Global media brand Family Traveller announces Sentosa Singapore as official launch partner in Asia

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Traveller, a fast-growing global media brand, today announced the arrival of its Asia expansion, Family Traveller Asia. Initially targeting families in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, South Korea, and the Philippines, Family Traveller has also named Sentosa, Singapore's premier island resort getaway, as its official launch partner in Asia.

The Family Traveller Asia website is a one-stop travel-planning resource for all, including those travelling with infants, toddlers, school-age children, teenagers, and grandparents.

"It is, in my opinion, a hugely exciting time to launch the Family Traveller Asia platform. We are bringing together an amazingly talented team to create a website and media platform that appeals to a new era of post Covid-19 travellers — those who are interested in introducing their kids and family to the world," Andrew Dent, founder and CEO of parent company Akaroa Tech Limited, said. "As we come out of the most challenging of times, we have seen leisure travel, especially family-centric travel, leading this recovery.''

With Sentosa as its official launch partner, travellers can expect various joint content initiatives, including an incredible selection of family activities, events, and hotel stays.

"We are honoured to be partnering with such a respected destination as Sentosa for our launch and this collaboration shows our commitment to work with the very best in the family travel sector. We expect Asia to be our fastest-growing region globally and look forward to working closely with local and regional travel and tourism partners, amplifying their family offering to our affluent family audience," Dent said.

Family Traveller also has an impressive roster of international travel and leisure advertisers, including some of the largest hotels, airlines, cruises, and ski resorts, among many more.

About Family Traveller Asia

Family Traveller Asia is the Asia expansion of Family Traveller, a fast-growing global media brand which provides over one million families around the world with inspiring travel content — all with the aim of helping them travel further, together. The publication covers a diverse array of destination ideas, vacation itineraries, tips, and deals across a range of holiday types and destinations, and is a one-stop travel-planning resource for all, including those travelling with infants, toddlers, school-age children, teenagers, and grandparents.

