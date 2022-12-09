U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Global Media and Entertainment Digital Storage Report 2022: Trends Influencing Digital Cinema; Broadcast; Satellite; Cable; Network; Internet and OTT and VOD Distribution

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Digital Storage for Media and Entertainment Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes requirements and trends in worldwide data storage for entertainment content acquisition; editing; archiving and digital preservation; as well as digital cinema; broadcast; satellite; cable; network; internet and OTT and VOD distribution.

Data storage is a key element in the digital transformation of content creation, editing, distribution and reception. Data capacity and communication speed increases, changing form factors, lowered product prices and the growing familiarity with digital editing, digital intermediates and various forms of digital distribution are key components in the continued growth and development of entertainment.

Capacity and performance trends as well as media projections are made for each of the various market segments. Industry storage capacity and revenue projections include direct attached storage, cloud (including object storage), real-time as well as near-line network storage.

Key Topics Covered:

Acknowledgements

The Author

Executive Summary

  • Key Points

Introduction

Cinema and Video Formats

Media and Entertainment Professional Storage Survey

Content Creation and Acquisition

  • Feature Film Acquisition

  • Tv Production

  • Film Scanning

  • Storage Capacity Projections for Digital Content Acquisition

Post Production Including Editing and Special Effects

  • Non-Linear Editing (Nle)

  • Post Production Storage

  • Flash Memory for Editing

  • Editing and the Cloud

  • Special Effects and Other Post Production

  • Summary Post-Production Digital Storage Capacity Demand

  • Storage Capacity and Storage Revenue Projections for Nle, Special Effects and Other Post

  • Production Activities

Media and Entertainment Content Distribution

  • Lower Bandwidth Richer Media Distribution Technology

  • Local Broadcast

  • Cable Distribution

  • Satellite Headend

  • Tv Networks

  • Digital Cinema

  • Hard Disk Drives Used in Digital Cinema

  • Assumption for Digital Cinema Storage

  • Professional Media and Entertainment Internet Distribution

  • Video on Demand (Vod)

Summary of Non-Archive Entertainment and Media Storage

Archiving and Digital Preservation

  • Hard Disk Drives

  • Magnetic Tape

  • Optical Discs

  • Cloud and Object Archive Storage

  • Survey Archive Results

  • Digital Conversion of Older Analog Content

  • Costs of Digital Conversion

  • Costs of Long-Term Storage

  • Archiving of Digital Created Content

  • Total Archive and Preservation Storage Projections

  • Archiving Storage: Off-Line, Near-Line, in the Cloud

  • Uses of Archived Content - Making An Archive Roi

  • Migration of Content to Avoid Format Obsolescence

Capacity Requirements by Market Segment

Storage Revenue Estimates by Market Segment

  • Storage Media Projections

  • Touch Rate Versus Response Time

  • Response Time Definition

  • Touch Rate Definition

  • Touch Rate Vs. Response Time

  • Technology Regions

  • Io Object Size Curve

  • Media Projections for Media and Entertainment

Conclusions

Some Media and Entertainment Market Companies

Companies Mentioned

  • LG

  • Sharp

  • Red

  • Atmos

  • Lacie

  • NHK

  • IBM

  • Sony

  • Level 3

  • Toshiba

  • Sphericam VR

  • Prograde

  • Seagate

  • Canon For-A

  • Arri Mini Lf

  • Angelbird

  • Pixit Media

  • Panasonic

  • Panasonic

  • G-Technology

  • Eluv.Io

  • Jaunt One

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/962beg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


