, Neonatal/ Infant Ventilators, Other Type) Market Segment by Interface (Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/mechanical-ventilators-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

The global mechanical ventilator market was valued at US$6787 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The multidisciplinary team has been able to improve the care of critically ill ventilator patients by combining technological breakthroughs in microprocessor-controlled breathing with the complexity of novel ventilator modes. Advanced ventilators are also prepared for a variety of situations and have numerous safeguards in place. Sensors and monitors are installed in patient-specific parameters such as air pressure, volume, and flow speed, as well as general parameters such as air leakage, mechanical failure, power failure, battery backups, oxygen tanks, and a remote control. This is to ensure that the patient does not lose those crucial few breaths, which could result in death.

COVID-19 Has Reshaped the Global Ventilator Market

Patients who are unable to breathe on their own benefit from the use of ventilators. COVID-19, a newly discovered novel coronavirus strain, has caused a worldwide outbreak of respiratory diseases and deaths. As a result of the severe respiratory illness induced by the disease, there is currently a substantial increase in the need for ventilators. According to a report published in the third week of February 2020 by the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease, 5-10 percent of patients critically infected with the virus are predicted to require the use of a ventilator or rely on one for survival throughout treatment. In the current situation, the demand created justifies the requirement for this equipment.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s514+ page report provides 341 tables and 339 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global mechanical ventilator market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Mechanical Ventilator. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, mode, mobility, end-user and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing mechanical ventilator market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximize the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Rising Geriatric Population

Geriatric patients on mechanical ventilators have High mortality rates comparable to non-geriatric patients (less than 60 years), and geriatric patients who were functionally independent for activities of daily living prior to the onset of illness should receive the best medical care possible, including ICU care. As a result, this study was designed to investigate the outcomes of geriatric patients who needed mechanical ventilation in the ICU. As a result, the goal was to look at the profile and outcomes of geriatric patients over the age of 60 who needed mechanical ventilation in the ICU.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/mechanical-ventilators-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Government and Organizational Initiatives to Boost Ventilator Production

Although other organizations offer lower estimates, the Society of Critical Care Medicine believes that the United States has over 200,000 ventilators. The federal government's emergency stockpile has roughly 12,700 ventilators, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Medical ventilator manufacturers are quickly ramping up production since it looks that present inventories of ventilators will not be enough to serve an influx of coronavirus patients. GE Healthcare, for example, is recruiting more employees and expanding the number of shifts it runs to be able to create ventilators around the clock, and Medtronic said it has already increased ventilator production by 40% and is on course to more than quadruple its ventilator manufacturing capacity.

Where are the market opportunities?

Future with big data and artificial intelligence:

New approaches to data analysis, including as deep machine learning and artificial neural ICU data integration, are beginning to emerge alongside big data techniques. Other areas, such as marketing, banking, and logistics, use big data analysis. In healthcare, however, it is dependent, at least in part, on data entered by specialists.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the mechanical ventilator market are Getinge AB, Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic), Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Cardinal Health, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Hamilton Medical AG, Vyaire Medical Inc, Airon Corporation, Ventec Life System, Zoll Medical Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., United Hayek Medical, Bunnell Incorporated, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else.

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the mechanical ventilator market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Medical Devices; click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.



